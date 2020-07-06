Thesis Summary

The WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) is a competitively priced ETF holding some quality companies. Its exposure to large, income-paying stocks makes it a great investment for those seeking a secure way of achieving a moderate yield.

ETF Overview

"The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the U.S. dividend-paying market. The Index is comprised of the 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index. The index is dividend weighted annually to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year, based on the most recently declared dividend per share."

With an expense ratio of 0.28%, this fund is competitively priced. Below, we can see a list of holdings and sector breakdowns.

As we can see, about a third of this fund is allocated towards technology and healthcare, but the fund has significant exposure to all the other sectors. Having said this, the top 10 holdings account for under 30% of the total allocation, meaning the ETF is well-diversified across its 300 holdings. The current yield stands at around 2.93%, and the fund has a 5-year growth rate of 8.83%. However, the fund cut its dividend by 32% back in April.

Recent Performance

In the chart below, we can see the performance of DLN and some of its peers over the last few years:

As we can see, DLN has underperformed the S&P 500 for most years, with the exception of 2014 and 2016. Compared to other similar funds like the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) and the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (FDL), DLN has outperformed in most good years and reduced the drawdown during bad ones.

Over the last 10 years, DLN has yielded a total return price of 223%, slightly below the S&P’s 273% return. Although it has not outperformed the general market, through its selection approach, the fund has been able to outperform most of its peers. DLN also has a beta below one, helping reduce the effect of volatility in today’s uncertain market environment.

What I like about the DLN

There are many things to like about this fund. For starters, the dividend weighted system approach is quite a good way to favor companies with the best performance. I also like the fund’s distribution and top holdings. Despite being an income-paying ETF, the fund has significant exposure to technology. In this way, this ETF provides the best of both worlds, allowing those who buy it to obtain a steady and growing dividend while also being exposed to quality companies and significant capital appreciation.

Overall, I believe the investment style is very well suited to today’s market since the fund invests in large-cap dividend-paying companies. As I have mentioned in other articles, we are seeing a concentration of power and returns in a select few companies and I expect this trend to continue in the future. On top of that, the companies in this ETF are for the most part cash cows with strong balance sheets, making this an adequate investment in times of market volatility and uncertainty such as right now.

Risks

No investment comes without risk, and DLN is no exception. DLN is generally well-diversified, but it does have quite a significant exposure to financials, 13.5% of its holdings. The future of banks and financials is still uncertain, and the threat of negative interest rates is ever-present. There are, of course, select companies that seem undervalued. I recently reviewed Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and rated it a strong buy. Furthermore, although I am bullish on technology companies and I believe Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), the fund’s top holding, is still a strong buy, the tech sector has become very overpriced by some measures in recent months. In the short term, I believe we could see a pullback in some of the big tech companies as the rest of the market plays catch-up.

Takeaway

The WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF is overall a well-run fund with some quality companies in it. For investors looking for a moderate yield and a resilient portfolio, this ETF could be the right investment for you. I expect the U.S. economy to continue its V-shaped recovery and the DLN will rally with the overall market.

