The stock isn't cheap at a forward EV of 20x, but Apple will head higher on the margin and profit boost.

Due to years of failure by a chip manufacturer, Apple (AAPL) finally made the move to switch to internal custom silicon for their computers. In another crushing blow to Intel (INTC), Macs have utilized chips from the semiconductor giant for 15 years now. Outside the benefit of better performance and lower power consumption, Apple stands to generate higher margins, boosting the bullish margin thesis on the company. The move is a no-brainer and helps support a bullish investment thesis on the stock despite the recent surge to all-time highs of $373.

Image Source: Apple website

Advantages Of Custom Silicon

At the virtual WWDC conference back on June 22, Apple officially announced plans to move away from Intel chips to custom silicon based on ARM architecture. The move has been rumored for years considering Apple already makes custom chips for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple desktop Macs with custom chips will have equal or better performance than Intel with the power consumption of a typical laptop. The chips provide Apple with better control over hardware and software design compared to Intel chips that are used for more generic PC implementations and meaningful cost benefits, as processors are high-margin components.

The tech giant plans to start the transition this year with the full move within two years. Normally, a company would have a hard time developing a special chip to achieve better performance and costs when the sector leader spends billions more on research and development, but Intel left the door open with year after year of failing to move to 10nm chips. My previous research highlighted the ongoing failures at the chip giant.

On top of the expected performance improvements for Apple, the move is a big benefit with billions in cost savings. Trefis estimates that about 20 million Mac shipments in 2022 will lead to $2.2 billion in savings for the tech giant.

Source: Trefis

The basis of the cost savings is using an average desktop processor cost from Intel of $150. At the same time, IHS Markit suggests the iPhone processors only cost $30 each. Trefis is suggesting a Mac chip could cost slightly more and uses a $40 estimate to arrive at a $110 savings per chip with the custom silicon.

According to my research on Intel, analysts have the company losing ~4% of their revenues. With a $72 billion revenue base, the chip giant would lose $2.9 billion in revenues from Apple. With 19 million Macs sold in 2019, the average processor cost for a Mac does come out to the $150 estimate from Trefis.

If Apple could build the Mac chips for $50 each, the company would only spend $1 billion annually and would save something close to an astonishing $2 billion on switching to better chips. The move is a no-brainer considering the cost savings and predicted better performance.

Huge Margin Boost

The biggest hit to the investment thesis in Apple has been the constant slide in margins over the last few years. The tech giant has attempted to shift towards high-margin Services and away from low-margin Products in order to improve margins. In FY19, gross margins shifted down to 37.8% from 38.3% in the prior fiscal year and business was hurt by disappointing sales in China due to the trade war.

Data by YCharts

With a revenue base approaching $300 billion in FY21, every small percentage point of gross margins can lead to substantial profits for Apple. Just replacing the Intel chip can save the company billions and potentially allow the tech giant to sell more Macs considering the computer only captures ~12% of the current market.

As discussed by Trefis, the chip has the potential to provide a substantial boost to gross margins considering products are down around 34% and Services are near 64%. With the $2.2 billion in cost savings, Trefis has the overall gross margin jumping from a 39.0% estimate in FY22 to 39.7% based on a revenue forecast of $305.0 billion.

The coronavirus has impacted some of the progress Apple was making on my previous estimate for the Services growth to already boost gross margins to nearly 39.0% in FY21. With the combination of custom silicon and a shift to Services with over 60% gross margins, Apple could easily boost gross margins to 41.5% in FY22.

The key to reaching these lofty margin goals are Products gross margins heading back towards the normalized 34% level in FY18 before the benefits of shifting to custom chips on the Mac. The prediction here is that the $2 billion in savings on the Mac lead to a 35% gross margin by FY22. At the same time, Services actually see gross margins dip to 62% due to increased revenue from lower margin TV products. Some upside potential exists from higher revenues, if the world economy normalizes following the COVID-19 shutdown.

The move would be enormous on a $300+ billion revenue base. Apple would boost gross profits from $98 billion in FY19 before the virus impact to potentially $119 billion in FY21 with the 5G iPhone and a return to normal revenues by the start of the fiscal year in October. A further jump in margins in FY22 along with revenue growth from Services leads to a gross profit surge to $127 billion.

The stock trades at an EV of about 20x FY22 EPS estimates. Higher gross margins will lead to Apple beating these analyst estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple definitely isn't a cheap stock at all-time highs above $370. With the ability to finally boost gross margins, the tech giant has the ability to greatly boost EPS and lead to higher stock prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.