The company has several catalysts in 2H20, the most important of which is the December 18, 2020, PDUFA date for its HER2+ mAb candidate margetuximab.

Today, we look at MacroGenics, a stock that had a big rally in its shares during the second quarter.

Today, we take look at an oncology name that had a volatile May as good news hit around its pipeline. Despite the overall recent rally in the stock, it looks like a decent covered call candidate given multiple "shots on goal", upcoming potential catalyst, and rising analyst price targets. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

MacroGenics (MGNX) is a Rockville, Maryland-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antibody-based therapeutics designed to control the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. The company currently has seven oncology assets in the clinic, ranging from monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to bi-specific and tri-specific molecules that are produced from its two platforms: Fc Optimization and DART. MacroGenics stock spiked 230% to $25.15 a share on over 100x average daily volume on May 6, 2020, the date after it provided a clinical update concurrent to its 1Q20 earnings release. Shares after a quick blip of profit taking have continued to rise and trade for around $30 a share now, with an approximate market capitalization of $1.5 billion.

Pipeline

Margetuximab. The company's most advanced candidate is margetuximab, an mAb that targets HER2, a protein expressed on the surface of some cancer cells that is associated with aggressive disease and poor prognosis, particularly certain types of breast and gastroesophageal cancers. Its mechanism of action is similar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) blockbuster mAb Herceptin (trastuzumab), but enhanced to both increase tumor cell destruction and supercharge both innate and adaptive immune responses. It was recently assessed in combination with four different chemotherapies versus trastuzumab and chemo in patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have been previously treated with anti-HER2-targeted therapies in a Phase 3 trial, the results of which formed the basis of a BLA submission for the treatment of patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy. The compound received Orphan Drug status for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer on June 5th.

In that study, the margetuximab arm demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression free survival (PFS) versus the trastuzumab arm (5.8 months vs. 4.9 months; p=0.033). In a subpopulation of patients carrying the CD16A 158F allele, MacroGenics' combo provided PFS of 6.9 months versus 5.1 months (p=0.005). Curiously, the second interim analysis (n=270) of overall survival (OS) did not achieve statistical significance, although it bested the trastuzumab arm 21.6 months to 19.8 months. The final OS analysis is anticipated to occur in the 2H20. Its safety and tolerability profiles were not appreciably different than the trastuzumab arm.

As part of the BLA submission process, MacroGenics had anticipated an Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting in 2H20, but was informed by the FDA on May 28, 2020, that that meeting was no longer necessary while reaffirming its December 18, 2020, PDUFA date, increasing (although certainly not guaranteeing) the likelihood of approval. If okayed, it would enter a marketplace for HER2 therapies that totaled $17.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to eclipse $20 billion by 2021.

Margetuximab is also being evaluated in combination with its anti-PD-1 therapy (retifanlimab - more on it below) in a Phase 2/3 trial (MAHOGANY) for the treatment of advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer. Data from an ongoing Phase 2 trial was promising with margetuximab + anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab as a second line treatment demonstrating median OS of 14.6 months and 20.5 months in patients with HER2+ gastric cancer and HER2+ PD-L1+ gastric cancer, respectively. Considering first line standard of care Herceptin plus chemo achieved only median OS of 13.1 months, MacroGenics' combo has the opportunity to advance to the first line. Initial safety and efficacy data are expected in 2H20 from Module A of MAHOGANY, which has been designed to support an accelerated approval in the U.S. based on evaluation of objective response rate (ORR) in a single-arm study.

Flotetuzumab. MacroGenics is also anticipating data in 2H20 from its lead DART platform candidate flotetuzumab, which recognizes both CD123 and CD3. CD123, the Interleukin-3 receptor alpha chain, is expressed on leukemia and leukemic stem cells, but only at very low levels or not at all on normal hematopoietic stem cells. T cells, which express CD3, can be directed to destroy tumor cells. In a Phase 1 dose escalation trial featuring early relapse (ER)/primary induction failure (PIF) advanced myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, flotetuzumab demonstrated evidence of anti-leukemic activity with a complete response with partial hematological (CRH) recovery in 28.6% of evaluable patients (n=28) in the dose expansion #1 cohort versus the benchmark of ~12.5%.

Informed by these results, MacroGenics announced on May 27, 2020, that it is planning a single-arm, registration-enabling clinical study to evaluate flotetuzumab in up to 200 patients with PIF or ER AML. The study will be conducted as a continuation of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study with CR and CRh the primary endpoints. A clinical update is anticipated during 4Q20. Servier has the development and commercialization rights to flotetuzumab outside North America, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Retifanlimab. Incyte (INCY) has the global rights to the aforementioned anti-PD-1L retifanlimab, for which there are five registration-directed trials ongoing or planned in 2020, including MAHOGANY. The most visible data as a monotherapy are for the treatment of anal cancer, expected in 2H20. Incyte is in charge of retifanlimab's development, while MacroGenics is eligible to receive $750 million of milestone payments as well as tiered royalties of 15% to 24%.

MGD013. Also part of the company's PD-L1 franchise is MGD013, a bispecific PD-1 x LAG-3 (lymphocyte activation gene 3) DART molecule that is being considered in a Phase 1 dose expansion study in up to nine tumor types. On May 13, 2020, initial monotherapy data was read out demonstrating an objective response rate (ORR) of 14.7% and a disease control rate (DCR) of 50.7% across 75 patients with triple negative breast cancer, epithelial ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer with a median of two prior lines of treatment. This study will inform further development indications.

Also encouraging was data from MGD013 in combination with margetuximab that demonstrated a response in ~40% of late-stage HER-2-positive tumors, comparing favorably to historical norms of other HER-2-directed agents and checkpoint blockade.

MGC018. On that same date, MacroGenics released preliminary data on MGC018, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting B7-H3, which is widely expressed by a number of different tumor types, including cancer stem cells and may play a key role in regulating the immune response to various types of cancer. By contrast, it has limited expression on healthy tissue, making it an appealing target. There are no currently approved therapies directed against B7-H3. In a Phase 1 study, MGC018 produced Grade >3 adverse events in 14 of 24 patients (58%). However, it demonstrated evidence of efficacy with reductions in PSA levels of >50% in five of seven metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients. As such, the company expects to initiate a dose expansion study in mCRPC patients during 2H20.

MGD019. Similar data is also expected in 2H20 on MGD019, the company's bispecific PD-1 x CTLA-4 DART molecule.

Enoblituzumab. MacroGenics' other anti-B7-H3 mAb, enoblituzumab, has temporarily fallen victim to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a planned Phase 2 study evaluating it in combination with checkpoint blockade for the treatment of advanced head and neck cancers delayed. Management will provide an update on this trail in 2H20.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

With all these trials ongoing, planned, and/or delayed, MacroGenics held cash of $171 million as of March 31, 2020, which is enough to support operations into 2022, if anticipated collaboration payments are received.

With the big recent rally in the stock, the shares have caught up to most analyst price targets for the moment. The median analyst price target is just 10% above current trading levels.

Verdict

The May 6th rally was nearly as surprising as it was sharp. A 230% one-day rally on volume equaling nearly double the number of shares outstanding in a pharmaceutical stock is usually the result of an FDA approval, a massive short squeeze, or some combination thereof. An update on a compound that provides ~27 extra days of PFS over the current leading HER2+ mAb, some encouraging news on earlier-stage candidates, and 2.8 million shares of short interest - amounting to ~5 days at that time - hardly qualify.

At least five analysts raised their price targets for MacroGenics stock subsequent to the May 5th earnings release and clinical update, which has been further updated thrice with preliminary updates on MGD013 and MGC018 (May 13th), the announcement of a registrational trial for flotetuzumab (May 27th), and news of no Advisory Council meeting necessary for margetuximab's BLA (May 28th). However, the was no consensus from the analyst community as to why it raised its price targets - some cited the de-risking of margetuximab; others the de-risking of the company's earlier stage assets. As such, it was not surprising to see shares of MGNX pull back to $19.24 - including a nearly $4 drop on Friday May 29th - on what should be considered positive news regarding margetuximab. The shares have since fully recovered those losses and shot even further higher.

The good news is that with the multiple shots on goal and all the recent volatility, MacroGenics makes a solid buy-write candidate, and given the stock's huge recent run-up, it would be the only way I would play MacroGenics currently. Other than that, I would wait for the shares to pull back some for a small "watch item" position. One such strategy is outlined below.

Option Strategy

Here is how I would establish a small position in MGNX within my own personal accounts. Using the October $30 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $24.50 to $25.50 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is okay at this strike price. This strategy provides nearly more than 15% of downside risk mitigation (at the midpoint of the range) and just less than a 20% upside potential (again at midpoint of range) in three and a half months even if the stock does little from current levels.

You could also use the January $30 call strikes for your covered calls. This would provide an extra $2.50 to $3.00 a share in call premiums. However, the October call provides the possibility you may be able to "roll" these options in late September/early October and pick up another significant option premium in front of key potential catalysts late this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a current covered call position in MGNX.