ETF Overview

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) owns a portfolio of global energy stocks. The ETF seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Global 1200 Energy Index and most of the stocks in IXC’s portfolio are large-cap and giant-cap stocks. The outlook of the sector is gloomier due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the road to recovery may be a lengthy one. Fortunately, most of these stocks are large-cap and giant cap stocks that have been through numerous economic cycles and have the balance sheet to weather this storm. They may even be able to acquire distressed assets at a cheap price in this challenging time. Given the volatility in the energy market, we think this fund is only suitable for investors with high risk tolerances.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Stocks in IXC’s portfolio are large-cap and giant-cap stocks

IXC’s portfolio of stocks are mostly large-cap or giant-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, 58.3% and 26.9% of IXC’s portfolio consists of giant-cap and large-cap stocks. These companies usually are in better financial position than their smaller peers. In addition, over 58% of IXC’s portfolio are integrated oil & gas companies. These companies have operations that span the full energy supply chain and the impact of commodity price on their businesses are limited. Although crude price may be sluggish, many of these companies can still profit from their midstream assets and refinery operations.

Source: Morningstar

We also expect many large and giant-cap companies in IXC’s portfolio to take advantage of the current challenging time. Companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) may be able to use their strong balance sheet to buy distressed assets at low costs. These opportunistic acquisitions will strengthen these companies’ positions in the industry in the long-term.

IXC is trading at a significant discount to the S&P 500 Index

Let us now compare IXC’s valuations to the S&P 500 Index. Since many energy companies will likely experience significant decline in their EPS due to weak energy demand caused by COVID-19, valuation analysis based on EPS may not be relevant. Instead, we will take a look at other metrics. As can be seen from the table below, IXC’s weighted average price to sales ratio of 0.56x is much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 2.14x. Likewise, IXC’s price to book ratio of 0.88x is significantly lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 2.95x. Fortunately, investors of IXC can earn a 7.6%-yielding dividend. This is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 2.05%. Even so, investors should keep in mind that some companies in IXC’s portfolio may need to reduce their dividends if this recessionary environment continues.

IXC S&P 500 Index Price to Sales Ratio 0.56x 2.14x Price to Book Ratio 0.88x 2.95x Dividend Yield (%) 7.64% 2.05%

Source: Morningstar, Created by author

The energy market remains fragile

The outbreak of COVID-19 since March 2020 has resulted in a significant decline in oil consumption in Q2 2020. In fact, global demand averaged about 83.8 million barrels per day (b/d) in Q2 2020, 16.6 million b/d lower than Q2 2019. This has resulted in significant rise in global oil inventories. As can be seen from the chart below, supply and demand imbalance continued in Q2. Although demand should eventually outpace supply starting in Q3 2020, many energy companies may not be able to benefit much as global energy inventories at the end of May 2020 is 1.4 billion barrels higher than the end of 2019. It may take a while for the inventory to return to its historical level. In fact, EIA expects global inventories to fall at an average rate of 2.5 million b/d from June 2020 through the end of 2021. This means that global oil inventories won’t return to its end of 2019 level at least until the end of 2021.

Source: EIA

The long-term energy outlook is not as favorable as before

Although we are confident that the demand for energy will gradually return, a report by Norwegian energy consultancy DNV GL suggest a gloomier long-term outlook than before the crisis. As the chart below shows, it may take many years for global energy demand to return to the pre-crisis level in 2019 and the demand peak which will likely happen in the early 2030s will only be slightly higher than the energy demand in 2019. This energy demand will gradually decline and the demand for energy in 2050 will only be comparable to the energy demand in 2018. This gloomier outlook is not good news for stocks in IXC’s portfolio as cash flow generated will be much less than before and it will become more challenging for the sector to attract investor money.

Source: DNV GL

Risks and Challenges

Concentration Risk

There is considerable concentration risk as Exxon Mobil and Chevron represent about 25% of IXC’s total portfolio. Its top 10 holdings represent nearly 59% of its total portfolio. Therefore, any weakness in its top-10 holdings has the potential to impact IXC’s fund price negatively.

Source: iShares website

Multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks

As many countries begin to relax their lockdowns due to COVID-19, the risk for another wave of pandemic is still high. If multiple waves of COVID-19 happens, energy demand will likely be suppressed for a lengthy period of time.

Investor Takeaway

It appears that the road to recovery will be a lengthy one for stocks in IXC’s portfolio and the outlook is not as favorable as before. Although valuation appears to be cheap, we do not think this ETF is suitable for a long-term holding. Instead, this fund is only suitable for investors willing to take higher risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.