3 Blue Chips To 'Load Up' Amid Uncertainty

REITs are currently priced at the highest yield spreads in more than 10 years. If you can ignore the noise and think long term, this is a great buying opportunity.

A lot of opportunities exist in the REIT market because investors are emotional and excessively short-term oriented.

My favorite quote from Warren Buffett is the following:

"The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect.”

Put differently, investing is 10% intellect and 90% temperament. It's not the person with the highest IQ who wins at the game of investing. It's the person with the right mindset:

Will you become emotional and panic sell during times of volatility?

Or will you manage to remain calm and disciplined?

Will you overreact to daily news and jump ship from one day to the next?

Or will you focus on the bigger picture and remain long-term oriented?

Will you follow the crowd into the most popular investments?

Or will you have the courage to invest where others are fleeing?

You want to be a disciplined, long-term oriented, and contrarian investor. But in reality, most investors are emotional, short-term oriented, and crowd followers.

This difference in temperament is the cause of many mispricings in the current market. And it's also what enabled Warren Buffett to earn his fortune.

He was able to take advantage of market opportunities because he was more disciplined and longer-term oriented than most other investors.

As an example, he bought more than $1 billion worth of Coca Cola (KO) shares in 1988 at a time when the market had lost its reason and was pricing equities at deep discounts. Most investors were very emotional and worried greatly about short-term prospects. Warren saw an opportunity to buy a great business at a low price because he understood that the long-term prospects were very attractive despite near-term uncertainty.

Today, there are lot of such opportunities in the REIT market.

Most investors are very emotional.

They are excessively short-term oriented.

And they fail to see the bigger picture.

As a result, REITs are now priced at one of the highest yield spreads ever relative to the 10-year Treasury:

The yields spreads are 2x or even 3x greater than in the past. Investors fail to see beyond a few quarters. Yet, the long-term prospects of most REITs remain intact.

We believe that this is a historic opportunity for REIT investors who have the right temperament. Below we shortly outline the thesis of three blue-chip REITs that we are buying today at High Yield Landlord. They trade at historically high yield spreads and offer significant upside potential in the recovery.

W.P. Carey (WPC):

W.P. Carey is arguably the safest ~6% yielding REIT that you can buy today. It's a blue-chip net lease REIT with an industrial-heavy portfolio that continues to generate steady cash flow even in today's crisis. It has never cut its dividend since going public in 1998, and just recently, it announced yet another dividend hike:

Unique to WPC is that it's well protected against both deflation and inflation. The deflation protection comes from the fact that it has 11 years left on its leases. And the inflation protection is achieved by tying the rent to an inflation index.

WPC has blue-chip properties, blue-chip leases, blue-chip balance sheet, and blue-chip management. It's among the most reliable dividend payers in the REIT field, and yet, it's offered at an astonishing 540 basis point spread. To return to its historic yield spread, it would need to appreciate by ~50% in the recovery. WPC is presently the largest holding in our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) distribution center owned by WPC:

National Retail Properties (NNN):

National Retail Properties is another blue-chip net lease REIT with a high 5.6% dividend yield. It's not quite as safe as WPC because it has much greater retail exposure which was hit hard by the recent pandemic. However, looking past the current crisis, NNN has greater upside potential in the anticipated recovery and its dividend track record is even stronger. NNN is a dividend aristocrat, having increased its dividend for 30 years in a row. Moreover, in a recent conference, management emphasized the importance of maintaining the dividend, and therefore, we do not expect a cut even in today's crisis:

The word "retail" scares away a lot of investors who don't understand the differences between malls and net lease properties. NNN owns the "good kind of retail" that's mostly service-based, value and experience oriented. Good examples of properties include quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, gyms and so on.

NNN earns steady rent checks from 11-year leases with exceptionally high ~3.5x rent coverage. The tenants are responsible for all property expenses, including even maintenance. Therefore, these are very defensive and attractive assets to own in the long run, if you can look past this crisis.

However, because investors cannot look past the crisis, they are pricing NNN at a historically low valuation. As we put this crisis behind us, we expect NNN to reprice at its former highs and unlock 60% upside for shareholders. We own a position in our Retirement Portfolio and expect to buy more in the coming weeks.

Illustration of typical net lease properties owned by NNN:

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Finally, AVB is a blue-chip apartment REIT with an A-rated balance sheet, Class A coastal assets, resilient fundamentals, and a perfect track record of uninterrupted dividend payments:

Well-located, high-quality apartments are very resilient investments because shelter is essential. It's not in the tenant's best interest to skip rent payments as it would ruin their credit and eventually lead to an eviction. Once your credit is ruined, you also will have a much harder time to find housing elsewhere. As a result, rent collection rates have been near 100% so far.

Even despite this resilience, AVB has underperformed lately because of its high exposure to coastal markets which are feared right now. We view the recent sell-off as an opportunity to buy more shares at a ~4% yield that is rock solid. The company is currently priced at a 20% discount to NAV which is very rare for an apartment REIT of this quality. It has 45% upside potential as it returns to its 52-week highs.

Apartment Community owned by AVB:

Think Like a Landlord, Not Like a Trader

Real estate is supposed to be a long-term investment. Yet, because REITs can be traded at any time, investors lose focus of the long-term prospects and start behaving like traders.

We believe that this behavior is the main reason why so many investors do poorly with REITs. They are thinking like traders when, in fact, they should be thinking like landlords.

Our service on Seeking Alpha is called “High Yield Landlord” because we invest in REITs as if we were investing in rental properties. We try to get a good deal at the purchase, focus on the income, and then wait patiently for long-term appreciation. We call it the “landlord” approach to REIT investing.

If you think like a landlord, it's clear that WPC, NNN and AVB offer great value right now. They are high-quality REITs with sustainable dividends, and yet, they are offered at historically low valuations.

We own all three in our Retirement Portfolio, which invests in blue-chip REITs and preferred shares to target maximum safe income. It currently pays a ~6% dividend yield and it still hasn't suffered any dividend cuts.

