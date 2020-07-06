Overview

Finland-based Rovio (HEL:ROVIO, OTC:ROVVF) is well-known for its 2009 Angry Birds casual mobile video game. The game became a global hit and, since then, has been downloaded by over 100 million users. Angry Birds has then become a franchise, around which Rovio's many future games revolved. However, many of these games have never seen the same level of success as the original Angry Birds game, and consequently, growth has remained flat over the last few years. Rovio is currently trading at ~€5.5, around 48% off its share price on the first day of the IPO in 2017. Rovio has launched some initiatives, such as launching non-Angry Birds titles like Sugar Blast, World Quest, and also Small Town Murders. The prospect of these games remains questionable, in our view.

Risk

Rovio's revenue has sharply declined since 2017, in which it saw some successes with its Angry Birds movie as well as the Angry Birds 2 game. However, it has not been able to accelerate growth since.

(source: tikr.com)

No other games seem to have as many downloads as the classic Angry Birds games. Angry Birds Blast and Angry Birds Evolution, for instance, were supposed to be Rovio's key titles in 2016 and 2017. However, they were only able to gain over 10 million downloads each.

(source: company's annual report)

As such, Angry Birds 2 seems to be the title that drives overall Rovio's business. However, the game was launched over 5 years ago. In 2019, Angry Birds 2 saw a steady revenue growth quarter-on-quarter, according to the company, though it did not reveal how it did on a YoY basis. As 2019 saw a -1.4% decline in overall revenue, Q1 2020 (January - March) looked even worse, given that revenue saw a 6% decline YoY.

(User acquisition spending for each category. source: company's annual report 2019)

One of the particular reasons might be the scale back on user acquisition spending. Rovio spent about 37.7% of revenue on user acquisition in 2019, in which it looked to continue investing more into its Grow segment. However, Rovio only spent about ~21% of revenue on user acquisition in Q1, indicating that it may not see the desired results in its Grow titles, such as Angry Birds Dream Blast and Sugar Blast, and prefer to scale back to improve profit.

(source: company's annual report)

At the same time, Rovio has also struggled to improve its monetization. Even as DAU (Daily Active Users) for its top-5 games has relatively remained at steady-state with ~4 million, ARPDAU continued to drop. On the other hand, all other games only saw an increasing trend as a result of declining DAU. Furthermore, given that MARPPU for the top-5 games is closely tracking the MARPPU for all games, overall Rovio's business seems to still hinge upon its classic Angry Birds games, like Angry Birds 2.

Upside/Valuation

At the moment, we do not see any catalysts on Rovio, though it plans to launch 1-3 games in 2020. Given the weak execution, we remain skeptical of the new title launches. Moreover, none of these titles are associated with the Angry Birds franchise.

(source: tikr.com)

It is challenging to value Rovio, much due to the uncertainties associated with the revenue stream. Nonetheless, Rovio is still a profitable company, though the net margin has declined from ~8.7% to just under 5% over the last two years. We believe that it will continue to optimize for profitability in 2020, considering that it has a better chance of doing that as opposed to accelerating adoptions for the new three games. Valuation has remained steady at ~1x, which we think needs to drop a little bit to provide discounts for investors. We maintain a neutral rating on the stock, with a potential downgrade in the near to medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.