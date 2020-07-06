Even if topline growth rate picks up, it will not be sufficient to justify higher share price.

Although there are some long-term opportunities to improve profitability, the company will also face headwinds for its free cash flow.

As a strong business with wide moat and above average return on capital, Colgate-Palmolive deserves to trade at a premium.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is among the most preferred large consumer staples companies for long-term investors seeking stable dividends and consistent capital appreciation over time.

CL is in fact among the best personal and home care businesses out there, with one of the widest moats in the industry and above average return on capital which supports its premium valuation to most of its peers.

The company, however, did not come on top of my recent comparative study of the large-cap personal and home care sector, where I covered financials, pricing, strategy, earnings quality, brands and other soft measures to identify the best opportunities in the large cap space. The reason for that was that CL's valuation did not seem to reflect some challenges ahead and the company was priced a bit too high for my liking.

Where investors should be looking

One of the most important drivers of CL's valuation is the company's gross profitability. On a time series basis, there is a very strong relationship between the company's gross margins and its P/S multiple. Source: author's calculations based on data from company's annual and quarterly SEC filings and data from Yahoo!Finance

Using this relationship the current P/S multiple is too elevated for CL's current gross margin. When this also occurred back in 2015 the returns over the next years were quite disappointing and P/S did not improve in spite of the higher gross profitability over the following years.

The relationship between the company's margins and its Free Cash Flow yield is just as strong.

Source: author's calculations based on data from company's annual and quarterly SEC filings and data from Yahoo!Finance

2020 does not stand out as too generously priced on an FCF yield basis, but as we will see later this is because of a significantly lower level of capital expenditure.

It is also worth mentioning that the level of interest in the economy is also having a profound impact on consumer staple companies such as CL. What is very interesting, however, is that the positive impact of low interest rates diminishes as we approach the zero bound and has almost entirely disappeared during the past year.

Source: author's calculations based on data from company's annual and quarterly SEC filings and data from Yahoo!Finance

After bond yields fell sharply post-2009 crisis the relationship became less profound and seems to be disappearing over the past year as interest rates fell to near zero. This leaves gross profitability as the single most important driver for CL's valuation.

Gross Profitability Drivers

Since we established the most important factor of CL's valuation, it is crucial to also understand the drivers behind that profitability.

Product categories - push into Skin Care

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Moving into higher margin product categories is one of the key sustainable long-term drivers of gross profitability. Doing so is not easy as developing strong personal care brands such as Colgate and Palmolive takes ages of skillful management and large investments, while M&A deals usually come with a high price tag which usually already price in the high return on capital.

In this case, CL has a good corporate brand fit and distribution channels to expand into one of the highest margin personal care categories - skin care, where gross margins could reach as high as 80% (based on Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL)).

Smaller size acquisitions are usually a much better choice to enter the category as integration is usually smoother and the acquirer is not overpaying for an already well-established business. The PCA Skin and EltaMD acquisitions were good examples of such smaller sized deals.

Source: Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

However, the $1.7bn acquisition of Laboratoires Filorga was a significant push towards the latter more established category. On one hand this allows for a faster scaling up of the skin care business, but also has a dampening effect on short to medium term return on invested capital due to the higher price tag of the deal.

Source: Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

Finally, it is also worth mentioning that although skin care is a much higher gross margin segment, operating profitability in the field is much closer to that of CL due to higher selling costs. Of course, CL will lower these by relying on professional channels of distribution at first, but this will significantly limit the overall addressable market.

Brand Premium and Raw Materials

Another two very important factors are - brand premium pricing and cost of raw materials. Although both being very important divers of gross profitability, management has much less control over the latter while the former is one of the most important traits of a strong business.

The premiumization trend in the oral care category has been key for CL's improvement in gross profitability as the company managed to capitalize on this trend through its iconic brand.

Source: Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

Higher pricing power through the Colgate brand and introduction of more premium products were key for CL's increasing gross profitability for the past 10 years.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Gross profit margin increased 210 basis points to a record 58.8%, excluding restructuring charges, primarily reflecting the benefits of increased pricing and cost-savings programs.* Source: Colgate-Palmolive Annual Report 2009

Exchange Rates

Finally, changes in exchange rates also have an impact on profitability and are often a key discussion topic for yoy changes in net sales and gross margins.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings and fred.stlouisfed.org

The higher USD over the recent years has been a headwind, but in an event of a weaker dollar or stronger emerging markets currencies this could turn into a tailwind.

Nevertheless, forecasting changes in exchange rates is not within the scope of choosing high quality businesses as long-term investments. Moreover, these effects tend to net-off within the long term which makes it even more futile to try and predict future returns based on changes in exchange rates.

Implications for Free Cash Flow

Since 2004 CL's free cash flow has increased from $1.4bn to almost $3bn during the past 12 months or an annual growth rate of 4.7%. As we'll see down below, this was possible due to working capital optimization, alongside profit margin improvement (as we saw above).

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Thus, over the past 10 years, the growth rate has been much less spectacular with a cumulative average growth rate of 1.6%. Taking into account stock buybacks, the growth rates on a per share basis since 2004 and 2010, were 2.1% and 3.1% respectively.

Even though history is not always a good guide for the future, these historical rates are useful to get an idea of what FCF growth rates would most likely look like for a large cap mature company within the consumer staples space.

Having said that, there are three free cash flow headwinds that I expect CL will most likely have to deal with going forward.

Increased capital spend and higher working capital

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

For the past 3 years, CL has been running a significantly lower Capital Spend than its Depreciation & Amortization expenses which is unsustainable. Over the coming years, the company will have to return to its historical levels of investments in property, plant & equipment which will negatively impact FCF.

The lower Capex has been offsetting the negative effect of cash conversion cycle and the followed higher cash outflow due to increases in working capital. These were caused by the surging levels of inventories as CL continued to introduce new products in its existing portfolio and the newly acquired skin care businesses.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Higher advertising spend and investments in DTC

Advertising spend as a percentage of revenue has rebounded from its historical lows in 2015-16 period and is now more in line with historical averages for the company.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

However, CL will need to dial up its advertising and media spend as the company continues to launch new more innovative and premium products to the market. This will be the case in oral care as well as its Hill's business.

Source: Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

The company will also need to invest more in its digital presence and e-Commerce channels as well as in its direct-to-consumer ventures.

Less buybacks due to leverage

The final headwind for CL's free cash flow per share will be the lower amount of share buybacks in the future. Over the past 10 years, the large amounts of buybacks have been financed primarily through increased borrowing which resulted in much higher leverage for the company.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Putting it all together

To put all this together and value CL through a DCF we will first need to deal with some assumptions.

CL's daily betas vs. the S&P 500 over the past 3, 5, 10 and 15-years all come at around 0.6 while Yahoo Finance also calculates CL's 5-year monthly beta at 0.59. Thus, a beta of 0.6 seems reasonable, in spite of its fluctuation over the years.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo!Finance

Although there are many different ways to calculate cost of equity - from assumptions on risk-free rate and equity risk premiums, to country risk premium and other multi factor models, over-complicating it rarely improves accuracy.

Thus, using a beta of 0.6, together with 6.0% equity risk premium and 3.0% normalized risk-free rate we come up with cost of equity of 6.6%.

To sense check the above calculated cost of equity I did a historical test, calculating CL implied share price through a constant growth model. For each year I used the actual free cash flow achieved in the following year, together with a cost of equity of 6.6% and a terminal growth rate of 2% which is the annual growth rate of free cash flow per share achieved for the past 15-years.

Source: author's calculations

The small differences confirm that a cost of equity of 6.6% together with a terminal growth rate of 2% are both sensible assumptions. Also assuming 2% growth for next year, the model implies a CL share price of $76.2 for next year which is not very far off from current levels.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Even though next year revenue growth rate is expected to come at 1.3% and historical growth rates have been well below that, I will assume that the yoy growth rate of 3% will persist over the next 5-years as the company scales up its higher growth businesses, introduces new products and maybe even enjoying some exchange rate tailwinds.

I also assume that gross margin will stay at around 60%, ad spending to be marginally higher while other expenses staying flat.

Source: author's calculations

To forecast the level of net working capital (NWC) to sales, I use cash conversion cycle we covered above which is more likely to continue to increase given the wider product portfolio and recent disruptions in supply chains.

Source: author's calculations

Using the equation above we can estimate net working capital to sales ratio for a given cash conversion cycle in days. Therefore, assuming CCC will increase slightly due to continued product development, I will use 11.5% of NWC to Sales ratio going forward.

The other assumptions include - Depreciation and Amortization Expense (D&A) to stay constant relative to sales and Capex to come up to historical levels as a share of D&A over a period of two years.

Source: author's calculations

Thus, using the above calculated Free Cash Flow per share we can calculate CL's implied share price. Since the valuation is as of mid-2020, only half of forecasted 2020 free cash flow is used and the discount factor reflects the mid-year discounting.

Source: author's calculations

Thus, CL would need to reinvigorate its topline growth to above 3% while maintaining gross profitability and keeping other operating expenses in check in order to achieve a share price meaningfully higher than its current one. Although not impossible given some of the company's opportunities, there are also significant risks for profitability and free cash flow going forward, which make the risk-reward ratio unattractive at the moment.

Couple of words on dividends

Applying the above assumptions on a dividend discount model (DDM) yields much lower results than CL's actual share price (see blue line below) and that's because a significant amount of cash has been distributed to shareholders through stock buybacks, while total dividend paid growth rate has been edging towards 0%.

Source: author's calculations

Therefore, if we assume that instead of share buybacks all excess cash was used to pay dividends, the implied share price (green line above) is now much closer to CL's actual share price (red line above). In 2020, the DDM including stock buybacks suggests a share price of CL of $71, which is for the first time below CL's current share price.

Conclusion

Colgate-Palmolive is a very strong business that is at the same time undergoing some important changes - from disruption to sales channels and the need to scale up its e-Commerce and DTC presence, to premiumization of many of its product categories and emergence of private label products, the company's push into new product segments such as skin care and finally recent management changes. Although it is important for a company to evolve and adapt, all these changes bring in additional risks for CL's high returns on capital.

Many of these risks, including some macroeconomic headwinds, do not seem to be priced within the company's price and even if we assume some generous growth going forward and stable profitability, CL still appears to be just fairly priced.

That is why for long-term investors, it is still not a good time to accumulate more CL stock, while investors looking to jump in might be better off to just keep CL on their radar for the time being.

