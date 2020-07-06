In the long run, earnings growth will likely normalize to the stronger historical levels.

The aftermath of the coronavirus is requiring the bank to reserve $6.8 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.(JPM) has gone through a hard time in the first half of 2020. The stock price delivered a solid 43% ROI throughout 2019, easily outperforming the broad S&P 500 stock market index (SPY).

The bank started the year 2020 rather strong at a share price of $140 but quickly lost value as the coronavirus sneaked in the stock markets by the end of February 2020. From peak to trough, JPM's stock price declined by 45%, a rather severe correction compared with the stock market correction in general.

Source: JP Morgan corporate website

In this article, we will have a look at the historical performance of JPM and the underlying fundamental drivers. We will then analyze the impact of the coronavirus on earnings before viewing this event in a long-term perspective to get an idea of the overall impact on the fundamental value of the company.

We will end the article with a trading proposal to benefit from the current price correction in the stock price.

Historical Performance

In the chart below we can see the performance of JPM compared to the S&P 500 Index (SPY) from the beginning of 2010 until the end of 2019. The bank generally tracked the stock market index over the past decade, while even outperforming it by the end of 2019 and delivering a 320% ROI over this time horizon.

Source: stockcharts.com

By late February 2020, the coronavirus started to hit the stock market and JPM's stock price declined materially. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has lost 32.5% while the S&P 500 index has recovered from the overall decline and delivers a break-even year-to-date return of -2.5%

Source: stockcharts.com

The stock performance of JP Morgan Chase is in line with the stock performance of the other major US banks. The performance of JPM, BAC, WFC, and C is almost reminiscent of their performance back in 2008-2009 when the financial crisis hit the markets.

Source: finviz.com

Impact of COVID-19 on the underlying fundamentals of JPM

The reason banking stocks are heavily sold during 2020 is mainly their sensitivity to a potential upcoming recession. Such a recession would have a direct impact on the business model of large banks.

In order to keep stimulating the economy, the Federal Reserve has lowered the interest rates, making loans more easily available for (struggling) companies. This has a negative impact on the interest income of banks, as their net interest margin will consequently decline.

JP Morgan Chase reported its Q1 FY2020 earnings on 14 April 2020 and the impact of the Coronavirus measures is directly visible in the financial results:

In total, the company added $6.8 billion to its reserves in order to prepare for the Coronavirus impact. In the previous year, the total amount of reserves came down to $1.5 billion. If we go back in time to 2009, as the financial crisis was hitting the markets, the total reserves of JPM were $8.6 billion. Not so far from the current provision levels.

Source: JP Morgan corporate website

JPM expects the net interest income to decline with $1.5 billion for 2020

The non-interest income is expected to decline with $3.5 billion for the year (due to the lower interest rates)

Commercial banking revenues fell, as did the corporate & investment banking income

On a positive note, the bank did manage to maintain a strong CET1 ratio of 11.5% and with total liquidity resources up to $1 trillion, the bank is sufficiently capitalized to withstand future threats.

Long-Term Fundamental view

From the section above, we can clearly see the COVID-19 virus has had a direct negative impact on the earnings of JPM. For the remaining part of 2020, we expect the earnings announcements to be in line with the results of FY2020 Q1.

Let's zoom out for a moment and look at the long-term performance of JP Morgan. In the chart below we can see the tangible book value per share has appreciated consistently over the past 10 years:

Source: created by the author with data from SeekingAlpha

We can see a similar pattern in the earnings & dividend growth over the past decade:

We expect the overall growth to slow down over 2020-2021, due to the COVID-19 impact, but in the long run, we do assume JPM will return to its historical growth in fundamental drivers. It might take a bit longer for the average banking stock to recover from the recent economic impact, but in the long run, JPM is strongly capitalized to benefit from a growing economy.

Underlying volatility & trade proposal

As the Coronavirus went through the stock market, the volatility levels peaked at new heights. This is especially the case for a large bank stock like JPM. In the chart below the historical volatility and the implied volatility are shown for JPM:

Source: Interactive Brokers, Volatility lab

The implied volatility of a stock represents the amount of volatility (or stock price variation) investors expect will come in the near future. From the chart here above we can see this implied volatility is still elevated for JPM, due to the strong historical stock price fluctuations.

Investors and traders can benefit from this increased implied volatility by selling put options on JPM.

A put option can be purchased or sold by any individual investor. The purchaser of a put option has the right to sell the underlying stock at a predefined exercise price before a fixed expiration date. For example, we could buy a put option today which expires on 18 September 2020 with a strike price of $100 for $971. This would give us the right to sell 100 shares of JPM at $100 before 18 September 2020. If JP Morgan would decline to $70, we would make a gross profit of $2,200 (and a net profit of $1,200 after deducting the purchase cost of the put option).

Similarly, investors can also sell these put options directly. In this case, if we sell the $100 put, we would receive $1,000 as a net credit. In return, we would have the obligation to purchase 100 shares of JPM at $100 if the stock is still below the $100 level on 18 September 2020.

This strategy makes sense for investors which are bullish on JPM because the worst thing which can happen is that you could end up with a long position in JP Morgan stock. In case the stock price would not rise directly, you will still benefit from the collected premium of $ 1,000.

As long as the volatility of JP Morgan (or banking stocks in general) remains around these elevated levels, we would recommend selling put options in order to gain a direct income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.