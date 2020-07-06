US dollar is set to remain strong in the near to medium term as the US will outperform most of the economies.

‘Twin’ deficit does not tell us much in periods of crisis

In the past three years, a significant amount of investors have turned increasingly bearish on the US dollar, speculating that the greenback could experience a 20%+ correction in the medium term following the 8-year rally. One powerful argument that has convinced them that a reversal on the USD was imminent is the constant widening of the twin deficit (current account and fiscal deficits) since the start of 2015. Figure 1 shows that the ‘twin’ deficit has been a strong 15M leading indicator of the USD index in the past 50 years; with the 2020 budget deficit projected to reach over $4 trillion according to CBO (nearly 20% of US GDP), the ‘twin’ deficit is going to widen dramatically in the coming 12 months, which should lead to a sharp depreciation of the US dollar.

However, we argue that, even though this chart looks incredibly powerful, there is a downside limit to the path of the USD, especially in periods of crisis. For instance, we can notice that the 2008 crisis was marked by a sharp increase in the twin deficit – from 6.5% to nearly 13% - and should have led to a severe depreciation of the US dollar, but the greenback maintained its ‘safe-haven’ status relative to most of the currencies and remain steady with the USD index oscillating around 80 between 2007 and 2011.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

US fundamentals have been 'strong'

The second argument for a weaker US dollar is the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in the US; figure 2 (left frame) shows that the new confirmed cases have nearly doubled in the past few weeks. This clearly threatens many states to impose new restrictions in the near to medium term, which could severely impact the economic indicators and sharply reduce growth expectations for the second half of this year. Although this chart shows a clear divergence relative to other major economies, it is too simplistic and hotly debated. We prefer to look at the divergence between economic fundamentals measured by the CitiFX economic surprise index. Figure 2 (right frame) shows that the sharp ‘recovery’ in US fundamentals relative to the euro area in the past two months, which should benefit to US assets and especially the US dollar.

We are concerned that the COVID-19 crisis will lead to a rise in political uncertainty in the euro area in the medium term, which should weigh on the economic activity. Nearly 40 million workers in Europe are under a subsidized jobless scheme (i.e. jobs at risk), which implies that we are going to experience a significant divergence between fiscal deficits across countries in the coming years. It is difficult to see the formation of a long-term positive trend on the euro without a strong economic activity to support the currency.

Figure 2

Source: NY Times, Eikon Reuters

USD, JPY, and CHF remain the currencies to hold in uncertain times

In addition, if the world enters a period of high uncertainty in the near to medium term and experiences a series of recessions, the US dollar remains to currency to hold as it tends to appreciate in periods of economic downturn. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that the USD index has historically performed positively during recessions, totaling gains of over 13% in the past 50 years (we compute the monthly gains of the USD index in the blue areas).

We previously saw that the alternative currency to hold in periods of high volatility is the Japanese yen, and to a lesser extent, the Swiss franc. Figure 3 shows the average monthly performance of the most liquid G9 currencies relative to the US dollar in periods of elevated price volatility in the past thirty years; JPY comes first averaging 45bps in monthly returns when the VIX was trading above 20, followed by the CHF (12bps in monthly returns).

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

We do not think that the US dollar is set for a major correction yet as the deflationary wave in the coming year may push investors to hold risk off assets such as the greenback. Figure 4 (left frame) shows that institutional money is very defensively positioned as total assets in money market funds have reached an all-time high in the first quarter of 2020 due to the rising uncertainty coming ahead. Total assets held in money market funds are up USD 1.5 tr since the start of 2018 to a record high of USD 4.3tr in Q1 2020. The amount held in ‘cash’ could continue to rise in the coming quarters as political and economic risks increase and, therefore, should benefit the US dollar. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that the US dollar tends to appreciate when the annual change in assets held in money market surges; in this chart, we use the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER), which is a broader measure of the USD.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

Drivers of UUP

Two of the main drivers of currencies in the long run are the real growth and real interest rate differentials. Firstly, it was striking to see that the significant decrease in the US real interest rate did not generate a sharp depreciation in the US dollar. Figure 5 (left frame) shows that the 2Y real interest rate differential between the US and the other G3 economies (Euro, UK, and Japan) decreased from nearly 3 percent in October 2018 to -50bps in April 2020, but UUP remained strong and increased from 25 to 27. The fact that the US dollar did not react even slightly to the sharp drop in real yields clearly indicate that there is strong support for USD in the near to medium term.

In addition, the rise in political risk in the euro area, combined with the Brexit uncertainty, will both weigh on the economic activity in Europe and in the UK, leading to an outperformance of the US real growth relative to other major economies. Figure 5 (right frame) shows that the US economy has outperformed the major economies (Japan, UK, and euro area) since 2018, which has resulted in a strong UUP.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuter, RR calculations

UUP outlook

The little consolidation in UUP we saw since mid-March, which was the peak of the COVID-19 panic selling, has led to the conclusion that the dollar correction has finally begun, and investors should be ready to see a 20% bear retracement in the coming two years. Even though some momentum indicators such as moving average crossovers are showing bearish signal on UUP (i.e. the 50D 200D has formed a 'death cross' signal), we are clearly not convinced that the USD is set to experience a significant depreciation. We actually think that the high uncertainty will continue to push demand for safe assets such as the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) in the near to medium term.

Figure 6 shows that there is strong support at 25.90 in the near term, which is a good entry level for bullish investors with a first target at 27. We would keep a tight stop below 25 (at around 24.75) in case of a bearish scenario. We recently saw that with equities trading close to an all-time high, the upside gains were limited in the near to medium term, given the level of uncertainty, and, therefore, investors should avoid risky assets.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

