Solar continues to grow and Enphase does seemingly keep growing with it, but is it clear how much?

Enphase might be a great company, but the lack of transparency is concerning enough to avoid individual stock risk.

Enphase (ENPH) came under attack from a very loud and aggressive short investor back in May. However, since the day after their earnings on May 5, the stock has trailed the S&P 500 substantially.

I love the solar industry for the 2020s. Indeed, I think that the 2020s will be the solar decade with an enormous buildout supported by utility economics and government support. But, I really do not like the CEO's cryptic responses to serious questions.

Enphase has been a stellar performer, since I first mentioned it, when it was still trading in single digits. However, there are small puffs of smoke that bother me. And while I might be overreacting, I'm selling the majority of my positions in Enphase across most accounts.

If you are a risk-averse investor and value preserving capital over speculating on gains, then pulling in the reigns on Enphase makes sense to me. There might not be anything wrong, but those little puffs of smoke could mean something else.

Puffs Of Smoke On Enphase

I have been investing in solar stocks since 2012 when I first discussed that the survivors of the solar stock crash back then would emerge with large gains. In fact, many did, in particular First Solar (FSLR) and SunEdison (until it flamed out).

There are more things that make me go hmmm besides listening to the CEO cryptically answer analysts (listen to earnings calls and decide for yourself). I wonder to what extent the former CEO of SunEdison has an impact on this company. That is one of the concerns of Prescience Point's short report.

I do remember the SunEdison debacle. I rode that stock from single digits to a 1000% gain (stock plus call options) at one point only to give about half back before I sold most of my position. The key problem for SunEdison was a very arrogant CEO, Ahmad Chatila, and his reliance on debt.

While Enphase is not a highly-indebted company, carrying more than $500 million in cash against total liabilities of about $700 million and only about $400 million of long-term debt, it does carry financing risk. That is, it has sold goods that might not get fully paid for if the recession causes hardships in the industry.

We in fact know that there's a significant short-term risk to solar developers. I would expect some writedowns from Enphase at some point related to payments owed to them. To what extent, I do not know.

Being concerned about Enphase's accounting is something I have to leave to sell side analysts. And, JPMorgan (JPM) recently reported that Enphase had money in the bank, which indicated no over reporting of earnings. I thought that report too was a little ambiguous as it did not do a specific accounting.

I'm not saying that Enphase has been dishonest because it moved a bulk of its accounting to India. That move made sense as a large growth market for them and relationships among management. However, I wonder if I saw a puff of smoke or was it just some steam from the CEO's breath?

Enphase Vs. The S&P 500 and Industry Peers

For Margin of Safety Investors, ultimately, the only reason to own a stock individually, and take that single company risk, is that we believe it will outperform peers and the broader market. We can measure "outperformance" in a few ways. With dividend stocks, we are looking for a bit of extra growth, safety and long-term income. With growth stocks, we want extra growth without extra risk.

If a stock does not have a way to outperform the broader market or a relevant peer group, then why would we own it individually given that single stock risk is greater than buying a basket of related stocks? Better to just own an ETF if a single stock does not offer "above average" potential returns and/or safety.

Since the day after Enphase's last earnings report on May 5, Enphase has trailed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Relative returns matter. Given that Enphase had far outperformed the S&P 500 recently, this turn of events could be a harbinger.

Here's Enphase vs. SPY the past three years:

Data by YCharts

Here's Enphase vs. SPY since May 6:

Data by YCharts

Mind you, the short report by Prescience Point Capital did not occur until June 17. And that was not the first short firm calling out Enphase. Citron Research and JCamp did as well last year.

I'm not going to weigh in on the validity of their claims. What I do know from experience though is that it pays to at least give the short sellers a fair hearing. Often, their points have some validity even if overhyped and slanted to favor their trade. I think there's enough smoke to warrant caution by risk-averse investors.

Comparing Enphase to a relevant index is the next step. Enphase's relevant index is the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) which makes Enphase a 6%-7% holding lately. If we go back to earnings again, Enphase is trailing a solar index. Is this a harbinger? Investors must take that question seriously.

Data by YCharts

Competition Is Coming

One of the points made by shorts is that competition and margin compression is coming for Enphase. I think that's undoubtedly true.

SunPower (SPWR) which is majority owned by oil super major Total (TOT) saw fit to sell its inverter business to Enphase last year. Certainly, if they believed in long-term outperformance of the inverter business, they would have kept it.

Inverters are slow to change technologically, which means they can be commoditized. That has actually led Enphase to expand its offerings into power management systems and software. Think about that a moment. There's a world of competition in software.

Also, on the inverter front, more and more competition is in fact emerging. In my hometown, Generac (GNRC) is starting to leverage their generator business relationships to sell inverters and power management systems. Since that became public in 2019 (along with California brownouts that spiked generator sales), the stock has soared.

Data by YCharts

There are several others of note as well entering or expanding in the space that also have their own competitive advantages. The Solar Guys have a report out on the top 10 solar inverter manufacturers. Some of those companies are powerhouses (excuse the pun) including ABB (ABB), Huawei and industry leader SolarEdge (SEDG).

Sell Enphase, Buy Invesco Solar ETF Instead

Again, I'm not saying that everyone should sell Enphase stock. If you have a high appetite for risk and a are good trader if the going gets rough, then you might want to keep a trading position.

If you are a risk-averse investor who still wants some extra growth, then, given the puffs of smoke, the relative underperformance the past two months and emerging competition, I recommend selling and taking profits now.

For most investors who want to invest in solar, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is the way to go. It's diversified across 23 solar-focused company stocks and a few other holdings. As a group, I expect solar to outperform the broader stock market in the 2020s. Although, solar will undoubtedly be more volatile.

Data by YCharts

Enphase already makes up a significant portion of TAN. I do not believe most investors need more.

Get our new quarterly special report "Investing In The 2nd Half Of 2020" and our newly updated "Plug & Play Portfolio Models" for building and protecting your financial freedom. Direct message MoSI founder Kirk Spano via his profile with the word "freedom" in the subject line to receive your 1st year of Margin of Safety Investing with Kirk Spano, David Zanoni and the Dividend Sleuth for only $199.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: On Friday mornings I hold a free macro and investment webinar for Seeking Alpha readers. See my blog for details. --- I own a Registered Investment, but publish separately from that entity for DIY investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.