Business and Product Overview

Founded in 1993 and based out of New Jersey, BIO-key International (BKYI, “Bio-key” or the “Company”) develops biometric technologies including fingerprint scanners and related identity management and credentialing software. Their products are distributed through VARs and partners as well as directly to end-customers via Amazon. The hardware products, which are mostly fingerprint scanners fitted on a USB, are manufactured by contractors in China and comprised approximately 40 percent of FY 2019 revenues. Bio-key produces over 30 types of fingerprint scanners, all of which are integrated with their proprietary software. Other sources of revenue in FY 2019 included services at ~40 percent of total sales and license fees at ~20 percent of total sales. Bio-key also sells third-party hardware fitted with their software configured to a customer’s needs.

Bio-key’s core biometric software engine is WEB-key 4.0 which supports authentication for mobilized workplaces including BYOD, remote, and work-from-home scenarios. Bio-key’s “ID Director” software, which supports Windows 7, 8 and 10 and works with dedicated and shared workstations, can be used for single-sign on allowing for one login to authenticate a user across multiple third-party apps including Gmail, Office 365, Salesforce and others. Bio-key’s technology is interoperable across Windows, Linux and Android mobile operating systems, as well as on over 40 different commercially available fingerprint readers. According to the Company this interoperability is a unique differentiator for their business in the biometric market. Additionally Bio-key is a Microsoft Partner and as such their line of fingerprint scanners has been qualified by Microsoft to support Windows Hello and Windows Hello for Business.

The Company’s primary market focus includes enterprise security, mobile payments and credentialing, healthcare records, and data security among others. Their secondary focus includes governments, large scale identity projects such as voter registrations, driver’s licenses, national ID programs and SIM card registrations.

Bio-key owns 13 patents related to its suite of multi-factor authentication ("MFA") solutions.

Years of Under-Performance Have Resulted in Shareholder Pessimism

Management estimates that Bio-key needs to generate about $525k per month in order to achieve breakeven profitability. For years Bio-key has been unable to generate this minimum level of revenue, as a result the business has been unprofitable and cash burning which has required it to fund its operations mostly through the issuance of common stock, preferred stock, and convertible notes.

Over the last three years Bio-key’s revenues have been in steady decline, primarily due to declining licensing fees, however FY 2019 was a particularly difficult year for Bio-key from a financial perspective. There were multiple issues related to the resale of its FingerQ software that negatively impacted earnings. Bio-key originally acquired $12M of FingerQ software licenses for resale in 2015, and in late 2018 announced that a Chinese reseller signed a contract to purchase $5M of FingerQ licenses over the following year, an option to renew for $5m in the second year, and $2M in the third year. Revenue was to be recognized as it was received and in 2018 Bio-key received approximately $1.1M related to the sale. The start of 2019 looked bright for Bio-key as Management incorporated this contract into their public guidance for shareholders and expected to report profitability as they completed work for this customer. However as the year progressed, payments were continuously delayed month after month until Management finally determined that they were unlikely to collect said revenue and decided to take a write-off. The result was not only a write-off of the $0.5M contract receivable outstanding but the entire remainder of the $7M FingerQ software asset that was booked on the balance sheet as a non-cash impairment. These factors culminated in a very ugly 2019 that saw Bio-key miss its guidance and incur a loss of ~$14.6M, one of the largest losses in its history.

On the heels of such negative performance Management has taken several important steps to turn the Company around and position it for growth. For instance in late 2019 Bio-key transitioned their software licensing program to a SaaS model, which will allow for recurring sales and is expected to increase demand for their software by lowering the cost of entry for organizations. Bio-key also exited its low-margin consumer lock business and in doing so has reduced related overhead, inventory and personnel. In addition, with the one-time $7M write-off to the software license rights in 2019, there won’t be any related amortization expense or impairments impacting the income statement going forward. Most importantly and described in more detail below, the Company has refocused its strategy to pursue lucrative opportunities in Africa, US election security, and remote work applications that are beginning to bear fruit and bode well for the Company’s future.

Contract Wins Set Bio-Key on Track For Profitable Growth

Identification Contracts in Africa - In November 2019 Bio-key entered into a partnership with Technology Transfer Institute ("TTI") through their Channel Alliance Partner program. TTI is led by Manny Alia, who also serves as the CEO of Chesapeake Global Advisors, a consultant to organizations in Africa and the Caribbean. In March 2020, Bio-key announced that through its partnership with TTI it had secured two major contract awards.

The first is a $30M contract for a Nigerian telecom company in which Bio-key will be working in conjunction with Chams PLC (CHAMS:LAG) to implement its biometric solutions. The second contract comes from Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Labour and is for $45M to help support job creation for about one million recent college graduates and facilitate e-commerce across the region.

These contracts collectively generate $75M in top-line sales for Bio-key and are expected to be completed over the course of two years. Bio-key is ready to begin work as soon as they receive up-front deposits, however due to COVID-19 most of Nigeria’s economy has been in some form of “lockdown” with businesses either closed entirely or only open during a small window. Management currently expects that they should be able to begin working on these contracts sometime in early Q3 2020 as businesses begin to reopen. The latest reports describe Nigeria’s economy having transitioned from complete lockdown to a phased reopening in June.

Management has disclosed that based on their expected timeline for the project, 2020 should be a profitable year for the Company. These contracts represent the largest announced contract wins in Bio-key’s history and will enable the business to scale up and generate tremendous shareholder value over the next two years. These contracts also open doors for further work in Africa as many countries work towards building out national identification programs, many of which benefit from funding from the World Bank and other global institutions.

Given that the contracts come from Nigeria, it’s conceivable that investors are skeptical about the whether they come to fruition due to the potential for political corruption and/or fraud when doing business in developing countries. This may in part explain why the share price remains depressed. However there is corroborating information available that should give investors some confidence that these are bona fide contracts. For starters, Manny Alia (recently appointed Bio-key Director and President of TTI) did indeed sign a memorandum of understanding with the government of Imo State in Nigeria to help equip entrepreneurs and the youth in Nigeria with the skills and equipment required to launch tech companies. Nigeria is in the process of establishing a national identity program which is going to enable the registration of 100M Nigerians over the next three years, a program which is supported by $433M in funding from the World Bank. In the case of the $30M contract, while the identity of the end customer hasn’t been disclosed we do know that the contract is being executed on behalf of a well-established telecom company in Nigeria in partnership with Chams PLC, a publicly traded company that has separately discussed this contract opportunity on its website. Lastly, investors should find it reassuring that Bio-key will not begin working on these contracts until they collect an upfront deposit from the customers involved, which provides some protection against uncollectible receivables in the future.

Election Security and Government Agency Contracts - Over the last 12 months, Bio-key has been selected as the preferred biometric authentication solution to help secure voter registration databases for eight county election offices in Florida. Their technology will be used to identify and authenticate staff and volunteers who need secure access to voter data. Additionally, in June 2020 Bio-key announced that it had been selected by Oregon’s elections office to provide its authentication solutions for the 2020 election at Oregon’s state office and all county offices. These inroads to election offices comes after Bio-keys work in 2019 to secure federal employee’s devices for US Congress administrative offices. This expansion at the state and federal level bodes well for the Bio-key’s future in voter security and government agencies especially as we get closer to the 2020 presidential elections.

Demand Related to the Work-From-Home Trend - Employers across most industries are adopting a remote workforce model as the pandemic prevents employees from traveling to and from work. The result is increased interest from enterprises seeking to expand their biometric identification solutions, which Bio-key’s enterprise class MFA solutions are built to address. On their last earnings call, Management noted that they’re currently in the process of developing plugins that will implement biometric authentication capabilities for popular video conferencing software including Zoom, WebEx, and GoToMeeting.

Accretive Acquisition Will Enhance ID Offerings For Enterprises

As Bio-key reaches this inflection point in its growth, Management found a suitable acquisition target in PistolStar, a comprehensive multi-factor authentication platform. The acquisition, announced in early June 2020, will see BKYI pay $2.5M in cash which will be financed with cash on hand, an escrowed deposit, and a 12-month promissory note. The target generates ~$1.65M in revenue and a net profit of $455k (excluding owner compensation). This accretive transaction will help Bio-key expand its suite of ID-as-a-service solutions.

The expected benefits of the transaction are laid out in some detail in the press release, but one stand out benefit appears to be a significant cross-selling potential as PistolStar’s customer base includes over 200 institutions and enterprises that have little overlap with Bio-key’s existing customer base, along with a strong presence in higher education. In addition to increasing their sales growth potential, Bio-key also expects to achieve some synergies by consolidating sales, administration and finance functions, while allowing PistolStar’s current development team to continue to focus on their product line for which they have expertise.

Why It's Cheap

With $75M in sales to be realized from the two recent contracts, investors may wonder why BKYI’s market capitalization remains a fraction of that value today. BKYI’s price history shows that after each of the African contracts were announced, the share price quickly appreciated but failed to sustain a higher share price for more than a couple of days. For example on March 11, 2020 when the first African contract was announced there were over 33M shares traded (for reference Bio-key had little more than 14M shares outstanding at the time) and BKYI stock hit a high of $2.30/share, which is over 4x its prior day closing price of $0.49/share. However within three trading days the stock price closed below its pre-contract announcement price. A similar dynamic occurred after the second African contract was announced on March 27, 2020 with over 53M shares traded and the share price hitting a high of $2.58/share. Once again this was an appreciation of over 4x the prior day’s closing price of $0.54/share, only to trade back down to a closing price of $0.80/share the following day. Outside of normal nanocap volatility, there are likely several factors keeping the share price down.

Share Price Suppression from Large Seller Exiting Stake - Significant selling from a large shareholder, Lind Global Macro (“Lind”), has likely contributed to the stock’s inability to sustain its gains. Lind Global Macro had initially funded Bio-key in 2019 through a secured note that was convertible into common stock at $1.50 per share. The convertible note carried a principal balance of $3.8M as of March 2020, at which time Lind and BKYI restructured the terms of the note to lower the conversion price to $0.65/share. This enabled Lind to convert its note into roughly 6M shares and sell them in the market for what appears to be a nice profit. Since then Lind Global Macro has made two additional loans to Bio-Key for a total face value of $4.2M which is convertible at $1.16 per share.

Looking at Lind’s prior investments, it appears that they focus on a niche strategy of investing in small publicly traded companies that are entering a growth stage, offering them funds in the form of secured convertible notes that provide Lind the downside protection of a debt investor and upside equity-like potential. Lind is not likely to be interested in being a long-term shareholder in these companies, given not just their investment mandate but the blocker provision in their notes preventing them from owning 5 percent or more of the Company. This is important because it means that their selling of the common stock was due to factors outside of the long-term value of the business.

Market Skepticism about Nigerian Contracts – It’s likely that some investors are cautious to put weight on the news of the African contract wins, given their perception of the potential for corruption in the third world. Investors may want to see the start of the contracts come to fruition and sales generation before they’re actually willing to buy the stock.

History of Poor Financial Performance – Bio-key's declining performance and especially the ugly 2019 results negatively impacted the stock’s perception among investors.

Share Price Undervaluation & Price Target

Since much of the investment thesis rests on successfully executing the African contracts, this discussion will start by highlighting the disparity between Bio-key’s current market value and future contract earnings using some back of the envelope math. At its last closing price of $0.77/share, BKYI is valued at a total market cap of ~$17M. The African contracts will collectively bring in $75M in sales over the next 24 months or so which works out to $37.5M in top line sales annually. Given Management’s guidance of achieving a blended gross margin between 50 and 70 percent going forward (depending on the mix between hardware which can carry a 50 to 60 percent gross margin and a 90 percent plus gross margin for software sales), we can conservatively assume a 45 percent gross margin which translates to ~$16.9M in gross profit from the contracts. Although Management has disclosed that current operating expense levels can support the expected growth in scale from the African contracts, we can conservatively build in an increase of about $3M over current op-ex levels (a nearly 50 percent increase over the ~$6.5M in op-ex reported in FY 2019), which results in ~$7.4M in pro-forma operating income (i.e. EBIT, note that this is in accordance with the 20 percent minimum profit margin target outlined in the sales incentive agreement entered into with TTI which is described in detail below).

At today’s enterprise value (accounting for the recent issuance of convertible notes to Lind and the cash used in the PistolStar acquisition) BKYI trades at just ~2.6x pro-forma EBIT, which is obviously cheap on an absolute basis.

There’s probably no simple or reliable way to establish a price target for BKYI given how many potential outcomes there could be in the next year (on both the upside and downside). Given Bio-key's precarious position on its growth curve today, its valuation may have to be more art than science. Perhaps one realistic basis for establishing an upside price target when considering just the African contracts in isolation can be derived from how the market actually priced in the information about the contracts wins immediately after their announcement. On both contract announcement dates the stock reached at least $2.30/share, which would have worked out to a market value of ~$32M based on the shares outstanding at the time. At this valuation BKYI would be trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of ~4.7x based on the pro-forma EBIT estimate above, which seems closer to a more reasonable valuation multiple on an absolute basis than today’s 2.6x. Incorporating the dilution from Lind’s likely future note conversions and the dilution that would occur from the TTI agreement, BKYI’s shares should be trading at ~$1.24 per share in this scenario or ~60 percent higher than the stock’s last closing price of $0.77/share.

Note that this simplified analysis does not include revenue from elections, remote work, or any of the other opportunities within Bio-key’s reach. Likewise it does not contemplate the downside scenario in which some unforeseen obstacle obstructs the African contract work from becoming viable – in which case the equity value estimate outlined above would be crushed. This highlights the somewhat binary, option-like value to BKYI’s shares.

Catalysts

The primary catalyst in the near to medium-term will occur from the receipt of initial revenues on the African contracts. A further catalyst can emerge over the longer term as Bio-key monetizes its current pipeline of opportunities in election offices, remote work, and additional African identification opportunities.

A separate share price catalyst may come from the Company’s shift to a SaaS model. Valuation multiples in the public markets can be rich for SaaS companies and BKYI may benefit from multiple expansion as it scales up this portion of its business.

Insiders Aligned With Shareholders

Though Bio-key’s business has yet to successfully scale up over the last few years, it appears that protecting shareholder value is important to insiders who have at times been willing to put their own capital into the business. In fact during 2019 Bio-key received non-interest bearing advances close to $100k each from CEO Michael DePasquale and Director Wong Kwong Fong to help pay for current liabilities. Another bullish sign came recently in June 2020 with the CEO buying 10k shares in the open market.

Manny Alia, who is a recent addition to the Board, is head of TTI and is set to earn large amounts of stock as TTI achieves specific sales objectives for Bio-key. As described in the most recent 10-Q TTI will be awarded $500k in common stock for every $5M in sales it brings in during the first year for BKYI that generates an earnings margin of at least 20 percent, up to a maximum of $20M in sales. For every $1M in sales in excess of $20M up to $25M total, it will receive an additional 100k warrants exercisable at $1.50 per share. The total shares issuable to TTI in this arrangement are up to 2.5M. While this will be somewhat dilutive for shareholders, the benefits of share-based compensation in an arrangement such as this one speaks for itself as TTI has already generated $75M in contract wins for BKYI.

Risks

Bio-key is a nanocap company and that comes with its own set of risks including liquidity constraints and price volatility. Other than general nanocap risks, the major risk to this thesis is that the sales from the African contracts don’t materialize.

Another key risk is related to COVID-19. Although the pandemic has set in motion some trends that may help the company, such as the increased need for remote work ID authentication, the downside of the pandemic is that it likely increases sales cycles, delays work from starting on projects, and introduces general uncertainty as the situation evolves.

Conclusion

Shareholders seem to have given up on waiting for Bio-key to achieve scale after years of seeing declining financial performance. But major contract wins in Africa and recent traction in election security will pave a clear path to profitable growth. Bio-key’s suite of ID offerings will be enhanced by its accretive acquisition of PistolStar, which will increase its appeal to businesses & employers who are in the process of adapting their security systems to a work-from-home model. As a result of these dynamics BKYI shares are a unique opportunity for contrarian investors to gain exposure to significant upside returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.