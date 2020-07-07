5 Top-Rated Blue-Chip REITs To Buy During Turbulent Times

As Ralph Block said, it’s "vital for all REIT investors to know what makes a blue-chip REIT different…"

The reason many REITs strive for more exclusive ratings is to protect against unforeseeable events - like we’re experiencing right now.

Quality plays a critical role in asset allocation. That’s one of the reasons I've tripled down on owning more “blue-chip REITs” during this pandemic.

I’m writing a new book, The Intelligent REIT Investor, which should be complete by summer’s end. I’ve already dedicated it to my friend and mentor, Ralph Block, who inspired me to become a global voice for REIT investors.

As such, I plan to include some of his brilliantly-written chapters from Investing in REITs. (I’ll also include work from leading academic experts at Cornell, NYU, and Georgetown University.)

One of my favorite chapters in Block’s book is called “Searching for Blue Chips.” Here’s part of it:

“The most conservative investors are likely to emphasize blue-chip REITs… Those seeking quality and safety above all else certainly will. And it's vital for all REIT investors to know what makes a blue-chip REIT different from the rest, as it’s the blue-chips that set the standards by which all others should be measured.”

Block explained that there’s “no objective or commonly accepted definition of blue-chip REIT.” With that said, here’s his own excellent blueprint:

“Because they are financially strong and widely respected, they will, in most periods, have access to the additional equity and debt capital that can fuel above-average growth. They will rarely provide the highest dividend yields or even, in many years, the best total returns. Nor can we frequently buy them at bargain prices – but they should provide years of (7%-8%) total returns, on average, with only modest risk.”

In short, they’re worth knowing about.

An Introduction to Blue-Chip REITs – Ralph Block Style

In chapter 8 of his book – my favorite part – Block listed a set of qualities that further set blue-chip REITs apart:

Outstanding proven management

Access to debt and equity capital (track record of effective deployment to create value)

Balance sheet strength and flexibility

Sector focus and deep regional or local market expertise

Conservative and intelligent dividend policy

Good corporate governance

Meaningful insider ownership.

Keep in mind that Block’s last book was published in 2012, after the Great Recession ended. Yet much of his content is timeless – even in the midst of one of the most chaotic market cycles I’ve ever witnessed.

For instance:

“Defaults are disruptive to cash flow, not only because of lost rent and ‘down time’ but also because changing tenants mid-lease might require that expensive space improvements be made for the new tenants.”

He added:

“REIT investors should never forget that debt increases investment risk. And the amount of debt carried by a REIT should be taken into account when determining fair market value for any REIT stock. Blue-chip REITs will reflect modest debt ratios, for instance, generally no more than (40%-45%) in most environments. This provides added investor safety and allows the REIT greater balance sheet flexibility.”

You can see now why Chapter 8 of Block’s book is my favorite. It’s a great reminder that quality plays a critical role in asset allocation – and one of the reasons I’ve tripled down on owning more blue-chip REITs during this pandemic.

Here are two of his end-of-chapter summaries (my emphasis):

“The shares of REITs run by the very best management teams tend to perform well relative to their peers when measured over reasonably long time periods.” “Difficult economic periods frequently bring opportunities to those REITs with the resources available to take advantage of them.”

Source

Focusing on Quality Balance Sheets

One of the things we’ve been doing during the shutdowns is focusing heavily on REIT balance sheets. Since the last recession, many of these companies have taken steps to strengthen theirs – with much of the focus being on recalibrating leverage levels.

There’s also been a trend to prune or recycle assets in order to reduce their reliance on slower-growing assets or capital-intensive properties in weaker/secondary markets.

Knowing that, we decided to screen for the best balance sheets. That requires first using S&P ratings to identify candidates with a BBB+ or higher rating.

The reason many REITs strive for these more exclusive ratings is to protect against unforeseeable events, like we’re living in right now.

They’ve generally demonstrated superior financial and operational flexibility. And they have consistent access to capital sources to refinance debt maturities.

As viewed above, there are 19 REITs on the list:

9 rated BBB+

8 rated A-

2 rated A.

Then we took it a step further by using funds from operations (FFO) per share estimates (consensus data provided by FAST Graphs).

Of course, this data is more meaningful when displayed as percentages of growth. As you can see below (and as indicated by the “1” arrow), I sorted the data accordingly for 2017-2022.

I also included a valuation tab (3) to illustrate premiums or discounts based on current versus normal P/FFO multiples. And then there’s the analysis (2) that illustrates our top five blue-chip picks.

Now let’s examine each of the individual blue-chip REITs in question…

Top-Rated Blue-Chip REITs No. 1 and No. 2

As you can see, Essex Property Trust (ESS) has returned -19.8% year-to-date (YTD). It’s now trading at a 17% discount to its normal P/FFO, with a 3.5% dividend yield and a well-covered payout ratio of 63%.

We recently published an article explaining how:

“The analyst consensus estimate also calls for ESS to post slightly stronger growth in the coming years… with expectations for 0% (adjusted funds from operations) AFFO growth in 2020, 2% AFFO growth in 2021, and 9% AFFO growth in 2020.”

ESS also has an exceptional dividend growth history, growing it 26 years straight – all while maintaining an exceptional 6.4% compound annual growth rate.

We recently added shares to both the Cash Is King and Durable Income portfolios, and maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Our next “blue-chip” pick is Regency Centers (REG), a shopping-center REIT that’s returned -25.6% YTD. Shares now trade at a 35% discount to the current P/FFO multiple, and it’s yielding 5.2%.

Notably, shares are also well-covered at 66%, based on FFO.

Around 80% of REG’s portfolio is grocery anchored, making its business model highly defensive and essential. However, it does have a high concentration in shop tenants.

In the latest investor deck, the company said it collected 58% of rents in May. The worst sectors were:

Fitness (10% rent collection)

Entertainment (15% rent collection)

Soft goods (20% rent collection)

Restaurants (31% rent collection).

Analysts forecast a 10% FFO decline in 2020 – which translates to around a 30% Q2 decline – followed by a 10% decline in Q3 and about normal rent collection in Q4. And there’s a chance it could cut its dividend, even though its Q1 payout ratio was under 70%.

Yet REG has over $1.8 billion of liquidity and arguably one of the best balance sheets in the shopping center sector. It’s one of the few buys we have, with decent growth of 3% in 2021 and 2022.

We maintain a Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Top-Rated Blue-Chip REITs No. 3

Next up is National Retail Properties (NNN), a net lease REIT that’s returned -29% YTD. Shares now trade at a 26% discount to the normal P/FFO, and the dividend yield is 5.6%.

NNN’s exceptional dividend growth record spans over 30 years, having increased it each year since going public. However, it collected only 52% of April rent (with an average 76% from the net lease sector).

And we couldn’t find any updates for May or June. On its recent earnings call, the company said it’s still reporting information quarterly alone.

One of our concerns here is its exposure to:

Full-service restaurants (11.1%)

Family entertainment centers (6.7%)

Fitness centers (5.2%)

Theaters (4.7%).

Most of these businesses have begun to reopen. And we expect to see rent collection closer to 70% for May and June.

With a Q1 payout ratio of around 76% and a decades-long track record at risk, we consider its dividend pretty safe, especially given its strong balance-sheet positioning.

As such, we’re upgrading NNN to a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Top-Rated Blue-Chip REITs No. 4

Federal Realty (FRT) is another blue-chip pick worth talking about: A dividend king that’s increased its dividend for over 52 years in a row.

Year-to-date, shares have returned -31%. And, based on P/FFO multiples, it’s discounted by 37%.

The dividend yield is now 4.9%, with a Q1 payout ratio of 69%.

One of the things that helps me sleep well at night is FRT’s geographic profile. It focuses on strategic gateway areas such as Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, L.A., D.C., and Silicon Valley.

These offer superior income and population characteristics that lead to high productivity ($29.36 annualized base rent, or ABR, and 94% leased).

I also like FRT’s diversified business model, which includes 20% office/residential, 24% essential retail, and 15% restaurants. This doesn’t make it pandemic proof, of course, but it does provide comfort during the shutdowns.

Also, some of the top tenants include essential companies like CVS, Ahold, Kroger, Giant, and Home Depot.

The balance sheet is a “fortress” that’s rated A- by S&P (and A3 by Moody’s). It only has 36% debt to total market cap, and its net debt to EBITDre is 5.7x.

Recent capital markets activity included a $400 million term loan at LIBOR +135 basis points (bps) on May 6, and $400 million of 3.5% notes at 3.63% (due 2030).

Analyst estimates FRT will see a 10% drop in FFO this year. But we’re confident it won’t be cutting its dividend (though there’s always a chance).

Besides, the future looks brighter in 2021 and 2022, with analysts estimating 4% and 6% growth, respectively. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

Top-Rated Blue-Chip REITs No. 5

Our final blue-chip pick is office REIT Boston Properties (BXP). It’s returned -32% YTD and is trading at a discount of 38% (based on its normal P/FFO multiple).

The company’s website claims that it’s “the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class-A office properties” in the U.S. And it’s concentrated in five markets:

Boston (34%)

Los Angeles (3%)

New York (26%)

San Francisco (22%)

D.C. (7%).

We recently wrote on peers Empire State Realty (ESRT) and SL Green (SLG), which we’ve taken positions. While it’s true that the office REIT sector is impacted by COVID-19.

We see value in these REIT shares that offer compelling upside in price appreciation.

Several risk mitigators include:

A diverse portfolio (196 properties and 51.8 million square feet) Modest leverage with substantial liquidity ($3.3 billion) A track record of FFO growth (11% in 2019), long average lease term (modest annual rollover: 5% in 2020, 7% in 2021) Strong rent collection (98% of office rents in June)

Like FRT, BXP is an A- rated REIT that’s been beaten down hard. Yet it’s fully funded its $2.9 billion pipeline of new developments, which are 73% leased, with a projected 7% weighted-average stabilized unleveraged cash return.

That’s one reason why analysts forecast it to grow by 5% in 2021 and 2022.

BXP did cut its dividend in 2009 (from $2.72 to $2.18 per share), but the last decade has been solid. Although the office sector is under pressure – perhaps more than ever – we still see compelling value in this well-balanced enterprise.

We’re upgrading it to a Strong Buy and adding it to both the Cash Is King and Durable Income portfolios.

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

As Ralph Block explained:

“Investment strategies of many types can be pursued in the REIT world, depending on our investment goals. We can look for companies of the highest quality, buy them, and hold them patiently over the long term. Or we can take more risk and go for large gains in more speculative REIT stocks. Or focus on those selling at deep discounts to net asset value... “We can try to pick up REITs that have stumbled and hope for a turnaround. We can buy high-dividend yields and pray that the dividend continues to be paid. “It’s also possible to search for little-known gems among the very small REITs. “It’s all a question of one’s investment preferences, return requirements, and risk aversion.”

Personally, I’ve found that by owning shares in the highest-quality REITs, I can achieve two of my most important goals:

Generate superior performance relative to the higher yielding picks Sleep well at night.

That’s why I subscribe to his belief that it’s (my emphasis in bold):

“… vital for all REIT investors to know what makes a blue-chip REIT different from the rest, as it’s the blue chips that set the standards by which all others should be measured.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Most In-Depth REIT Coverage On The Planet

Investors need to remain disciplined with their investment process throughout the volatility. At iREIT on Alpha we offer unparalleled research. "There is great opportunity" to take advantage of the mispricing and to build a portfolio powered by repeatable sources of divided income.. subscribe to iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP, ESRT, ESS, FRT, REG, SLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.