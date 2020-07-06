Redfin's brokerage revenues were up 29% y/y in the March quarter, despite the onset of the lockdowns toward the tail end of that quarter.

New-age real estate brokerage Redfin (RDFN) has made a spectacular turnaround in response to the pandemic, which we can now chalk up to solid execution from the company. Within weeks of the onset of the lockdowns, Redfin quickly emphasized things such as virtual tours and rolled out a seamless process for closing on homes completely remotely, allowing for a continuation of deals during the pandemic. At the same time, Redfin also furloughed a wide majority of its brokerage staff (unlike other real estate brokerages across the U.S., Redfin directly employs its agents rather than utilizing a franchise model) to protect its profitability and conserve cash amid massive economic uncertainty.

Now it seems that the light is at the end of the tunnel. Home-buying activity is rushing back (especially because many people, no longer bound to physical offices, are moving away from high-cost areas and into cheaper locales), and Redfin has capitalized on the increased digitization of the home-buying process to gain more market share while many other traditional brokerages were paralyzed. Shares of Redfin have come rocketing back, too, and are now at all-time highs above $40:

Data by YCharts

Redfin shares are now up 2x in the year-to-date, swept up in the wave of stocks that have thematically aligned to the coronavirus (including remote work software, streaming, and e-commerce). We note also that strangely, the coronavirus rebound has been Redfin's only major rally upward since going public in 2017 at $15 per share. Before this current rebound happened in April, Redfin shares had seen only choppy trading.

While I am no longer very bearish on the stock and am upgrading Redfin to neutral based on its strong post-pandemic performance and expectation of market share gains, I'm also skeptical of the idea that there's any further upside left in this stock after already doubling for the year. Have Redfin's prospects really improved by 2x since the start of the year? Are Redfin's expected market share gains this year a game-changer in completely pushing out traditional brokerages out of the picture? And has Redfin Now, the company's proprietary home-flipping segment, gotten anywhere closer to profitability?

We need the answers to the last two questions there to be a resounding yes, in my view, in order for Redfin shares to continue volleying upward. In early April I was concerned about Redfin's performance throughout the crisis, but now I'm far more starkly concerned about the company's current valuation.

Redfin is the most hotly valued real estate brokerage

There's frankly no good way to value Redfin - as a company with no history of profits, EBITDA, or cash flow, valuing Redfin relative to its revenue is the best proxy we have. At current share prices near $42, Redfin has a market cap of $4.13 billion, and if we net off the $315.7 million of cash and $172.8 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $3.99 billion. Wall Street consensus targets, meanwhile, have an average revenue target of $822.2 million for Redfin in the current year, putting Redfin's near-term revenue valuation multiple at 4.9x EV/FY20 revenues.

Compare that, meanwhile, to the low single-digit multiples of the other two publicly-traded residential real estate brokerages, Re/MAX (RMAX) and Realogy (RLGY), the parent company behind Coldwell Banker and Century 21.

Data by YCharts

Note that this compare is even skewed in Redfin's favor, because just under half of its revenue is slated to come from Redfin Now, which carries a negative gross margin. Investors are currently valuing Redfin's brokerage revenues at a much higher multiple than other brokerages. While we understand that Redfin's digital positioning and recent growth makes it the up-and-coming player in this industry, we wonder if this stark premium is appropriate. At the very least, to me, it caps Redfin's further appreciation potential.

While I'm encouraged by Redfin's post-pandemic brokerage performance trends, I'm still not a buyer of Redfin given 1) its valuation and 2) continued uncertainty about the viability of Redfin Now in the long term.

Q1 download: the macro picture is starting to look healthier for residential real estate

This all being said, it's important to acknowledge Redfin's above-market expectations despite the coronavirus. Take a look at the company's Q1 results below:

Figure 1. Redfin 1Q20 earnings Source: Redfin 1Q20 earnings release

Redfin's core brokerage revenues were still in growth mode despite the onset of the pandemic lockdowns in the month of March, with revenue growing 26% y/y to $111.5 million. (We'll leave aside Redfin's total 73% y/y growth; this overall growth is less meaningful because Redfin Now continues to scale larger as Redfin enters new markets and increases its home-buying capacity).

There's even more encouraging news post-Q1, however. In a press release dated the 12th of June, Redfin noted that the first week of June saw home buying trends that were 25% above pre-pandemic rates:

Figure 2. Redfin June performance press release Source: Redfin press room

This provides ample evidence that some of the sales that were presumed "lost" in the April/May timeframe are beginning to catch up in June. It still remains a market very much constrained by low inventory (especially in single-family homes), but this picture is starting to change as more home sellers re-enter the market and drive up the count of new listings. Key to note is that "Redfin expects sales to strengthen," driven both by the rising count of new listings and the increase in the number of mortgage applications, fueled by the Fed's commitment to low rates.

All of this positions Redfin for a Q2 that might still be directionally down, but more benign than feared (Wall Street consensus is calling for a -3% y/y overall revenue contraction in Q2), and perhaps a very strong Q3. We note as well that Redfin, which reports its market share quarterly, hit a 0.93% market share of the overall U.S. real estate sales in Q1, up 10bps from the year-ago quarter. And with monthly average site visitors reaching all-time highs and the prominence of Redfin's virtual tours skyrocketing, we would expect market share gains to continue in full force over the next few quarters.

Figure 3. Redfin key metrics through Q1 Source: Redfin 1Q20 earnings release

The one area that continued to lag, however, was Redfin Now. Though Redfin Now saw substantial gross margin gains in Q1 versus the prior year (when it was a much smaller business), the company's gross margin on real estate was still at a negative -0.3%. The company is now restarting home-buying in many markets as pandemic restrictions lift, so we'll see if greater scale will push Redfin Now to profitability, but for now the company's home-buying activities still remain a question mark that leave conservative investors on the sidelines.

Figure 4. Redfin margin trends Source: Redfin 1Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

Redfin's commentary around the recovery of the housing market in June certainly makes us feel a lot better about the company's near-term results, but I still think the stock - now up 2x for the year - has run way ahead of the fundamentals, especially considering how low competing real estate brokerages are trading. Despite its tech-company branding, Redfin has no high-margin streams of revenue that justify a high valuation multiple - its brokerage revenues carry a mid-teens gross profit margin, while its home-flipping activities are still just shy of breakeven. Be careful of buying into a hyped-up, overbought name while so many uncertainties still persist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.