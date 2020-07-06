It's been a tough start to the year for the restaurant sector, with the index down 21% year-over-year, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq Composite (QQQ). However, Wingstop (WING) has been the one bright spot among the group, outpacing the advances we've seen among many high-flying tech stocks with a 65% return year-to-date. The catalyst for this strong performance is the company's industry-leading earnings growth of 38% expected in FY-2020 and incredible same-store sales growth figures, with same-store sales up 33% in the first four weeks of Q2. However, while Wingstop is arguably the best go-to name for growth in the restaurant space, the valuation is no longer palatable, hovering above 20x price to sales. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here, and booking some profits above $144 would not be a bad idea.

In a sector that's been beaten to a pulp with ten names down 50% or more year-to-date, Wingstop has managed to completely buck the trend, trouncing the returns of its restaurant peers. The company released its Q1 earnings in May and reported record revenue of $55.4 million, up 15% year-over-year, with 28 new stores opened in the quarter. While most restaurants are taking a beating due to having to shut their doors during the pandemic, Wingstop is thriving, with the company's take-out sales more than offsetting the dine-in headwind, given that dine-in has only made up 20% of the company's sales. This is evidenced by the fact that same-store sales grew by an incredible 33% in the first four weeks of Q2. Meanwhile, the company's goal to ramp up digital sales to 100% of total sales has seen an accelerated trend thanks to COVID-19, with digital sales up to 65% currently, after coming into the pandemic at just 40%. Therefore, while the company followed suit and closed its domestic dining rooms in March with the majority of other restaurants, the company's digital presence has paid off, and it doesn't hurt that the average check is roughly $5.00 higher for digital and delivery channels.

While a good chunk of the higher sales growth could be attributed to the free delivery push for the month of April from Wingstop.com, it's clear that Wingstop is positioned much better than its peers for the time. In addition to higher digital sales, the company also benefited from near record-low wing prices, with prices as low as $0.97 per pound, as noted by CEO Charlie Morrison. We've since seen a rebound in wing prices, but they remain well below COVID-19 levels, a tailwind to margins when many restaurants are seeing a margin crunch. Finally, the recent success in the digital channel has given Wingstop the confidence to open its first Ghost Kitchen in Texas; a 400-square foot facility requires less than 25% of the space of a typical location. This could be a pivotal area for growth for Wingstop as it opens up the potential to enter markets where it might not have planned to previously. This is because the company can now set up shop in areas where there's lots of day-time traffic but minimal retail presence and areas where high real estate prices may have deterred them previously. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see from the chart above, Wingstop has seen a steady earnings trend over the past several years, with annual earnings per share growth of 15% or more in six of the past seven years. While FY-2019 EPS was down year-over-year, it is clear that this is merely an aberration in the earnings trend, as FY-2020 annual EPS is expected to grow by over 38%, based on current estimates of $1.04. Meanwhile, analysts are just as bullish for FY-2021 and FY-2022 EPS, with forecasts sitting at $1.25 and $1.62. Typically, the best growth stocks manage to grow annual EPS by 17% or more year-over-year, and therefore, this earnings trend bodes quite well for long-term investors in Wingstop. This is because the company should double earnings in the next three years, resulting in a compound annual earnings growth rate of nearly 30%. This figure dwarfs the industry, as even previous leader Shake Shack (SHAK) has seen a massive bite out of its earnings growth, with FY-2021 EPS expected to come in below FY-2019 levels ($0.33 vs. $0.72).

If we move over to revenues, we can see that they are expected to grow steadily, with Q2 2020 revenue estimates currently sitting at $62.4 million, projecting yet another record quarter of revenue for Wingstop. This would translate to an incredible growth rate of 30% despite the sector facing unprecedented headwinds in a global pandemic. Therefore, while some bears may be pointing to material deceleration with a 1,500 basis point sequential slowdown in Q1, it's looking like this was also merely an aberration within a robust revenue growth trend. Based on the fact that revenues are expected to hit a new record in Q2 and forecasted to come in above the trailing-twelve-month revenue growth rate of 26%, I would argue that the above earnings growth estimates are sustainable. This is because the growth is coming from record sales and not merely one-time benefits or cost-cutting measures that can often give a company an earnings lift for a year or two.

Finally, when it comes to margins, there's a lot to like here as well, and it's one of the reasons Wingstop trades at a significant premium to its peers. As of Q3 2019, Wingstop's margins were coming in above 25%, more than 150 basis points higher than Domino's Pizza (DPZ), and 500 basis points above the third-place finisher Chipotle (CMG). Given the lower wing prices we've seen recently, it's likely that Wingstop should be able to retain its industry-leading margins at a time when the majority of the industry is falling behind on the margin front. Therefore, while 10x price to sales may seem incomprehensible for a restaurant chain multiple, Wingstop's margins clearly differentiate it from most other restaurants.

In the recent Investor Day Presentation, Wingstop noted that their goal is to move towards 6,000 units worldwide long term, a significant step up from the current store count of just over 1400. Thus far, the company has done an exceptional job building its brands, with less than 1% of stores closed over the last five years. In addition, the goal is to move towards 100% digital, which should bolster margins long term, given the smaller stores the company would be able to get away with under this model. Currently, the company is tracking at above 60% digital sales, as noted in the Q1 call, and a push above 80% would not be an unreasonable target by FY-2023. Based on the international potential that still exists and the creative store model that's likely to bolster margins with a shift towards lower square-footage, I would argue that we're still in the middle innings of Wingstop's growth story here. So, why not pay up for Wingstop here at $145.00? Unfortunately, there's one issue, and that's the valuation, which is currently getting out of hand.

As we can see from the chart above, Starbucks (SBUX) peaked at 11.2x sales in 2001, Chipotle peaked at 6.4x sales in 2015, Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) peaked at 7.6x sales in 2018, Domino's peaked at 4.8x sales in 2019, and McDonald's (MCD) peaked at 8.0x sales last year. If we use an average of the peak price to sales ratios for all of these high-margin restaurants, the average peak was 7.6x price to sales, and most of these stocks experienced 30% plus declines in their share price after hitting these levels. Based on this, we could argue that 10x price to sales for restaurant names is quite high, and 15x price to sales is very rich. Currently, Wingstop is trading at 20.3x price to sales, nearly twice what Starbucks peaked at two decades ago, and nearly triple the peer average at the time that each peaked. While an argument can certainly be made that Wingstop should trade at a higher multiple than the group given its exceptional margins, there's no way to justify a 100% premium to the peer average.

To corroborate this view further, we can look at annual revenue growth rates of the same peer group over the past twenty years. As we can see, Starbucks' revenue growth rates were above 70% and dwarf Wingstop's revenue growth rates of 30% currently. However, the stock never even came close to approaching 15x sales, let alone 20x sales. Therefore, if Starbucks could barely manage a revenue multiple of 11 at its peak, it's hard to argue that Wingstop belongs at nearly twice this level currently with a revenue growth rate that's half what Starbucks enjoyed. In summary, while Wingstop is clearly the leader in the restaurant space for investors hunting for growth, this has become growth at an unreasonable price at a revenue multiple above 20. Let's see what the technical picture is saying:

If we take a look at Wingstop's daily chart above, we are also seeing some warning signs here, as the stock is now trading more than 35% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). As the chart shows, the stock has got this extended only twice since its IPO, and both instances led to short-term tops in the stock and more than 20% corrections. This does not mean that we have to see the same playbook repeat itself this time around, but it does mean that the reward to risk is no longer favorable here above $145.00 per share. In fact, the reward to risk is now skewed to the downside, and a 15% correction from current levels would not be surprising.

While Wingstop has had an exceptional run this year and has trounced the returns of several high-growth names, the stock is no longer palatable at the current valuation, and the technical picture is getting more stretched each day. Therefore, while the name is certainly one to look at on sharp pullbacks to its 200-day moving average given its industry-leading growth metrics, it's not a name to consider for purchase at current levels. This is because we currently have the worst reward to risk ratio in two years, with the stock the most extended it's been since September 2018. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here, and instead think about booking some profits above $144.00.

