It isn't hard to see why bank stocks have lagged the general recovery. COVID-19 is still with us and degrees of economic normalization are uncertain. The Fed is cautions about banks' capital integrity. The only certainty seems to be a looming wave of bad loans.

Imagining the world beyond COVID-19, before we know the dimensions of the credit problem, is difficult. But a return to previous levels of interest rates seems unlikely unless there is a very strong V-shaped recovery combined with the virus weakening rapidly. This gives much uncertainty to the earnings outlook for Bank of America (BAC), coming from two parts of the P&L, net interest income and loan loss provisions.

As I discussed in my last article on BAC, around half of the bank's growth in recent years has come from an expansion of net interest margin from the previous hiking cycle.

You can see this clearly in the chart below, reproduced from that report, where net interest income (the blue bars) has grown on the back of modest deposits growth of around 3%.

Source: Bank of America quarterly results

This key trend has now reversed, and quickly.

There is some good news, Fee income

BAC, along with any bank that runs significant capital markets operations, should enjoy an offset to these pressures through sales of investment products, and trading commissions.

How do you, as an investor, weigh the outlook for these positive and negative trends against each other?

The market-driven fees reflect the surge of liquidity generated by central bank intervention and they will fade without future surges of liquidity. The NPL problem and the pressure we can expect on net interest income are more durable. They are also linked. The Fed will not be able to raise rates as credit problems build, and it will want the banking sector to be on the other side of the credit problems - which is the same thing as saying it will look for an embedded GDP growth recovery - before it raises rates systematically.

The issue is that net interest income is fifty percent larger than fees and commissions, while market making is lower quality due to its flow-driven nature.

Source: Bank of America quarterly results

Right now, the BAC outlook for when the current mess fades is one of very little - if any - balance sheet volume growth, and stagnant, low net interest margins, and lingering clean up costs as the credit problem recedes.

Of course, the balance sheet is strong. Fed stress tests indicate BAC should not experience significant capital loss in a severe recession. The market has learned from the unwarranted selloff in BAC's shares in 2015-16, when the stock fell from $17 to $11. Although this time around the bank is facing a recession, a degree of recovery is priced in. This means there is no crazy low valuation where the headwinds in front of us do not matter. The market assumes recovery. It is just that there is little to look forward to in the sense that the recovery will be insipid.

Can costs come to the rescue?

One of the most enduring themes for investors after the US recovery began to grow again in 2010 was BAC's ability to hold back costs while growing income through the last recovery. Readers will recall me talking about this before - in banks with high efficiency ratios, which is the ratio of operating costs/operating income, small gains in the difference between the rates at which revenue and costs are growing can be very meaningful. The problem now is that BAC's period of improving operating leverage came to an end in the third quarter of 2019, and the company promptly dropped the subject from its presentations. My thought at the time was investors should not bank on a quick resumption of the positive "jaws" between revenue and cost growth.

The Nasdaq sample of consensus EPS forecasts for BAC suggests it is trading on a 2022 PE of 8.6x.

Source: Nasdaq.com

The 2022 EPS forecast here should be viewed in the context of the $2.77 EPS BAC posted for 2019. When the stock peaked at $34.9 in December 2019, the economic outlook was more optimistic than it is currently. If you wish to bet on a full and ongoing macro recovery by that date now, then BAC offers 46% upside to its previous peak, which would entail a similar PE to the one it reached at that time. This analyst wants a lower price level and/or a clearer GDP picture before buying.

