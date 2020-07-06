Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, an event that the energy world has been preparing for over several months. This event has been well telegraphed and expected, as was the news that the current Restructuring Support Agreement (“RSA”) states that there will be no recovery for Chesapeake Energy shareholders.

The up and down ride for the common is a topic for another day. Instead, discussion here is all about midstream contract rejection. It is an important concept for investors to understand when investing in this space, and really emphasizes the importance of making investments alongside midstream owners that have contracts with both healthy counterparties and are serving quality acreage. After all, for midstream investing to make sense, pipelines and other assets have to justify the massive upfront capital investment via significant earnings over the long haul – and that is no guarantee given the political and regulatory challenges fossil fuels face and the likely eventual wind-down in demand many years down the line. Not all acreage being worked today will still be down the road five, ten, or twenty years from now.

This research focuses heavily on Energy Transfer (ET) and one of its pipelines, ETC Tiger. While it is not a major asset for Energy Transfer as far as overall EBITDA, the goal here is to illustrate how the bankruptcy process works and what the likely outcomes are when it comes to contract rejection and potential modification. Additionally, losses of contracts like these where rates are lowered or assets are potentially stranded altogether do add up over time, and it can create a “death by a thousand cuts” situation for even diversified midstream asset owners.

Chesapeake Files For Relief

As a large producer of both oil and natural gas, Chesapeake Energy quite naturally held significant contracts with midstream pipeline owners to bring its product to market. Selling rates for oil and gas in-basin often comes at a heavy discount and those buyers can disappear in a heartbeat – see the collapse within in-basin pricing that occurred back in March. Given that, it often makes far more sense to contract out pipeline capacity to bring product to major hubs, areas where it is often much easier to lock down sales contracts with end market customers like utilities or refiners – not traders.

Contracts still carry risks, namely pricing and duration. For energy producers, bankruptcy can often bring about significant changes not only to the capital structure, but to targeted drilling programs as well. That means that the need for certain shipping agreements changes, and under Section 365 of the Bankruptcy Code, any debtor (subject to court approval) can opt to reject any executory contract that unduly burdens creditors.

In the lead up to the filing, this raised fears, leading to a mad scramble to prepare. Cumulatively, Chesapeake Energy spends roughly one billion dollars per year on pipeline, transportation, and storage services. To be clear, not all of that is at risk. While many midstreams have exposure - Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP), DCP Midstream (DCP), Williams Companies (WMB), Archrock (AROC), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enbridge (ENB), Enable Midstream (ENBL), TC Energy (TRP), and many more both public and private - many of these contracts fall into several buckets where there is unlikely to be change. In some cases, Chesapeake Energy has no other shipping alternative and will likely remain committed to drilling in that area. In others, contracted rates are actually at or below market rates – why reject a good deal on firm transport capacity? Still, not all contracts fit in that positive bucket, and Energy Transfer found itself as the highest profile counterparty to Chesapeake in its docket filings.

Several contracts with Energy Transfer were deemed “unnecessary and burdensome”. While some are small, such as the transportation service agreements (“TSAs”) with Energy Transfer Fuel, Oasis Pipeline, Houston Pipeline Company, and ETC Katy Pipeline (all various Energy Transfer subsidiaries), the highest profile target in the bankruptcy is Energy Transfer Company Tiger (“ETC Tiger”). ETC Tiger is a natural gas pipeline stretching from the Haynesville shale into Louisiana. As a pioneer of the Haynesville and often given credit for discovering the play in 2008, Chesapeake Energy was a foundational shipper on ETC Tiger when it was built in 2010, with Chesapeake signing up for nearly half of the 2,400 mmcf/d of capacity.

The two entered into a new uninterruptible service contract in April of 2016 which had some tweaks to rates (higher upfront costs with lower rates on the back end), with Energy Transfer locking down 500 mmcf/d of take or pay natural gas transport all the way through the end of 2030.

Things change, and Chesapeake Energy has moved away from Haynesville. Once running a heavy drilling rig program in the basin that peaked with rig counts in the double digits, growth in the area had stalled amidst poor natural gas pricing and tepid well results. At the end of 2019, the company had just one operational rig working its acreage (now zero) and fully expected to bring just a handful of wells online this year. While Haynesville production hovered around 605 mmcf/d, that figure is set to fall precipitously as the usual decline rates take hold. Quite frankly, the play was just not as economic as the Marcellus, Powder River Basin, or Eagle Ford. Consequently, rumors were abound that Chesapeake was looking to find a buyer for what it now viewed as a non-core asset; Comstock (CRK) cropped up many times in those discussions.

With no buyer, ETC Tiger capacity just is not needed to this extent. Chesapeake Energy notes that it does not need this capacity in the bankruptcy filing, and in fact, noted it has options to sell in-basin or via alternatives such as Line CP (Carthage to Perryvile) owned by Enable. Additionally, it has an existing interruptible service agreement with ETC Tiger that only requires it to pay for capacity it uses. All of these options would generate substantial cost savings versus keeping this agreement.

Off topic, but I found the fact that rates were $9.58/mmbtu from 2016 to 2025, falling to $3.0417/mmbtu from 2025 to 2030, broadly indicative of something I've noticed often on Energy Transfer contracts: higher upfront tariffs in exchange for significant rate relief on the back end. This worked out great in this case, with Energy Transfer reaping more of the earnings upfront versus a straight lined contract. However, it also means that the partnership is much more exposed to rollover risk later on in life. We rarely see disclosures from Energy Transfer on contract terms (deemed "proprietary"), so this is a bit of a peek inside the machine. To me, Kelcy Warren and team have done a lot of "padding" of EBITDA in this way, and it's been a source of concern for me as far as recontracting risk and the long-term EBITDA profile despite the win here.

Energy Transfer Response

Energy Transfer is, of course, wholly uninterested in seeing this contract rejected. Well in advance of the actual bankruptcy filing (actually done back in May), the partnership asked for a declaratory order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”), asking FERC to post a judgment that Chesapeake Energy must petition with FERC to reject or modify the contract. FERC did just that, barring Chesapeake Energy from altering its agreement. Similar motions were filed by both Gulf South (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Stagecoach Pipeline (Crestwood Equity Partners).

Chesapeake responded to the FERC motion, stating that the timing and procedural delays alone would threaten harm to the estate, and that if FERC pushed the issue, mandating that Chesapeake Energy had to assume the contracts it aims to reject, the outcome could be extremely damaging to the reorganization process. Given the size of the contract, that's potentially a stretch, but tens of millions of dollars per year is also not chump change and would damage the position of creditors. To me, the ability to reject an executory contract is integral to the entire purpose of a Chapter 11 reorganization. Rejection is vital because an inability to reject a contract could limit the ability to emerge from bankruptcy as a going concern. This is likely going to go down as FERC, once again, overstepping its mandate.

Chesapeake Energy cites quite a bit of relevant case law in support of its position. First, Chesapeake notes many bankruptcy cases where natural gas pipeline companies did not object to their contracts being rejected, such as Linn Energy and Vanguard Natural Resources, the latter of which the presiding judge (David R. Jones) also oversaw.

In cases where both counterparties and FERC did put up a fight, the outcome was not much different. During the First Energy Solutions (now Energy Harbor (OTCPK:ENGH)) bankruptcy, the Sixth Circuit was asked to consider whether FERC could compel debtors to assume FERC-regulated electricity purchase contracts. The court ruled that “bankruptcy court jurisdiction to reject executory contracts is primary or superior to FERC’s position . . . and FERC cannot independently prevent it”. Along similar lines with the well-known Pacific Gas and Electric bankruptcy, the court ruled that “FERC has no jurisdiction over the rejection of contracts”. Ruling language there was particularly harsh:

"FERC must be stopped and the division and balance of power and authority of the two branches of government restored. Accordingly, and for the reasons that follow, the court declares FERC’s decision announcing its concurrent jurisdiction unenforceable in bankruptcy and of no force and effect on the parties before it. If necessary in the future it will enjoin FERC from perpetuating its attempt to exercise power it wholly lacks."

The primary case where FERC can step in is where the regulatory body can make a claim that it is in the public interest for a contract to not be rejected, arguably much easier with the two above case examples which were public utilities. That is much more difficult to do when we are talking about a commodity producer. To draw a comparison to an energy company, in the case of Ultra Petroleum (OTCPK:UPLCQ), a natural gas pipeline followed the exact same playbook that Energy Transfer is playing here, trying to pitch a case that public interest would be harmed. That did not fly, and after FERC filed an emergency motion to reconsider the ruling, the bankruptcy court entered an order denying FERC’s emergency motion, stating that FERC’s arguments “fundamentally miscomprehend” the court’s statements.

As a reminder, the point of FERC is to exercise jurisdiction over rates, terms, and conditions of wholesale electricity, natural gas, and crude oil that crosses state lines. By design, it exists to keep the balance of power equal between counterparties and to make rate-setting fair between all involved. However, that power does not extend to overriding Section 365.

Takeaways

With energy bankruptcies on the rise even with the recent pop in crude oil pricing, this is going to be an ongoing issue. We've come a long way from the "toll roads of energy" argument for pipelines. Inherently, the health of both upstream, midstream, and downstream energy are all intertwined. However, all things considered, this is a surprise as far as how "little" of a story it is. Chesapeake entered this bankruptcy with more than a billion dollars in annual obligations, and it only saw fit to squabble over a fraction of that. Midstream investors should call that a win. Nonetheless, this is a pivotal issue going forward as far as the industry is concerned, and one that will remain a focus on my end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, DCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.