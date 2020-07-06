A technical analysis reveals that $18.5/oz and $14/share are the resistance levels for the prices of silver and MAG respectively, and profit-taking makes sense at or near those levels.

Thesis

Back in January, I wrote that MAG Silver (MAG) had a promising outlook for FY 2020; the year when MAG will likely change its status from a developer to a producer. The share price has rocketed by ~20% since then (Figure-1) and has stood the test of time despite the steep decline triggered by panic selling during the initial spread of COVID-19.

Figure-1 (Source: Previous article on Seeking Alpha)

Given silver's recent rally that presently seems a bit overstretched (Figure-2), I believe it's high time to revisit an investment case in MAG. Note that MAG's fundamentals are solidified by multiple strong tailwinds that make it a promising long investment.

(Figure-2: Source: Finviz, comments added by the author)

Nevertheless, an important consideration at this point is to evaluate the ongoing trajectory of MAG's share price given the fact that it's currently trading near its 52-week highs and also moving close to some of the highest levels witnessed during the past decade (at ~$15/share, check Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Market Watch)

This article will consider two approaches to investing in MAG shares. The first approach considers a long-term investment horizon (say, 3-5 years) for the 'buy-and-hold' type of investors. The second approach discusses the factors that point toward a profit-taking opportunity in the current silver price environment. I believe the second approach is more appropriate for the 'smart investor' who prefers to book some profit off the table and waits for the correction to load up more shares.

In the end, I will also highlight MAG's valuation in relation to a couple of primarily silver miners whose flagship projects are under development and likely to go live in the near-to-long term. The comparison is made due to these firms having a similar business model (that is, exploration/development of primarily silver mines). The three sections of this article will enable us to formulate an opinion about whether investing in MAG makes sense at these prices. Let's get into the details.

Figure-4 (Source: MAG photo gallery)

Section-1: A long-term investment

There are couple of reasons why I believe MAG Silver has all the ingredients to be termed as a suitable long-term investment. Let's see.

Massive resource potential: MAG owns a 44% interest in the promising Juanicipio 'silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper' development property (hereafter called 'the project'). Based on a 2017 PEA (read: Preliminary Economic Assessment), the project is expected to contain 176 Moz (read: a million ounce) of silver, 867 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) of gold, 598 Mlb (read: a million pounds) of lead, 1,014 Mlb of zinc, and 38 Mlb of copper in the more certain 'Indicated' resource category (on a 100% basis). Plus, it's also expected to contain 91 Moz of silver, 562 Koz of gold, 658 Mlb of lead, 1,252 Mlb of zinc, and 71 Mlb of copper in the less certain 'Inferred' resource category (on a 100% basis).

Potential for resource expansion: Exploration is a key activity that contributes toward ensuring a miner's future viability. It enables ascertaining the existence, quantity and quality of the underlying resource and helps converting it from 'Inferred' to 'Indicated' category, while simultaneously enabling the miner to discover new high-grade mineralized zones. This, in turn, helps the company focus on mining from high-grade, low-cost deposits to enhance operating margins and thus maximize its leverage from prevailing metal prices. I have explained this mechanism to establish the significance of exploration activities for a miner. In case of MAG, the project operator Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) plans to deliver first ore production in H2 2020. The fact is, only 5% of the Juanicipio claim has been subject to exploration so far (Figure-5) and implies that there's significant room for resource expansion through future exploration programs.

Figure-5 (Source: Latest presentation-June 2020)

Balance sheet: To keep those exploration activities going, MAG needs to have cash. Fortunately, it has a strong balance sheet with cash assets worth ~$132 MM at the end of Q1 2020, zero debt, and a very low share count (under 100 MM diluted ordinary shares outstanding against an unlimited number of authorized shares). In my view, MAG's recently announced $50 MM ATM (read: At-the-market) equity offering further strengthens its liquidity position, adds more certainty to project development, and de-risks MAG's 44% JV stake in the project against possible dilution on account of failure to provide for pro-rata share of project development costs. On that note, the Minera Juanicipio shareholders' agreement stipulates,

All costs relating to the project and Minera Juanicipio are required to be shared by the Company and Fresnillo pro-rata based on their ownership interests in Minera Juanicipio, and if either party does not fund pro-rata, their ownership interest will be diluted in accordance with the Minera Juanicipio shareholders agreement. [Reference: Q1 Financial Statements, pg. 18]

Favorable silver prices: Long term, I'm bullish on silver and the PM's (read: Precious Metal) price to reach or breach the $20/oz mark (say, over the next 3-year window). Why? For one, there's this uncertainty associated with COVID-19. Despite economies reopening, it's feared that a second wave of COVID-19 would possibly lead the affected countries to consider reinforcement of nation-wide lockdowns. In such a situation, investors' favored course of action would be to turn to PMs as investment safe havens. Next, silver demand is expected to ramp-up over the next half decade in the wake of expected infrastructure investments in 5G communications, that'd pave way for the EV (read: Electric Vehicles) transformation.

Strong analyst rating: Then again, if you are a long-term 'buy-and-hold' type of investor who has the risk appetite to bear the usual market swings, then MAG could prove to be a promising long investment for you. It's interesting to know that despite the stock's trajectory toward its 52-week high prices, the current prices are significantly lower than the average analyst target price of $15.89 (Figure-6). For the patient long investor, this implies that MAG could witness further upside keeping in view MAG's potential for significant exploration at the remaining Juanicipio claim area (~95% claim area is unexplored).

Figure-6 (Source: Latest presentation-June 2020)

Cinco de Mayo property: MAG's other property, Cinco de Mayo (or CDM), is 100% owned by the company but MAG's land rights in CDM are disputed by the local communities (the EBJ, or 'Ejido Benito Juarez' members). CDM is expected to contain ~53 Moz silver, 96 Koz gold, 785 Mlb lead, and 1,777 Mlb of zinc (based on a 2012 Technical report). For reference, check MAG's 2016 Annual Information Form, page 61. CDM remains fully impaired in MAG's books. Although MAG claims to be making efforts to regain surface access permission on certain portions of the CDM property, I believe a sustained silver price rally would tempt the company to speed up those efforts. Then again, CDM does not remain a priority task for MAG and advancing Juanicipio to production remains the focus of MAG's current operations.

Section-2: Profit-taking in this bullish silver market

Technical analysis: At the time of writing, MAG last traded at $13.75. The stock's technical price chart (Figure-7) shows that MAG is edging close to its 52-week highs following silver's footsteps. Given its recent bullish run, silver could reach the $18.50/oz mark and this would result in MAG exploring the levels of ~$14/share. The chart also shows that MAG's price has formed a rising wedge pattern but the line connecting the resistance levels would join this trend at ~$14. Although it makes sense to wait for MAG's prices to meet analysts' long-term average target price of ~$16, it's also perfectly rational to book some profits off the table at this point, because the stock might witness a correction at $14.

[Author's Note: Some readers might argue that MAG is capable of posting a sustained share price rally like Pan American Silver (PAAS) did, and I respect that too; but I believe it's only fair to look at things in a broader spectrum. PAAS's case was different. It had running silver mines, was a distinguished performer in the sector, and added gold assets to diversify its portfolio through Tahoe (TAHO) acquisition and to leverage from a rising PM market.]

In my view, the market has taken impact of rising silver prices and the anticipated commencement of production from the project during H2 2020. Apart from rising silver prices (if the rally continues), future gains in MAG's share price could be triggered by achievement of the company's near-term goals, including expected commissioning of the 4,000 tpd (read: tonnes per day) Juanicipio mill in 2021 (Note: The project's initial ore production will be processed at FNLPF's mill), further exploration discoveries, expanded resource estimates, and any future mill expansions. I believe some of these milestones have a higher level of certainty than others. This is particularly the case for mill commissioning/commencement. The other catalysts (exploration discoveries, resource estimates etc.) are less predictable at present, however, they would play a significant role in determining MAG's share direction over the next 3-5 years once the project is up and running.

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

Jurisdictional Risk-shift from 'mild' to 'moderate': The Juanicipio project is located in Mexico (which is arguably the top silver-producing country in the world). Until recently, the country has been a mining-friendly jurisdiction. COVID-19 did impact the country's mining environment through temporary regulatory restrictions on mine operations but that impact was on a macro level, and not miner-specific. Since MAG's flagship project is in Mexico, the jurisdictional risk could turn significant if things don't go smooth at any stage of project development. Note that this risk became more pronounced when another prominent Mexican silver miner, First Majestic (AG), recently encountered a tax dispute with the Mexican authorities. In the case of MAG, the significance/extent of this risk could be considered in view of the management's relevant risk statement highlighted in its Q1 2020 MD&A (pg. 24) (emphasis added by author),

The nature of MAG’s business is demanding of capital for property acquisition costs, exploration commitments, development and holding costs. MAG Silver’s liquidity is affected by the results of its own acquisition, exploration and development activities. The acquisition or discovery of an economic mineral deposit on one of its mineral properties may have a favourable effect on the Company’s liquidity, and conversely, the failure to acquire or find one may have a negative effect. In addition, access to capital to fund exploration and development companies remains difficult in current public markets, which could limit the Company’s ability to meet its objectives. Surface rights in Mexico are often owned by local communities or “ejidos” and there has been a trend in Mexico of increasing ejido challenges to existing surface right usage agreements. The Company has already been impacted by this recent trend at its Cinco de Mayo Project. Any further challenge to the access to any of the properties in which MAG has an interest may have a negative impact on the Company, as the Company may incur delays and expenses in defending such challenge and, if the challenge is successful, the Company’s interest in a property could be materially adversely affected.

Section-3: Valuation and competitive position

My selection of peers includes companies that have a similar business model but are at different stages of development of their respective projects. The selected competitors include the Canada-based Alexco Resource Corporation (AXU), the Mexico-based SilverCrest Metals (SILV), and the Bolivia-based New Pacific Metals (OTCQX:NUPMF). Although there's no such 'one-size-fits-all' approach when it comes to analyzing the valuation of an exploration/development company, I have considered their relative valuation in terms of the price-to-book ratio.

[Author's Note: I can neither use the P/E ratio nor the EV/EBITDA ratio for these companies due to the fact that EDC mining companies technically don't generate operating revenues/earnings.]

Despite having the highest price tag in the peer group, MAG's price-to-book valuation (Figure-8) seems in-line with the peer group's average of ~5x. In my view, higher silver prices together with progress in project development have sparked the share price growth of these companies, and as such, a higher average P/B ratio is not uncommon for promising future miners.

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

Moreover, a comparison of their negative FCFs (Due to absence of revenue generation, negative FCFs for future miners is normal) indicates that MAG has the lowest negative FCFs compared among the peer group. Considering the project's expected near-term start (H2 2020), the underlying significant mining resource, and a high silver-price environment, MAG is well-suited to convert those negative FCFs to positive (It's rational to assume that MAG could do so earlier than the rest). Have a look at Figure-9.

Figure-9 (Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have considered two approaches to an investment case in MAG. The first approach discusses the catalysts supporting a 'long' investment in the company including the project's significant underlying resource, the massive potential for resource expansion/addition through ongoing exploration, a robust balance sheet (represented by a strong liquidity profile, zero debt, and low-share count) to support the project's future expansion initiatives, expectations of a raging silver market (furthering the gains recently posted by silver), bullish analyst ratings for the company indicating potential share price gains, and a promising future project (the CDM). We have also discussed how MAG has a suitable position in the peer group in terms of its price-to-book valuation, and free cash flow position.

However, the second approach (which does not counter the first) evaluates the reasons why the current price environment presents a 'take profit' opportunity. It also highlights the jurisdictional risk in Mexico which is not a material risk (at present), in my view.

Combining the two approaches, I believe it won't hurt to take profit on say, 10-15% of your MAG holding and then wait for the next dip when (and if) silver prices take the back seat for a while (and MAG prices follow suit). That said, I believe MAG is a promising 'long' investment that could deliver strong shareholder returns once the project becomes fully operational over the next 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.