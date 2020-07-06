UMC should be okay in the short term, but its prospects have become murkier further down the road.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has gotten off to a good start in 2020. The most recent quarterly numbers indicate that demand for foundry services is very strong, which supports the bull case for UMC. However, recent events raise the question of whether growth can be sustained at the current pace. Why will be covered next in greater detail.

UMC has delivered thus far in 2020

A lot was expected heading into 2020. Growth in data centers, cloud computing, and 5G are some of the factors seen underpinning foundry demand. These industry tailwinds should give UMC the means to keep growing. A previous article delves deeper into the reasoning behind the bull case for UMC.

UMC has certainly been growing in 2020. The table below shows how much sales have increased in the first five months of 2020. Sales have increased by as little as 19% and by as much as 41% in 2020. It's fair to say that the demand for foundry services is very strong at the moment. Note that all of this is happening despite a pandemic affecting many key markets during this time, including the U.S. and China.

(Unit: 1000 NT$) Net sales YoY Jan 14,091,018 19.46% Feb 13,606,421 30.06% Mar 14,570,408 41.11% Apr 15,059,189 24.64% May 14,745,577 20.45%

Source: UMC

Strong sales have trickled through into earnings. UMC is benefiting from a surging foundry market as the table below indicates. Q1 revenue increased by 29% YoY to NT$42.27B and net income increased by 83.7% to NT$2.2B. This is roughly equivalent to $1.4B and 73M respectively using the current exchange rate.

(Unit: NT$) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue 42,268M 41,849M 32,583M 1.0% 29.1% Operating income 3,414M 2,018M (1,597M) 69.2% - Net income 2,207M 3,837M 1,201M (42.5%) 83.7% EPS 0.19 0.33 0.10 - -

Source: UMC

Note that the net income for Q1 includes NT$2.59B in net non-operating expenses, including a NT$1.97B net investment loss. This led to a QoQ decline of 42.5% in net income. Excluding these charges, Q1 operating income increased by 69.2% QoQ to NT$3.41B.

Q1 gross margins quadrupled to 19.2% compared to a year ago and the utilization rate increased by 10 percentage points to 93%. Quarterly ASP was flat to slightly down. Capacity and wafer shipments increased by 1.8% and 5.2% respectively. Communications, which includes chips for handsets, is the biggest contributor to revenue at 54%.

Q2 guidance calls for wafer shipments to increase by 1-2%, ASP by 1-2%, and gross profit margin is expected to be around 20%. The capacity utilization rate is forecast to be in the mid 90% range. So, UMC expects growth to continue in Q2.

However, while the outlook for Q2 may be okay, UMC acknowledges that there may be some turbulence further ahead. The second half of 2020 could see the full impact of COVID-19 and that could reduce demand. For instance, smartphone shipments are expected to go down in the second half. The full impact of the pandemic is yet to be determined. From the Q1 earnings call:

Our quarter two outlook is still stable. But for the second half, because of the mounting uncertainties, it is really difficult for us right now to pinpoint what is going to happen in the sector as well as for UMC's order trend. So all we can say is at quarter two we are somewhat intact, but order cancellation might be inevitable. We really cannot see through the second half yet."

UMC also expects the semiconductor industry to decline by mid single digits due to COVID-19.

After the COVID-19 we do expect to see mid single digit decline of the global semiconductor market. However, for various reasons we still expect to see foundry segment to grow by about low single digits."

Still, UMC thinks the foundry segment could outperform the wider market by growing in the low single digits.

Geopolitical tensions could impact UMC

However, there is another issue besides the coronavirus that could greatly affect the foundry industry in the second half of 2020. China's Huawei has been designing its own chips to replace the ones supplied by the U.S. But Huawei needs foundries to manufacture their chip designs since it doesn't have any chip manufacturing facilities. The U.S. government seeks to prevent this from happening.

The U.S. government has, therefore, passed new regulations that are targeted at companies currently present on the Entity List, Huawei in particular. The new restrictions state that any foundry using semiconductor manufacturing equipment made by American companies has to apply for permission from the U.S. government before it can manufacture chips for Huawei or any other company on the Entity List.

How UMC could be impacted by these new restrictions

The new regulations come with a grace period, which allows existing contracts to be fulfilled. However, at some point in the second half of 2020, it's likely that foundries like UMC will not be allowed to provide their services to a number of Chinese companies. This could greatly affect the foundries because companies from China have been responsible for much of the growth seen recently.

In the short term, the new regulations have actually increased sales at foundries. Many companies were already aware that the U.S. government was planning new restrictions on Huawei and other Chinese companies. In anticipation of this happening, Huawei and other companies placed huge orders at foundries to make sure they have an extra inventory of chips on hand before the new rules come into effect.

(Unit: 100M integrated circuits) Quantity YoY 2020 (Jan - May) 2,011.5 27.3% (Unit: 1M USD) 2020 (Jan - May) 125,715.7 10.8%

Source: China customs statistics

According to Chinese customs statistics, China has drastically increased semiconductor imports in the first five months of 2020. Chip imports have increased by 27.3% to 201.1B. The value of those chips has increased by 10.8% to $125.7B. Only a portion of that amount is from foundries, but it does show the urgency on the part of Chinese companies to lock in as many semiconductor chips as they can before supplies get cut off.

However, while the short-term effect is bullish for UMC, the long-term effect is not. If certain Chinese companies are no longer able to access the services of UMC, they will have to go somewhere else to have their chip designs manufactured. Chinese foundries could replace UMC and capture a bigger slice of the pie.

Unlike foundries from other countries, foundries from China rely primarily on the domestic market and have little to no exposure to the U.S. market. Chinese foundries are, therefore, much more willing to defy the U.S. government. They are willing to replace equipment made in the U.S. with equipment from China in order to continue to serve Huawei and other Chinese companies.

Other foundries have a lot of U.S. clients and cannot afford to antagonize the U.S. government. They will have to toe the line by not doing any businesses with certain Chinese companies if that is what the U.S. wants. Foundries from China like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation or SMIC could be the big winner from all of this.

Chinese foundries should have an easier time substituting for UMC than say TSMC. The latter has a huge edge over others in manufacturing capacity and is way ahead in leading-edge processes. On the other hand, UMC specializes in mature processes (28nm and up) and does not have much of a presence in advanced processes. But SMIC and other Chinese foundries are also able to offer older processes. Many Chinese fabless companies will be able to make the switch from UMC, assuming UMC is not granted permission by the U.S. government to do business with companies on the Entity List.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

There were a number of reasons to believe that 2020 would be a good year for UMC. For instance, the communications sector is important to UMC, and 2020 is the year when 5G is expected to take off in terms of consumer adoption. The 5G rollout should provide a boost for any company that is part of the supply chain, UMC included. The strong sales numbers reported thus far by UMC in 2020 certainly seem to indicate that the expectations heading into the year were not without merit.

The growth was achieved despite the headwinds from COVID-19. Nevertheless, UMC still expects the coronavirus to hamper growth in the second half of 2020. Even so, foundries like UMC are expected to witness less of a drop in demand compared to other semiconductor companies.

However, the state of Sino-US relations could prove to be the more decisive issue that could determine how the rest of 2020 turns out. The U.S. government seems determined to prevent Huawei from having its chip designs manufactured by foundries. UMC could be greatly affected if no licenses are granted to do business with certain companies from China. The strong growth seen in recent months could come to a sudden halt. Revenue could even begin to contract in the worst case.

Another consequence is that certain competitors could get a leg up on UMC. UMC could find itself stuck between a rock and a hard place. It will be much easier to replace UMC, unlike say TSMC. People interested in foundries may want to consider SMIC instead of UMC. For instance, this article goes into deeper detail as to why SMIC could be a better option than UMC.

For now, I remain bullish on UMC. Q3 should be okay since companies will want to get their orders completed before sanctions to come into effect, but Q4 is when things could really begin to deteriorate. If that happens to UMC, the bull case will no longer apply.

