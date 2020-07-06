There's a technical overhang on the stock, as legacy Bristow's former bondholders are now large shareholders. That's not what they signed up for, and they may sell.

The company was created when the best managed company in the space, Era Group, acquired the largest company out of bankruptcy, and kept the name of the target, Bristow.

Bristow Group (VTOL) is the largest international offshore helicopter operator in the world, created when the best managed company in the space, the former Era Group, acquired the largest company (legacy Bristow Group) out of bankruptcy. The acquisition was completed in June, and the combined company elected to keep the name of the much larger Bristow. The company owns roughly 250 helicopters, most of which are used to transport workers to offshore oil and gas (“O&G”) installations worldwide. About 80% of revenue comes from serving O&G customers, while 20% comes from government contracts, including a lucrative long-term Search and Rescue contract ("SAR") with the U.K. government.

Senior management comes from ERA, including the exceptionally talented CEO, Chris Bradshaw, but roughly 70% of the stock is now controlled by legacy Bristow's former bondholders. The ownership of former bondholders is widely seen as a technical impediment to getting a reasonable price. After all, equity ownership is not what they originally signed up for. Supporting this point of view, the company's July 1 SEC filing lists 12.8 million shares (~40% of the total) for possible offering and sale by Solus Alternative Management and the South Dakota Retirement System.

The stock is down ~60% from its February 2020 high as investors naturally wonder about the future of the company during a pandemic. But guidance was just updated in its June 17 investor presentation to fully reflect the impact of Covid, and it's trading at only a ~3.8x multiple of trough FCF. It's clear that the near term is not going to be as bad as investors might reasonably have presumed before the update, and with sector activity set to return to 2019 levels in 2023 (Rystad Presentation), the stage is set for truly extraordinary returns.

Pre-Covid Guidance

On the date of the merger announcement the company provided initial guidance in their January 24 2020 merger presentation. Guidance was $240 million of EBITDA and $140 million of fully taxed FCF, pro-forma for $35 million of synergies. In reality synergies will be phased in over time, with a big portion coming in Q3 through rationalizing personnel at legacy Bristow HQ. The rest, such as rationalizing redundant airbases and eliminating duplicate safety systems, will phase in over perhaps 12 to 24 months. The presentation also identified net debt at $495 million as of year-end 2019.

CEO Chris Bradshaw has historically been very conservative, avoiding any promises he can't deliver on. For this reason I believe they will deliver at least $35 million, and - importantly - they didn't include any cost efficiencies in this synergy estimate, such as might arise from simply running legacy Bristow better than has been done in the past. No one ever accused legacy Bristow of being well run, while legacy ERA has been a lean and efficient operator that generated cash each and every year during this incredible downturn that broke all their competitors. I am confident they will deliver on both synergies and efficiencies, so that the $35 million number is likely to wind up being much, higher, perhaps $55 or $60 million instead.

Further initial guidance can be found in the merger documents, where unlevered FCF is projected through year-end 2024, for stand alone legacy Era (page 82) and stand alone legacy Bristow (page 85):

Model using guidance from January 24 2020:

$millions except for per share numbers 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Legacy ERA unlevered FCF 28 36 30 27 25 Legacy Bristow unlevered FCF 101 127 135 143 150 Synergies 10 25 35 35 35 Efficiencies 0 10 20 20 20 VTOL unlevered FCF 139 198 220 225 230 Interest expense 40 25 10 0 0 VTOL FCF 99 173 210 225 230 VTOL net cash (400) (227) (17) 208 438 VTOL FCF per share $3.19 $5.58 $6.77 $7.26 $7.42 VTOL net cash per share ($12.90) ($7.32) ($0.55) $6.71 $14.13 Implied stock price at 15x FCF + net cash, if positive $47.90 $83.71 $101.61 $115.58 $125.42

Note that in the model above I add net cash to the implied stock price if greater than zero, but I don't subtract net debt. The reason is that net debt already reduces the implied valuation by reducing FCF because of interest expense, and subtracting net debt on top of that would amount to double counting. Net cash does not produce interest in the current environment, so I add it to the implied valuation separately.

Including the $35 million of cost synergies and e.g. $20 million of efficiencies phased in through 2021, the projected fully taxed and fully levered FCF generated through 2024 using this forecast would be roughly $925 million, enough to leave the company debt free and with $440 million in cash, or about $14 a share net cash at the current 31 million share count. The FCF projection in 2024 would be about $7.40 a share, and at 15 times FCF, and adding in net cash, the projected stock price would be $125. This simple estimate ignores substantial hidden assets and other opportunities to create value (which I discuss below) and assumes an extremely conservative capital allocation policy, so that the actual outcome might have been significantly better than this. It's a truly mouth watering prospect, but of course those projections did not anticipate Covid-19. I address that next.

Updated Guidance

After the pandemic made it impossible for the business to perform as originally expected, the company updated guidance to $200 million EBITDA in June from the initial $240 million. This is a significant hit, down almost 17% from the pre-pandemic estimate, but nowhere near enough to justify the decline in the share price. They also updated net debt, to $441 million, as of June 12 2020. That's a $54 million decline in net debt compared to the year-end 2019 number, or about $1.75 a share, in less than 6 months. There will be one time costs around the merger, which I will model at $30 million, so that net debt stands at about $470 million at the end of Q2 2020 in my model. At $200 million of pro-forma EBITDA, leverage stands at about 2.35.

They didn't provide an update to their $140 million run rate FCF initial guidance. However, since the hit to EBITDA is $40 million, the likely impact to pre-tax FCF is also likely to be about $40 million, and fully taxed FCF can be conservatively estimated at $100 million, or $3.23 per share. That's a 4.2x multiple of FCF at the current share price of $13.61. It's worth noting that this $100 million run rate uses interest expense of $40 million, but that they are carrying more than $250 million in cash and could easily pay some debt and reduce this interest burden by about $10 million a year if they want to. If they did that, FCF would rise to $3.55 a share, and the price to FCF multiple would be about 3.8.

Updated Model Using Conservative Assumptions

Although the company updated near term EBITDA guidance, they did not update their projections through 2024, so we have to model that ourselves. I use the company's updated guidance for 2020 and 2021, and I assume that business recovers to 2019 levels by 2023, followed by modest growth in 2024. In this conservative model I ignore the hidden assets and M&A opportunities (which I describe below), and I assume a very conservative capital allocation policy, in which the company uses all FCF to pay debt down to zero and then retains the rest at zero interest.

Conservative model using guidance from June 17 2020:

$millions except for per share numbers 2H 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Legacy ERA unlevered FCF 11 24 26 28 28 Legacy Bristow unlevered FCF 34 81 97 112 120 Synergies 10 25 35 35 35 Efficiencies 0 10 20 20 20 VTOL unlevered FCF 55 140 178 195 203 Interest expense 20 25 15 5 0 VTOL FCF 35 115 163 190 203 VTOL net cash (420) (305) (143) 48 251 VTOL annual FCF per share $2.23 $3.71 $5.24 $6.13 $6.55 VTOL net cash per share ($13.55) ($9.84) ($4.60) $1.53 $8.08 Implied stock price at 15x FCF + net cash, if positive $33.39 $55.65 $78.63 $93.47 $106.31

Hidden Assets

VTOL has some important assets that I have not included in the conservative models above. The first of these "hidden" assets are idle aircraft, which produce no revenue because they are off contract, but which have value which will be realized over time. The company owns 50 S-76 medium helicopters, the great majority of which (the actual number is not disclosed, but perhaps 35) are currently idle as the S-76 is in disfavor for offshore work. They are still in widespread use outside of O&G, however, and it is likely they can be sold over time for perhaps $2 to $3 million each. That would amount to $70 to $105 million of cash in a sale.

The second hidden asset is their substantial minority equity interests: 25% ownership of PAS, which operates in Egypt, 40% in Cougar, which operates in Canada, and 42% in Lider, which is one of 4 operators in Brazil. These were bought originally by legacy Bristow for over $200 million and even today are still probably worth at least half that. As minority interests they produce roughly zero EBITDA. I don't know much about PAS, but both Cougar and Lider have very little debt, and Cougar has such a strong position that it's likely to be profitable in almost any environment.

A Less Conservative Model Including Hidden Assets

In the following model I assume the company decides to use some leverage, rather than paying down all debt and then storing cash in the bank at zero interest. Instead, I assume they pay down debt until they are at a still conservative net debt equal to $250 million, or a bit less than 1 times 2023 EBITDA. Half of cash generated is used to repurchase shares starting in 2021 until net debt is reduced to $250 million, at which point all excess cash is used to repurchase shares. The idle fleet is sold for $85 million over 3 years, and the minority interests are modelled to produce up to $15 million of FCF by 2024. This results in about $580 million of cash used for share repurchases through year-end 2024, which exceeds the current market cap of about $420 million. The result is a year-end 2024 share price of ~$123, or about 9 times the price as I write this, in about 4 and a half years.

Less conservative model with 1x leverage

$millions except for per share numbers 2H 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Legacy ERA unlevered FCF 11 24 26 28 28 Legacy Bristow unlevered FCF 34 81 97 112 120 Synergies 10 25 35 35 35 Efficiencies 0 10 20 20 20 FCF from minority interests 0 0 10 12 15 VTOL unlevered FCF 55 140 188 207 218 Interest expense 20 25 22 20 20 VTOL FCF 35 115 166 187 198 Asset sales 0 25 30 30 0 VTOL net debt 420 350 250 250 250 Cash for share repurchases 0 70 96 217 198 Repurchase price $46.00 $73.00 $97.00 $113.00 Shares outstanding (millions) 31.0 29.5 28.2 25.9 24.2 VTOL annual FCF per share $2.23 $3.90 $5.88 $7.21 $8.19 Implied share price at 15x FCF $33.39 $58.52 $88.13 $108.16 $122.83

M&A Opportunities

The best use of cash is likely to be for acquisitions, which may include rolling up the U.K. and Brazilian markets. In this industry merger synergies are very real. The combination of legacy Bristow and legacy Era is expected to produce at least $35 million in cost synergies, and as I have argued already there are likely to be efficiencies as well, because the acquirer in this case is also the leanest and most efficient operator. The industry is in great distress, and VTOL is probably the only buyer with both the cash and the interest to act in many of the markets around the world. This suggests they may be able to acquire assets at attractive prices which, along with the synergies created, makes the prospect of rolling up more of the industry pretty exciting.

One potential target in the U.K. is the Babcock International Group offshore services division. Babcock is a large defense contractor, and their offshore services are a small part of their overall operations. Babcock CEO Archie Bethel recently stated that the

major problem area continues to be the offshore oil and gas business... we no longer believe this to be an attractive long-term market for Babcock

Babcock sounds like a motivated seller, and I suspect VTOL may get a good price as the only realistic buyer in the current environment. I don't know how much there may be in the way of synergies, but it might not be crazy to think they are similar to the $35 million projected in the Merger that created VTOL.

A second target market is Brazil. There are currently 4 operators in Brazil: Aeroleo (owned by legacy ERA and now by VTOL), Lider (VTOL owns a 42% minority interest through legacy Bristow), Omni Helicopters International, and CHC. CHC is rumoured to be headed into its second bankruptcy, which may create an opportunity. Omni is owned by PE firm Stirling Square Capital Partners, which made its investment in November of 2011. With the 10 year mark rapidly approaching, which PE firms often use as the longest duration they tell their LP's they will have to wait before they can get their capital back, it may be that Omni is for sale. And finally, the fact that VTOL already owns 42% of Lider is pretty interesting, so it may be that something can be done there too, either by acquiring the rest of Lider, or by selling the minority stake.

My guess is that we will see some meaningful acquisitions along these lines, and if we do it will be highly accretive. While I won't offer a specific model, I note that if an acquisition generates another $35 million of synergies, that would result in roughly another $1 per share of FCF by 2022, and if valued at 15 times FCF would add $15 to the target price. If two acquisitions - perhaps one in Brazil and one in the U.K. - were to each generate that much, then the 2024 target price would increase to more than $150, roughly 11 times the current price.

Demand Through 2025

Since about 80% of Bristow's revenue is generated from serving offshore O&G, we can use the floating rig count as a very loose proxy for the level of demand for offshore helicopter services. I expect the remaining 20% of revenue, from government contracts, to be very stable. Note that the majority of offshore helicopter support is for offshore production, which tends to be more stable than rigs, so that the demand for helicopter services fluctuates less than the floating rig count.

Still, the floating rig count is indicative of general conditions, and unlike helicopter demand is widely modelled by the industry, so I show it here for that reason. Here is the estimate from offshore energy consultant Rystad, which predicts a 20% decline from 2019 levels in 2021, followed by a recovery to 2019 levels in 2023, and then up another 15% by 2025. Note that predicting the floating rig count is notoriously hard to do, so the actual result is likely to be worse or better than this forecast.

Importantly, I have NOT assumed a full blown offshore recovery anywhere in this article. If business should return at some point to e.g. 2014 levels, that would be a huge upside to the current thesis. What I have modelled here assumes offshore activity at just over half of that peak, or 52.5% to be precise.

VTOL Management: Capable, Cautious, Opportunistic

When VTOL CEO Chris Bradshaw first took the job at ERA in late 2014, he inherited a desperate situation, with the offshore O&G industry in free fall, $272 million in net debt and, to make matters worse, the company was on the hook for more than $100 million in capital commitments to OEM's for brand new aircraft that they no longer had any use for. Mr. Bradshaw acted quickly and aggressively to cut costs, and turned ERA into by far the leanest operator in the space, and the only one to stay consistently FCF positive throughout the downturn.

The slide above is from ERA's year-end 2019 earnings presentation, and it speaks volumes. Through organic FCF generation and the patient sale of assets, ERA was able to pay its net down by $227 million over 5 years, AND they were able pay the more than $100 million owed to the OEM's. They did it while all of their large competitors were busy going bankrupt, and then they bought the largest company in the industry out of bankruptcy.

This accomplishment is unique in the offshore space, and it is a testament to the skill of Mr. Bradshaw and of legacy ERA's Chairman, Charles Fabrikant, who has also joined the board at VTOL.

Conclusion

VTOL operates in a sector that's absolutely hated right now, and there's a large overhang of potential technical selling from the former bondholders of legacy Bristow. When the pandemic struck, the market drove the share price way down, and today it's still more than 60% off its February 2020 high.

But the company updated guidance on June 17 to account for recent events. With modest 2.35 leverage, and trading at about 4 times trough FCF, the stock price is almost certain to rebound sharply. It will go up at least 8-fold over the next 5 years assuming only a modest business recovery to 2019 levels by 2023, and priced at 15 times fully taxed FCF.

The company is extremely well managed, and is likely to realize further gains by rolling up much of the industry. The space is strewn with the wreckage of their distressed competitors, and VTOL is the only realistic buyer for most assets. Any acquisitions are therefore likely to be made at attractive prices, which is all the more true because synergies in this industry are both real and substantial.

Finally, I assume only a modest recovery across the sector, at just over half of 2014 levels by 2024. This is consistent with industry expectations and serves as a reasonable base case. But if there should be a genuine full offshore recovery, the returns detailed in my models here will likely prove to be far too low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTOL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.