This is my second recent installment in articles written about those companies which remain under-followed by contributors. Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) hasn't seen an article written about it here in almost three years, and has only seen a total of four articles in the history of Seeking Alpha. That doesn't mean there still isn't useful information that can be gleamed from them. I'd particularly recommend this article as a good base to start with if you're interested in MLI. I'm going to limit my discussion of what they do, as I want to spend most of the time explaining why I think MLI gets overlooked, and what I think the right environment is for this stock to outperform.

There are actually a lot of things that are unusual about MLI as a stock. Management has always been effectively silent as far as self promotion goes. They have no conference calls. They issue zero investor presentations. They don't go to investor conferences. There aren't any sell-side analysts that follow the company anymore, and that's in large part because they don't give the sell-side any business to speak of.

There are some similarities though with my previous under-followed article. MLI, through acquisition and competitor attrition, has come to be the largest fish in a slowly shrinking pond. In the process they have built a nice business that produces significant and consistent free cash flow. In this case though, the free cash flow has allowed them to expand into adjacent businesses with better long term growth outlooks than their legacy business. More on all of this later.

Usually I try to time an article of a stock when it's immediately actionable. That's not the case this time. I just want to show why I think MLI should be on your radar, and why it tends to go unnoticed. I'll also discuss what I think the best environment is for the stock to outperform the indexes. Essentially, I view MLI as an unusual stock that most simple quantitative examinations are going to miss its full alpha generation potential. Consider this as another potential name that humans can strike back against the machines with.

Company Background:

MLI is one of the largest domestic manufacturers of copper, brass and plastic products for use in the construction, manufacturing, plumbing, HVAC and refrigeration markets. They have three business segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals and Climate. The legacy copper business is mostly located in the Piping System segment. This company generates free cash flow and on a fairly consistent basis. The question then becomes how does management chose to use that free capital.

Stock buybacks have been sporadic and usually limited in size. Most of the capital returned to shareholders has been through dividends and distribution of debt to shareholders. I'll discuss this latter in more detail in the next section. Most of the free cash flow has been used for acquisitions. The below chart shows the three segments plus the aggregate sales figure. I've highlighted the lines showing net acquisition impacts to revenues. Note that a negative figure equates to greater effect from dispositions than acquisitions in a given year.

Clearly acquisitions are a primary part of management's strategy considering the consistency of its effects on revenue. There's a bit of a hybrid strategy as well. Similar to my last article, they are still acquiring businesses that I think are best described as roll-ups, or at least ancillary to the Piping Systems legacy business. However, they've also been expanding their efforts into the Climate segment. Here's how the percentages of gross segment revenue look between the three buckets over the last five years.

There's a clear benefit to this strategy by simply looking at the EBITDA margins of the three segments. Climate and Metals carry much higher margins than Piping, but I'd point out how well management has done with Piping through targeted acquisitions and capital expenditures in that segment. The last five years have mostly seen declining volumes and prices in Piping, yet EBITDA margins have been stable to improving in recent years.

The reason why their legacy business is slowly shrinking, is due to the advent and growth of the PVC plastic piping market. Copper piping has been losing market share over time to this cheaper alternative. Copper also lasts longer, so the replacement cycle is considerable longer. That puts the pressure mostly on new build activity. The company has responded by sticking with its expertise in copper and brass manufacturing, but increasing exposure to markets that plastic substitution has less of an impact like HVAC and refrigeration. That's a quick synopsis of MLI, but I think it shows the basic strategy of the company's management in recent years. Next I'd like to examine the unusual way management has rewarded shareholders in the past, and its impact on the most basic calculation of the stock's total return over time.

Special Debt Distributions and MLI's Total Return:

Generally I'm not a fan of recapitalization of companies by issuing debt. The popular method these days has been to issue debt and buyback stock. In MLI's case though, it's a more complicated story. Normally the common shareholder's risk increases significantly in the process, and often managements and the board make out like bandits issuing huge incentive based share programs to themselves. MLI has taken a completely different tack. Instead of going to wall street and issuing debt for analyst coverage, they have shunned the traditional model and issued the debt to their own shareholders. In both 2004 and 2017, MLI made a special dividend that contained not only cash but debt to shareholders.

When you think about it, debt is nothing more than a contract to payout certain cash flows at certain times until principal is paid off at a given date. A simpler way to say this is it's like an IOU. MLI decided to make the IOU with their own shareholders. They didn't need the cash. They did so, because their free cash flows had exceeded their ability to find viable uses to the same degree. I think it's a pretty novel strategy given it provides them benefits of limited debt, like the tax shield, in the most cost efficient manor. It also does so without increasing the risk to shareholders since they are now also the debt holders. If management has made a major miscalculation in terms of how much to lever up, then common shareholders won't at least risk a total loss of their investment in the process.

When MLI has done these debt distributions, the degree to which they increased there leverage was fairly similar. Their Debt / Capital ratios were about 48% after the distributions, and their Net Debt / EBITDA ratios weren't even above 2.0x. Also notice that the amount of Net Cash / Share were above $2-$3 per share before they distributed the debt. The last special dividend distributed a 6% coupon senior subordinated debt that matures in 2027 unless MLI calls it in early. Thus, it is unlikely that we'll see another distribution like this any time soon, but long term shareholders should remember this in the years ahead.

Modern relative return evaluation of a stock versus indexes will look similar to the bottom year-to-date chart. It incorporates any regular or special dividends issued into the analysis. There's nothing special going on here.

YTD 2020

My question is does this properly depict the full return profile of MLI? This analysis does not include the impact of those semi-annual debt payments. The simple retort is that those debt payments do not impact the current equity holders, however, it seems to me that such a view fails to account for the fact that the debt was distributed to equity shareholders. Traditional comparative analysis essentially just treats the debt distribution as if it were regular cash. In fact, traditional analysis would reward MLI to a greater extant if they had chosen to use that cash to buy other debt with an equal coupon, and then just re-distributed those cash flow to shareholders. In other words, I don't think traditional analysis is looking at this correctly, because the latter scenario would have increased risk to common shareholders while what MLI did reduced it. Therefore, I think we need to adjust the total returns MLI offers to include these semi-annual debt payments. This analysis doesn't help the investor, but if we're going to judge a stock based on its long-term ability to generate alpha, then it doesn't seem correct to exclude these payments to previous shareholders. The effect on total returns and alpha generation is meaningful. Note that for reference on the chart below I included MLI's six month return this year for 2020, but that is not included in the trailing summation figures.

The total return figures above are the traditional metric including all dividends as well as the principal amounts issued in 2004 and 2017. The adjusted return assumes the shareholder kept the debt, and adds in the interest payments issued by the company. I can see why an accountant would not agree with this analysis, but I think the key is the fact this debt was distributed to shareholders that requires an alteration. The traditional view requires the shareholder to convert the debt distributed back into cash in the regular analysis. My adjusted return assumes what I think is the more likely scenario: that shareholders who received these debt distributions simply kept them. It reflects the total return for long-term shareholders, and if we're going to judge MLI's full potential over time we need to include this in the analysis. A new potential shareholder may still wish to ignore this analysis since they would not own the debt, but I'm doing this exercise more for the purpose of judging the degree to which we should be interested or not in MLI's alpha generation ability. This illustrates the potential return for a long-term owner.

I've broken out trailing periods as well as the total summations to compare MLI against the S&P 500 Index [SPX] (SPY), the Russell 2000 Index [RUT] (IWM), and the Russell 2000 Value Index [RUJ] (IWN). The columns on the right side provide the Alpha production of MLI's adjusted total return against each index. You can clearly see that while the summation shows significant outperformance, there have been key periods where a majority of that alpha was generated. I boxed two such periods I'd like to focus on in the next section when I discuss the right environment for this stock to outperform. Overall though the additional adjusted returns adds significant alpha to MLI's performance. Particularly when we compare MLI to its most appropriate index: the Russell 2000 Value Index [RUJ] (IWN).

The Right Environment for MLI's Stock:

Returning to those two boxed periods from the data above, one of the key elements that propels MLI's stock relative to the market, is during periods when Copper prices (HG1.COM) are in a bullish trend as well. I could show you correlations and technical signals, but sometimes a simple chart overlay does a better job of showing the linkage. There's also an interesting time separation I want to highlight.

Source: Fidelity Trader Pro

This is a five year monthly chart that I chose to keep as clean looking as possible. One thing that the market keeps explaining to all of us, is that markets are often ahead of the curve. Above is MLI's chart in purple, with the small cap Russell 2000 Index represented by iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) in green, and the price of copper represented by the iPath Bloomberg Copper Index (JJCTF) in yellow. Clearly MLI and JJCTF have more in common with one another than with IWM. MLI's market capitalization is about 1.5 Billion right now which is why I chose to measure it against IWM. The other interesting thing is how the peaks are all about 8 months apart from one another. MLI peaked before copper, and copper before small-caps.

Source

Above is an eight cent scale Point & Figure chart for copper. I've highlighted the two periods in which MLI outperformed the market during these two bullish trends for copper. Note that in the '10-'12 period it really took copper to break into a Bull trend before MLI took off, but in the '16-'17 period it did so commensurate with the bottoming of copper's price. In fact, by the time copper confirmed a Bull trend in the summer of 2017, MLI's relative performance was already deteriorating. MLI's stock has been a decent forecaster of copper's direction.

Note that from the Point & Figure chart above for copper, we're close to generating both a Buy signal and breaking through the Bear Trend line potentially at the same time. It would take a 2.88 print, and it warrants keeping a close watch for in the near future. However, we're not there yet, and anticipating the signal can create serious heartaches. Considering that this copper chart has touched the Bear Trend line without breaking through it multiple times already, it's best to wait for the signal before jumping in. We also have another important environmental condition required in order for MLI to shine as a stock, which also has not confirmed yet: Value / Growth Ratio.

Source

The above is my preferred Value / Growth technical signal. The bad news is we're a long ways from generating any sort of a true buy signal for value. The good news is that obviously it is not a prerequisite for MLI to be able to outperform. Specifically I mean generating the relative buy signal, but clearly when we look closer it is a big tailwind for MLI if it does.

The '16-'17 period shows that just having Value outperform Growth on a sustained basis, even within a longer-term downtrend, provides MLI the wind to push forward relatively as well. The '10-'12 period is even more interesting. Recall that copper topped out in early-mid 2011. Yet MLI was able to outperform through 2012 despite copper stalling and starting to slide a bit. This suggests MLI really needs just one of these two working to start generating alpha versus the market. Both of course is even better.

Unfortunately right now there's no sign of help from the Value / Growth ratio. If MLI is going to start to outperform again, then it looks like we'll need that 2.88 print to give us the signal that copper is ready to lead. Perhaps MLI will begin to anticipate this as its done in the past. Considering the recent slide of Value versus Growth, MLI's uptick versus IWM below might be the light in the end of the tunnel, but for the most part I will still recommend on waiting for definitive signals first for those looking for a new entry into the stock.

Valuation:

I've dedicated almost this entire article to relative arguments, so now lets give MLI it's due on an absolute basis. There is a catch though, normally I'd always be incorporating forward estimates into the valuation analysis, but in this example there hasn't been any consistent coverage from more than one analyst at a time. Hence, we're just going to look at trailing metrics.

This is an industrial business, and the fact that there is a significant economic impact this year is only an issue in regards to degree versus certainty. Thus, we shouldn't expect forward free cash flow generation to necessarily be as strong as recent periods, but we can see that even in MLI's history when the company wasn't very strong, this level of free cash flow yield was often a peak reading for the stock.

The last ten years has seen the stock rarely trade to a lower Price to Book Value [P/BV] ratio than its done this year, and we can say the same thing for other traditional metrics like Price to Earnings [P/E] and Price to Sales [P/S].

The only metric that has shown the ability to go lower in the last decade is Enterprise Value to EBITDA [EV / EBITDA]. This is a common view though from a long-term perspective, as low interest rates and reduced corporate tax rates have skewed company valuation ranges higher on EBITDA.

Overall MLI looks in a decent spot valuation wise for entry. If either copper or value can give a bullish signal, then the stock should be able to produce a sustained period of outperformance.

Conclusion:

I didn't explore MLI's fundamental performance at all in this article, but suffice it to say that I like it from my analysis. Of course I'd urge anyone interested to dig in for themselves, but in this article I wanted to focus more on what I think makes MLI so unusual. That doesn't mean management hasn't done a good job. I mentioned at the start that MLI has decided to use its free cash flow to expand their business just as much into adjacent lines as to consolidate its copper pipe business. The result has been a steadily improving annual EBITDA margin despite a relatively flat revenue line over the last decade.

Source

I doubt any quantitative system recognizes MLI's full potential due to their propensity to recapitalize their business by issuing debt to their own shareholders. That makes MLI likely underappreciated by the machines, and a prime candidate for us humans to strike back. We'll still need the right environment for MLI to shine, but once you're in you may decide to stay for the long haul. I've had exposure for quite some time, and consider it a staple for the future even if it doesn't outperform every year.

While we haven't received either copper or value signals yet, there is reason to be optimistic at least in terms of commodity inflation. The above chart is a Point & Figure for the Bloomberg Broad Commodity Index [BJAI], and that's a Triple Buy signal generated last month. We're miles away from breaking the Bear Trend line, but triple signals are usually powerful indicators for a continuation in the same direction. Perhaps this is also suggesting copper can carry through as well.

To conclude, I consider this the second installment of my under followed series. The first was an alternative equity income idea. This is more of a traditional industrial business despite its similarities in terms of free cash flow generation and a shrinking primary industry model. My last article to complete the trilogy in this series is going to be for preferred security investors. Over three years ago, I wrote this article about some securities associated with the Farm Credit System. I don't believe SA had any of the symbols even in their system. Expect something similar next time. I hope everyone is safe and healthy.

