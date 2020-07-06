Against the background of Heartland's low leverage, HTLFP has one of the highest returns in the sector.

Introduction

Preferred stocks issued by banks keep coming and coming. A lot of relatively small-cap US regional banks have stepped into the primary market, offering their first exchange-traded preferred stocks. In this article, we will review Heartland Financial USA's (HTLF) newly issued Series E Preferred Stock, which will be its first listed on the Exchange.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Heartland Financial USA, Inc. - the prospectus.

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. 7.00% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (HTLFP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.00% before July 15, 2025, and then switches to a dividend equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 6.675%. For reference, the current five-year Treasury rate is at the rate of 0.28%, translating into a hypothetical post-call date nominal yield at 6.955%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating but is rated a "BBB-" by the less authoritative Kroll Bond Rating Agency. HTLFP has a call date as of 07/15/2025. Currently, it trades close to its par value at a price of $25.13 and has a 6.96% Current Yield and a YTC of 6.88%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Heartland) is a Dubuque, Iowa-based diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking in the Midwest and the Western United States.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, HTLF:

The company's dividend on its common stock has slightly increased for the last several years, from $0.40 in 2014 to $0.68 in 2019. Also, with the Q1 and Q2 dividends of $0.20, the expected annualized payout of the common stock for 2020 is $0.80. With a market price of $32.34, the current yield of HTLF is at 2.33%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $29.45M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series E preferred stock are $7M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.18B, Heartland Financial USA takes place as one of the relatively smallest "Regional Banks" (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Heartland Financial USA Inc.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1, HTLF had a total debt of $340M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, HTLFP is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of HTLF, but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,180/(340 + 100) = 2.68 . The company is lightly leveraged which from a preferred stockholder point of view is welcome.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,180/(340 + 100) = . The company is lightly leveraged which from a preferred stockholder point of view is welcome. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 137.67/(16.27 + 7.00) = 5.91, which is simply great. In the following table, we can also see historically how the company performs with respect to its debt payment coverage for the last five financial years.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

The Heartland Corporate Bonds

At this point, the company has four outstanding corporate bonds:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of HTLFP, the Corporate Bond due 12/30/2024.

Source: FINRA | HTLF4889240

The corporate bond is not rated by any of the big three rating agencies and matures on December 30, 2024, half a year earlier than the call date of the newly issued Series E Preferred Stock. HTLF4889240, as it is the FINRA ticker, has a last reported market price of $108.58 that translates into a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.70%. This should be compared to the 6.88% Yield-to-Call of HTLFP, but when making that comparison, remember that the new IPO's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. The result is a yield spread of 3.18% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all other $25 fixed-rate and fixed-reset-rate preferred stocks issued by any US regional bank, with a positive Yield-to-Call. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With its current yield of 6.96%, HTLFP is the highest-yielding preferred stock in this group. It gives the same return as BANC.PE and the recently issued UCBIO, AUBAP, and FMBIP. The issue with the highest current yield in the group is Bank of California's other outstanding preferred stock, BANC.PD.

Generally, all issues are equally distributed between those that trade above their par value and such that trade below PAR. This also makes a difference in regards to their Yield-to-Worst. Those issues that are trading below $25 have their YTW equal to their current yield (available below). The preferred stocks that have their last price above $25 also have their YTW equal to their Yield-to-Call. To have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Yield-to-Call of 6.88% of the new IPO is actually its Yield-to-Worst. When comparing it to the rest of the group, HTLFP also has one of the highest returns, lagging only behind BANC-D, TBKCP, FMBIP, and UCBIO.

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate or fixed-reset-rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Again, for a better view of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

The company may redeem the Series E Preferred Stock at its option, subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve, at any time in whole, but not in part, within 90 days following the occurrence of a regulatory capital treatment event, such as a proposed change in law or regulation after the initial issuance date with respect to whether the Series E Preferred Stock qualifies as an "additional Tier 1 capital" instrument.

Use Of Proceeds

For general corporate purposes.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $100M, HTLFP is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If it manages to keep the market value above $100M, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Heartland Financial is issuing its new Series E Preferred Stock at a rate of 7.00%. It is trading very close to its PAR and has a Yield-to-Worst, equal to its Yield-to-Call of 6.88%. The company's debt is very light compared to its equity and also has very good coverage of the creditors' payments. Despite HTLFP is not rated by any of the big three rating agencies, the low leverage and low cost of debt are only very good news for the preferred stockholders. In terms of the sector, HTLFP has the one of highest Yield-to-Worst, returning slightly lower than BANC-D, and the recently issued TBKCP, FMBIP, and UCBIO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.