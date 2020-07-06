There are competition risks, but there is also a management culture which aims at turning potential caveats into opportunities.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) is an Israel-based supplier of voice networking and media processing solutions. Its products are used in unified communications, including cloud-based applications commonly known as UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service).

It is considered as one of the companies that will actually benefit from the trends emerging from COVID-19, because it provides technological solutions facilitating remote working.

Figure 1: AUDC share price and P/E evolution

In addition, since the end of April, the stock price has gained new heights following the release of the company's first-quarter results, which beat market estimates.

Now that the price has somewhat cooled off and is back to end of April levels, investors (including myself) are having questions whether an investment in the stock makes sense.

I bring answers first by giving an overview of how the firm's products are being used in the work from home (WFH) context before going deep into the finances. I will then elaborate on the risks, especially the ones related to the competition, before finally providing an indication of the valuations. Here, I bear in mind the flood of cash pumped into markets by the Fed.

Use of AUDC products for Work from Home

First, the company has developed a voice channel which can be used by Microsoft (MSFT) Teams. Now, Teams is a chat-based collaboration tool that is proving to be very popular in enabling dispersed groups of employees to work together. Companies having deployed Microsoft Teams can also use the voice feature as an optional item. In this respect, some customers buy the C450HD IP Phone.

Figure 2: AUDC's C450HD IP Phone

Source: VoIPon solutions

According to AUDC executives, less than 10% of Teams' implementations require voice channels, but this means a lot for them in terms of revenue. Concretely, the company got 20% more revenue from Microsoft when compared to the year-ago quarter.

AUDC also provides voice channel in the case of Skype for Business which is also a solution by Microsoft.

In addition, AUDC has developed a managed service platform (cloud-based) called AudioCodes Live in order for its products to be available on a subscription basis. Given the fact that the IT communications equipment company works with Microsoft, it has developed one flavor for the US company called “AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams” about which there was a lot of talk during the Q1 2020 earnings call, and on screening through the web, I saw that customers can directly subscribe to it. However, at this stage, I cannot provide any estimate in terms of the potential revenues which can be generated.

AUDC also works with Zoom (ZM) for IP phones and Session Border Controllers (devices which regulates IP communication flows). Additionally, there is the Zoom Phone, which is a cloud-calling solution designed for users who want to set up quick calls without launching video.

Figure 3: One voice for Zoom

Source: AudioCodes

In addition, the company has been working with Cisco (CSCO) since 2018 for the latter's Broadsoft division to provide a SIP trunking feature. This technology is normally a part of internet-based telephones in PBX systems. Cisco had acquired Broadsoft, a company specializing in the contact center space during the same year. Broadsoft had already been using AUDC technology before being acquired.

Exploring this further, the company has also been chosen by Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to make its Dialogflow AI-based platform (used for conversational experiences) accessible via telephony.

Figure 4: Google Dialogflow AI-based platform

Source: Cloud.google.com

Finally, AUDC provides customized solutions for contact centers and integrated voice solutions and in this context works directly with health and retail companies throughout the world.

Predominantly, as a result of increasing usage of video conferencing tools, AUDC saw a growth in sales of 60% for UCaaS in Q1 2020.

I now analyze how these high percentages have actually translated into revenue figures and also whether costs are being controlled.

Revenue

There has been a double-digit rise in revenues. More importantly, both gross and operating margins have increased at 65% and 12% for Q1 2020 compared to 60% and 10%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2019.

Figure 5: Income statement

Source: SEC filings

In my opinion, the productivity improvement the company is currently witnessing by using WFH techniques should result in further reduced administrative costs.

In the words of Shabtai Adlersberg, CEO, speaking during the Q1 2010 earnings call:

"Now to a pleasant surprise related to working remotely using collaboration tools. As I’ve mentioned before, we moved to working from home on March 16. Since then, I can report that productivity has substantially improved. The improved productivity was confirmed across the company very seamlessly"

As to the balance sheet, it is strong with cash equivalents amounting to $73.6 million or 40% more than the quarter’s revenue. Operating cash flow is at $6.8 million with little debt (debt to equity at 32). The current assets exceed the current liabilities $50 million. Quarterly dividends amounting to $3.9 million were paid in March 2020.

Figure 6: Balance sheet

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company pays a dividend yield of 0.61% on a semi-annual basis. The payout ratio is only at 17.35% plus the cash dividend payout ratio is currently at 36%.

Figure 7: Dividend growth

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

The main risk I envision is customers using AUDC's VoIP phones switching to a competitor. With remote working, the VoIP sector is seeing significant investments and there are other phones which are certified for Microsoft Teams as per my independent verification.

Figure 8: Currently certified IP phones

Source: Microsoft

The same applies for session border controllers (SBCs) currently used by Amazon's (AMZN) AWS and Zoom. In case these two companies decide to discontinue partnering with AUDC, this will mean that there will not be further return on investment from the resources which the company has setup to develop and update the products compatible with each of the respective vendors.

Figure 9: SBC vendors

Source: Google.com

Another risk I see is supply side concerns as most of the company's products are made in China. The company did experience some difficulties in the manufacturing of hardware products in China but was able to quickly recover from the delay. Most importantly, shipping to customers was not impacted.

Finally, the management is realistically aware of the uncertainties because of COVID-19 but has seen success at counteracting emerging setbacks by converting these into new business opportunities.

Therefore, this is a financially and operationally strong company operating in an opportunistic market where the cake looks to be increasing in size thereby ensuring that all participants can get a piece.

That said, it is important to be able to buy at the right price. Hence, I look at the valuation.

Valuations

In order to get a valuation, I first do a preliminary comparison with companies in the same industry.

Figure 10: Comparing with peers Plexus (PLXS), OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Fabrinet (FN)

Source: Seeking Alpha

Continuing further, if we just go by the P/E, P/S metrics or P/B metrics, it would not be appropriate as the companies do not have the same level of growth and risks. For AUDC, there has been 14% growth, and as per the risk section, the management seems to be transforming uncertainties into opportunities which is not necessarily the same for all companies.

Also, AUDC has demonstrated ability to generate superior earnings growth and this justifies its high P/E as the market expects this to continue.

This superiority is confirmed by the non-GAAP guidance of $1.09 to $1.13 diluted per share for FY 2020, up from the initial value of $1.08 to $1.12.

I now extrapolate this further.

Subtracting the $0.25 non-GAAP per share for Q1 2020 earnings from the midway value of $1.11 for the full year, I get an amount of $0.86, which represents the total non-GAAP earnings per share for the remaining three quarters taken together.

Now, making a rough estimate of $0.29 per quarter (0.86/3) and comparing with a non-GAAP earnings of $0.25 per share for Q1 2020, we have an average increase of 16% over the next three quarters. In practice, there will not be a uniform increase in earnings, but nonetheless, the 16% figure can be used to make an estimate for the stock price over the medium term.

Hence, I come to a target price in the range of $34-35 with possibility of some peaks to the $40 level following earnings announcements as the company has a history of beating both revenue and earnings consensus.

Figure 11: Comparison of change in stock price with Zoom

Additionally, AUDC is benefiting from derived demand for its voice technology by the prime WFH contenders, two of these being Microsoft and Zoom.

Wise investors and more particularly those who failed to book a ticket aboard the phenomenal Zoom growth story now have an alternative, and one which provides semi-annual distributions along the way.

Key takeaways

Despite facing some supply-side headwinds in the first quarter after which it recovered rapidly, AUDC has maintained its target performance plan for the second quarter and full year in an economic environment where many companies have suspended guidance altogether.

This has been made possible by its higher growth rate which in turn is made possible by higher efficiency at using labor as demonstrated by the higher Revenue per Employee metric.

Moreover, the fact that the management has not only maintained dividends but also increased them by 8.3% shows confidence.

In this respect, given rock-bottom interest rates offering little returns, even a low interest yielding stock makes sense.

Finally, there are competitors, but with the work from home momentum looking to power on forward, the market for this communications equipment company is expanding rapidly. Also, I strongly believe that Cisco, despite being a networking giant with a sophisticated PBX offering, still using AUDC's technology two years after having acquired Broadsoft is an indication of the Israeli company's high degree of product differentiation.

At current prices, AUDC is a buy.

