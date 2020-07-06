Solid balance sheet will allow Frontera to emerge from the latest price collapse in solid-shape.

Oil stocks have taken a battering since the start of 2020 because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on energy demand and the outbreak of a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. While oil has bounced back to see Brent trading at over $40 per barrel, this along with a poor outlook for oil and natural gas is weighing heavily on energy stocks. Oil is still below the breakeven price for many upstream oil producers, meaning that they are pumping crude at a loss.

If the slump continues for a prolonged period, it will lead to a round of consolidation and bankruptcies in an industry that has been struggling since oil's prolonged price slump began in late-2014. This has left many oil stocks trading at multiyear lows, creating an opportunity to acquire quality companies at extremely attractive valuations.

One which stands out is heavily despised Frontera Energy (OTC:FECCF). The driller which emerged from the bankruptcy of Pacific Exploration and Production in 2016 is on track to unlock considerable value from its energy assets once oil prices rally. It appears very cheap, because of a fundamental misinterpretation of risk, making now the time to buy.

Diversified undervalued assets

Key to Frontera's attractiveness as an investment is its diversified portfolio of quality South American oil assets located in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Guyana.

Source: Frontera May 2020 presentation.

Frontera's Colombian acreage is the focus of its operations holding 96% or 152,169,000 barrels of its proven and probable (2P) oil reserves and pumping almost 92% of its production.

A key reason to buy Frontera is that it is trading at a deep discount to the net asset value of its net 2P oil reserves which were assessed to total almost 158 million barrels at the end of 2019. Those net oil reserves were determined to have an after-tax net present value discounted by 10% of $2.1 billion at an average 10-year Brent price of $73.82 per barrel, which is 75% greater than the current spot price.

After deducting long-term liabilities including debt, leases and asset retirement obligations, Frontera has an NAV of $19.21 per share as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Author's own work. Source: Frontera Corporate Presentation May 2020, Frontera Statement of Reserves 31 December 2019 and first quarter 2020 report.

Notes:

Cash: cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 1Q20.

Long-term liabilities: total long-term liabilities (debt, leases and decommissioning costs) at the end of 1Q20.

NPV-10 was calculated using a 10-year average Brent price of $73.82 per barrel.

Frontera's after-tax NAV is a whopping 7.8 times greater than its current market price, indicating that there is considerable upside ahead.

Principal reasons for the valuation disconnect

Frontera is trading at a tremendous discount to its NAV, indicating that the market is pricing the intermediate oil explorer and producer for bankruptcy. While considerable risks certainly abound, most of it is being overbaked and misperceived by the market, for a range of reasons as discussed below.

Net present value assumptions

A key factor is that Frontera's NPV10 was calculated using a Brent price which is significantly higher than the current market price. For 2020 an assumed Brent price of $66.33 per barrel was used which is 55% greater than the current market price of $42.69, for 2021 that rises to $67.94.

Another key issue is that only 26% of Frontera's net 2P oil reserves are classified as proved developed with the remainder being proved undeveloped and probable reserves. There are considerable risks attached to developing oil reserves to the point where they start producing and there is no guarantee they will be economic to operate, especially in the current uncertain operating environment.

Those proved developed reserves, using the same assumptions as above, give Frontera an after-tax NAV of $5.86 as the table below demonstrates.

That is 2.4 times greater than Frontera's current share price, highlighting the considerable upside for investors based on the value of its proved developed oil reserves.

Coronavirus pandemic

Weaker oil and the coronavirus pandemic forced Frontera to slash 2020 capital spending, reducing it by around 70% to a range of $80 million to $100 million, cut its estimated annual production and suspended its 2020 guidance. Frontera has also shut-in around 15,000 barrels daily of production which is uneconomic in the current operating environment. That will impact its annual earnings.

It plans to restart those wells once oil prices rise to a level where the assets are economic to operate. This was responsible for first quarter 2020 oil production falling 6% year over year to 63,572 barrels daily. This was greater than Frontera's revised March 2020 annual guidance of 55,000 to 60,000 barrels daily. EBITDA plunged 70% year over year to $44 million because of lower oil output and sharply weaker prices.

Those factors are creating considerable uncertainty and weighing heavily on Frontera's short-term valuation. When it is considered that Brent is trading at a 16% discount to its average first quarter 2020 price of $50.82 and that the Colombian benchmark oil price Vasconia trades at around $3.50 per barrel discount to Brent, Frontera's second quarter earnings will be weaker.

Heightened commodity risk

An additional factor to understand is that the market perceives Frontera to be a high-risk investment. Frontera has, however, implemented a range of strategies to blunt the impact of the harsh operating environment which now exists.

Among the most important being its hedging strategy. Frontera has on average 21,000 of its daily production for the remainder of 2020 hedged which can generate up to $57 million of income at a flat Brent price of $30 a barrel. This will help to protect the company's earnings over the remainder of the year, particularly if oil prices remain soft.

Another notable aspect is Frontera's robust balance sheet. It finished the first quarter with a notable $265 million in cash and cash equivalents, giving Frontera considerable liquidity at a vital time.

More importantly, Frontera has a modest amount of debt in an industry where many companies are carrying onerous debt burdens. At the end of the first quarter long-term debt was $332 million and lease obligations added another $32 million totaling $364 million. That is a mere 0.75 times trailing twelve month operating EBITDA, indicating even in the current harsh operating environment, Frontera's long-term debt is manageable.

Notably, there are no maturities until 2023, giving Frontera considerable time to benefit from the long-awaited oil recovery and amass sufficient cash to meet those financial obligations.

For these reasons, Frontera's long-term debt poses no material threat to its ability to remain an ongoing concern during the current oil price crash.

Tarnished reputation

Frontera emerged from the bankruptcy of Pacific Exploration and Production in 2016, which was the new name for the ill-fated and poorly managed Pacific Rubiales. Pacific Rubiales imploded after oil prices collapsed in late-2014 and lost its interest in the Rubiales field, to state owned Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC), which was responsible for a large proportion of its oil reserves and production.

Those factors coupled with years of mismanagement and boardroom excesses caused Pacific Rubiales to collapse. Despite a completely restructured company and new management team, this continues to generate considerable negative sentiment regarding Frontera.

Elevated geopolitical risk

On top of that, there is an overbaked perception of risk related to operating in Colombia, which for decades has been torn by strife and civil conflict. The 2016 peace treaty with the largest guerilla group the FARC significantly reduced security risk for oil companies.

Their operational security was further enhanced by President Ivan Duque's commitment to protecting Colombia's energy industry because of its critical nature to the economy.

Oil is Colombia's largest export by value, a key driver of fiscal revenues and contributor to GDP. As a result, Duque has committed to providing the industry with exemptions to bolster its ability to manage the difficult operating environment created by weaker oil prices, the pandemic and security risks. Security for oil fields, pipelines and other infrastructure has been boosted to deter attacks by illegal armed groups, thereby reducing the potential for outages.

Other risks to the investment thesis

Frontera faces the usual risks associated with an intermediate upstream oil explorer and producer including:

Exploration risk - where the company's exploration acreage doesn't perform as expected failing to provide economically viable oil reserves and production. That is a very real hazard in the current difficult operating environment dominated by sharply weaker oil.

Production risk - there is always the risk of operational outages which could cause production to fall. These can be triggered by equipment failure, civil unrest and reservoirs not performing as expected due to geological issues and higher than expected decline rates.

Commodity price risk - oil is a volatile commodity subject to the law of supply and demand. It has been caught in a protracted price slump since late-2014 because of a global supply glut. As witnessed earlier this year with the OPEC production cut deal failing and the looming threat of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, its price is influenced by a range of geopolitical factors.

Aside from the usual risks that can impact the operations and profitability of an upstream oil producer, Frontera faces some specific risks because most of its oil reserves and production are located in Colombia.

Those risks are essentially the same for other upstream drillers operating in Colombia like Parex (OTCPK:PARXF). I covered the majority of those risks in my January 2020 article on Parex, available here.

Bottom line

Frontera, despite starting to deliver value for shareholders, is struggling to escape its past. That coupled with the poor volatile outlook for crude and the fact that most of its oil reserves and production is located in Colombia is creating an overbaked perception of risk. This sees Frontera trading at a deep discount to its NAV which is almost eight-times greater than its market value.

When that is coupled with Frontera's considerable exploration acreage and hence upside, solid balance sheet and quality reserves it is an extremely attractively valued contrarian play on higher oil. At an indicative fair value of $19.21 per share for Frontera's after-tax NAV, it is clear that there is a large margin of safety and that the risk reward equation is in favor of investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FECCF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.