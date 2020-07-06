July Natural Gas Storage Outlook Turns Much More Bullish

Overall, we remain long EQT as our NG-based long. We see the outlook as being supportive for another move higher.

Lower 48 production saw a large uptick back to ~90 Bcf/d, but that's likely to be the peak with more downward trend movement in the following months.

EOS has moved down to 3.935 Tcf now.

Concerns about a natural gas storage tank top are starting to go away following very bullish weather outlook updates over the weekend.

Welcome to the July is hot edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Source: WeatherModels.com

The general trend of the weather outlook is that of a "hot, hot, hot" one, so the implied storage builds have been revised sharply lower. In fact, based on our projections, natural gas storage builds over the next five reports will be the lowest in the last five years.

On an implied basis, we are seeing a deficit of 2.83 Bcf/d.

The combination of more bullish weather and lower storage projections is propping prices higher today, but there are reasons to believe we could see another move higher. LNG exports for August already are fixed, so given we are now in the September trading cycle and with economics much higher than today, we will likely see LNG exports rebound sharply in September to ~7 Bcf/d.

This means that September contracts would have to rally to ~$2.4 in order for more cargoes to get canceled implying much more upside from here. But given the market is concerned about tank top, it won't let September rally to that level, but prices are only at $1.894/MMBtu today.

Lastly, Lower 48 production started to rebound as associated gas production returns. However, the return remains far below the pre shut-in levels.

The general downward trend remains in place. We expect Lower 48 production to keep moving lower after a stabilization period in July and August.

Overall, we remain long EQT (NYSE:EQT) as our NG-based long. We see the outlook as being supportive for another move higher.

