As part of its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ) requested the overseeing court to modify some contracts that it has with Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), among other midstream companies. Thus far, the court has been reluctant to allow this, which shows the overall stability that many midstream companies tend to have. This is particularly true for those companies operating long-haul interstate pipelines like Energy Transfer because these pipelines are regulated by Federal authorities. The fact that the court has been reluctant to allow even a bankrupt company to break pipeline contracts should be comforting to those investors that are worried about the impact that upstream bankruptcies would have on these companies.

Background Information

As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the energy industry. As we can see here, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil has fallen from $61.18 per barrel at the start of the year to $40.64 per barrel today:

Source: Business Insider

The same basic thing was also seen in natural gas. At the start of the year, natural gas at Henry Hub was selling for $2.19 per thousand cubic feet. It sells for $1.84 per thousand cubic feet today:

Source: Business Insider

The decline in energy prices was at least partly caused by the worldwide economic shutdown and stay-at-home orders. This was because these government actions resulted in less energy being consumed, leading to an oversupply of these resources. The economic law of supply and demand would therefore imply that prices should fall in such a situation.

As might be expected, these lower prices have caused the revenues of upstream companies like Chesapeake to decline because they make their money by selling these resources. The lower revenues make it more difficult for a company to support its debt. This is naturally more of a problem for companies that have a fairly high level of debt, such as many North American independent exploration and production companies. As of March 31, 2020, Chesapeake Energy had a current debt of $420 million and long-term debt of $9.472 billion, for a total of $9.892 billion. This compares to a shareholders' equity of negative $3.945 billion. Clearly, then, this is a company with too much debt on its hands, which explains why the substantial price declines that we saw pushed the company into bankruptcy.

This high level of debt is part of the legacy of former CEO Aubrey McClendon. He believed that natural gas would be scarce and, thus, have a high price for decades. As such, he led the company on an expensive buying spree, and when that did not pan out, it left the company with a considerable amount of debt and insufficient asset values to back it. The coronavirus-driven price decline was essentially the nail in the coffin for the company's asset valuations and ultimately pushed it into bankruptcy.

The primary way in which natural gas is transported over land is through the use of pipelines. Therefore, Chesapeake Energy has entered into contracts with midstream companies such as Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP). As is usually the case with midstream contracts, these are generally long-term contracts. Therefore, they can almost be thought of as debt because they require the company to make regular payments to its midstream counterparty. In addition, many of these contracts have a minimum volume guarantee that requires Chesapeake to produce and send a certain quantity of resources through the pipelines. As such, these contracts limit Chesapeake's ability to reduce its costs.

In an attempt to correct this problem, Chesapeake Energy has asked the court overseeing its restructuring proceedings to allow it to cancel $311 million in contracts with Energy Transfer, Crestwood Equity Partners, and Boardwalk Pipeline. The largest individual contract is the $293 million contract with Energy Transfer, so that company would be the biggest loser here should the cancellation be approved.

The Impact On Energy Transfer

As just mentioned, the contract with Energy Transfer is for the use of the Tiger Pipeline. Thus, we can assume that Energy Transfer would lose this money if the court approves the cancellation. Unfortunately, it is not clear whether this is the annual value of the contract or the total value over its remaining life. If we assume that this is the annual value, then it represents 0.6% of Energy Transfer's trailing twelve-month revenue of $52.719 billion. Admittedly, in isolation, this would not have a significant impact on Energy Transfer, but the problem could be the precedent that it would set. This is because we could easily see more contracts get cancelled as more bankruptcies occur across the energy industry.

Fortunately, the cancellation of this one contract will not impact Energy Transfer's ability to maintain its distribution at the present level. We can see this by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by a company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common unitholders. As I pointed out in a previous article, Energy Transfer had a distributable cash flow of $1.836 billion in the first quarter. This was enough to cover its distribution 1.72 times over with $594 million to spare. Thus, even if the contract is cancelled, we can see that the company will be generating enough to cover its distribution.

Possible Outcomes

There are some reasons to believe that Chesapeake will not be able to cancel the contracts that it has with Energy Transfer. This is because long-haul interstate pipelines are considered public utilities and, as such, are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which has historically not been particularly amenable to contracts getting cancelled. The agency's policy is that Chesapeake must show that altering the contracts must benefit the public and not just itself. This is why the regulators have previously denied the request to alter the contracts with Energy Transfer. I would not be surprised if the courts reach the same decision.

One of the major concerns that investors have had with regards to midstream companies in the current environment is mass upstream bankruptcies. I have pointed out in various past articles (such as this one) that this is a very real possibility, especially among the weaker shale operators. This fear has been reflected in the performance of their unit prices. This is why, in several recent articles, I have been analyzing the strength of their customer bases. Energy Transfer is well-positioned here due to the size of its midstream portfolio and the breadth of its customer base. It is unlikely that the company will see the majority of its customers go bankrupt.

The other fear that many investors have had is that energy companies will unilaterally cancel their contracts with midstream companies. This is something that contributed to the collapse of the offshore drilling industry back in 2014. As this current drama shows us though, this is easier said than done. This is something that investors in Energy Transfer or other midstream companies should feel comforted by as their business model is overall quite stable, which allows for reasonably stable cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.