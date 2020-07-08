PIMCO CEF Coverage And Leverage Update For May

The coverage report did NOT raise any red flags for us. The funds remain stable and we see no distribution issues in the next couple of months.

Now that PIMCO High Income (PHK), PIMCO GlobalStocksPLUS (PGP), and PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) cut their distributions, we do not foresee any of the taxable funds having distribution fragility.

The UNII levels are more important for the municipal funds than the taxables. On the taxables, it can show some direction and have important for specials.

Focus on the fiscal year-to-date coverage. That's the bogey. And just because if it's below 100% doesn't mean they will cut.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on June 18.)

The monthly update on PIMCO CEFs came out this week without much changes to the figures. Overall, we think the report was relatively benign and continues to signal the same result: Nothing to be afraid of here.

However, we can make small relative position changes, distribution sustainability notes, and observations on valuations like we have done in past months. Let's start with coverage.

Remember, month-to-month coverage ratios (which are three-month averages) are not fairly meaningful. But what they can do is help point the direction of the fiscal year-to-date coverage ratio which we think, over long periods of time, can be much more indicative of potential distribution changes to the funds.

Right now, most of the taxable funds save for PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) remain firmly below the 100% threshold. PIMCO High Income (PHK), PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS), and PIMCO GlobalStocksPLUS (PGP) all had very low coverage ratios in April for the prior three months. In fact, PGP was down to just 19% coverage and RCS was down to 47% when they cut the distribution. But I would argue those are very different funds compared to the main cohort of taxable CEFs from PIMCO.

The fund managers model out how they foresee the next several months or even a year playing out in terms of net investment income ("NII") and leverage expense. There's no formula that says if the coverage ratio falls to X%, then we need to cut the distribution.

Focus on the fiscal year-to-date coverage. That's the bogey. And just because if it's below 100% doesn't mean they will cut. We need to assess NAVs as they hold more information that can determine if the fund needs to cut the distribution.

In May, the taxable PIMCO CEFs saw small improvement from April in most of the funds. PCM Fund (PCM) is now back above 100% at 108%. The PIMCO twins (PDI) and (PCI) remain in the low to mid 70s. Again, we believe there's no cause for concern in the interim. We have been through several periods of low coverage ratios on both funds several times in the past couple of years.

Coverage:

The UNII levels are more important for the municipal funds than the taxables. On the taxables, it can show some direction and have some relative importance to distributions but far less so than compared to the munis. It also can give us insights into any special distributions that may be materializing for year end.

UNII:

NII change:

Lastly, and probably least importantly, we can find the one-month net investment income performance to see just what happened in the prior month. It's less important simply because the holdings in these funds do not pay monthly. Most pay quarterly. As such, the earnings tend to be lumpy which is why the funds report "three-month coverage ratio" rather than a single month.

As the chart above shows, most taxable funds including PDI and PCI earned more net investment income ("NII") than their distributions. If that continues, the three-month coverage ratios will increase. For example, if PCI were to earn $0.21 in the next two months, the three-month coverage ratio would jump to 120%. This is a good sign.

Even more interesting is PIMCO Income Opp (PKO) which earned 31 cents in April, a full 12 cents above the distribution. If that continues, the three-month coverage ratio would jump to 163%. But this is unlikely. Again, NII tends to be lumpy so it's the average over three months, six months, and fiscal year to date that matters more. But as the one-month figures sustain above the distribution figure, it filters through the three-month and fiscal YTD figures. So it can be a way to "forecast" coverage ratios.

Now that PIMCO High Income (PHK), PIMCO GlobalStocksPLUS (PGP) and PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) cut their distributions, we do not foresee any of the taxable funds having distribution fragility.

PIMCO Municipal Funds

We recently issued our monthly municipal CEF report. In it, you will notice, we do not recommend any of the PIMCO muni CEFs as top conviction funds. For one, they are overvalued with all but two NY funds trading at a premium to NAV. That in of itself does not automatically mean a fund is overvalued. However, the yields on the funds are all higher but with NII yields, the yield that the fund actually earns are much closer to sector average. This tends to lead to overvaluation as investors, not knowing any better, simply buy the highest yielding funds.

So what happens? As we stated investors see the higher yields and the PIMCO name and buy up the funds to premiums. We already have established that the PIMCO name alone is worth some dozen or so valuation points. Should it be? Especially on the muni side?

Their funds have strong five-year NAV numbers but they are not at the top of the list.

And they have performed not nearly as well recently. That's likely more of a function of the funds running very high leverage figures (the lowest being PNF at 45.7%). For example, PML and PMF have YTD returns of -3.40% and -3.1%, respectively, very close to the top of the list of worst performers.

However, my primary concern is not near-term performance but that additional distribution cuts are coming and the investor who buys today is not likely being compensated for that risk. All nine muni CEFs from PIMCO have three-month coverage below 100% (the highest being PNI at 94.9%). All but one fund has six-month coverage ratios below 100% as well. And all fiscal YTD coverage ratios are below 100%.

The UNII figures also are fairly weak though many have stabilized in the last month following distribution cuts at the start of the year. We have been discussing PIMCO Muni Income II (PML) for years now that it was drawing down its UNII bucket. It fell another penny last month and is now at just 7 cents. A couple of years ago, that bucket was almost 40 cents. The other high UNII fund, PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ) is at 8 cents, unchanged from last month.

But as we saw in January, the fund doesn't need to go negative on UNII to cut the distribution. It's the trend in the UNII that matters. Despite the cuts in January, trends in UNII remain unfavorable though the bleeding has slowed dramatically. That's likely due to the fall in leverage costs and better earnings in the funds following the muni market dislocation that occurred in March and April which allowed other fund companies to raise distributions. In other words, some better earnings and some lower expenses equal better prospects.

But the funds have a large amount of calls as noted by Merrill Lynch research. It's unclear where they get those figures as PIMCO only releases the call schedule over five year periods. Perhaps they input the holdings into a Bloomberg terminal and can analyze the call schedule that way. If you look on the Fact Card, for PML as an example, they show the percentage of the holdings callable in the next five years at 43%. In addition, they have the average weighted maturity percentage over the next year at 13%. That's high and means that a lot of their holdings are going to be replaced in the next 12 months at lower rates. If we assume that the 43% is called equally in each year, than over the next 12 months, fully one fifth of the fund could be replaced at lower rates.

These funds are unlikely to cut in July, or even August, but we think it could happen by year end or early next year if the trends do not reverse more. Right now, things are stable, but with expensive valuations. We will continue to have the PIMCO watch list on the muni core tab, and if the prices are right, we would own them. Just note that they are the higher risk funds in the muni space. Volatility on both price and NAV are some of the highest despite having decent liquidity in the shares.

Leverage Changes

We took a look at changes in the leverage of the taxable funds in May and most funds added to their borrowing by single-digit percentages. The one fund that did not was PDI. Like NII production, month-to-month borrowing changes are not all that meaningful as positions could be rolling off and other events occurring that could be temporary. However, the trend could be important.

Below we have the total change in borrowing since the end of February when the crisis started. PCI delevered hard in March and April by more than 22%. Taking out a quarter of all borrowing and losing that earnings production would normally be a recipe for a sizable distribution cut. However, in May they re-levered by 3.3%. Total assets were down to $4.35B in April but have recovered to $4.55B in May.

As assets recover - i.e. the NAV continues to increase - the borrowing will continue to be increased, compounding the earnings production. This will eventually help coverage ratios.

But for those wanting to go with the winner, PIMCO Income Opp (PKO) has been adept at navigating the crisis and has actually increased their leverage by 15.5% since February. That's a significant amount of new assets that are now earning solid yields. Presumably, with those new assets earning yields in excess of 8% (purchased during the March and April lows), the earnings power of the fund has increased nicely.

PKO came into the crisis at far lower leverage ratios. The table below shows that compared to the other funds. At just 32%, PKO was fairly unlevered relative to PDI and PCI. With PCI running at just under 44% at the end of February, while PDI was at 38%, left PCI little room for error while PKO had a lot of capacity to add to borrowing during the downturn.

Over the last few months, PKO has increased that borrowing with the leverage ratio going from 32% to 39%. Total assets are now not far from their pre-crisis levels at $629M vs. $663M.

Fundamentally, I would be looking to add to PKO, all else equal, for my next PIMCO dollar.

Valuations

Right now I'm looking at the taxable funds for relative valuation trades - and we are introducing a swap model to the Google Sheets that will dictate that soon.

Taxable Funds: Essentially anytime these one-year z-scores get below -1 or better yet, -1.5, they become attractive. But it is more of the relative discounts where we can swap between the funds that may be of more value. This is where we look at the historical spread in premium/discounts between paired funds to see if a distortion is present and allowing for a swap. Stay tuned for that.

PIMCO Income Opp (PKO) trades about three points below the one-year average but three points above the five-year average. We think investors may shy away from PKO relative to PCI and PDI because of the lower yield. However, we believe that they will be able to earn a total return in excess of PCI and PDI either through a higher distribution rate in the future, a decent special distribution at year end, or through a NAV as they "store" the excess NII and reinvest. We would be a buyer of the fund on weakness, and especially down around NAV. Just note that this fund has less liquidity than PCI and PDI. Also, it had the lowest one-year z-score among the taxables.

trades about three points below the one-year average but three points above the five-year average. We think investors may shy away from PKO relative to PCI and PDI because of the lower yield. However, we believe that they will be able to earn a total return in excess of PCI and PDI either through a higher distribution rate in the future, a decent special distribution at year end, or through a NAV as they "store" the excess NII and reinvest. We would be a buyer of the fund on weakness, and especially down around NAV. Just note that this fund has less liquidity than PCI and PDI. Also, it had the lowest one-year z-score among the taxables. PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) : The current premium at 12% is below its one year average and close to the three-year average. I continue to hold this fund as it's not overvalued nor is it undervalued. DRIPing into this fund makes sense.

: The current premium at 12% is below its one year average and close to the three-year average. I continue to hold this fund as it's not overvalued nor is it undervalued. DRIPing into this fund makes sense. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI): PCI remains the wild card given the borrowing decline. However, coverage has held up likely due to bond swaps creating more income from the reduced holdings base. Still, we would want to be in the funds that have increased their borrowing as it provides an additional level of safety.

For the high risk funds (RCS, PGP, and PHK), refer to the recent report on those funds following their distribution cuts.

PGP at $7.88 or below

PHK at $4.60 or below

RCS at $5.82 or below

Remember these are higher risk funds!

Expensive funds:

PIMCO Corporate and Income (PTY)

PCM Fund (PCM)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

If you own any of the above funds, we would think about rotating out of them and into PKO.

Concluding Thoughts

The coverage report did NOT raise any red flags for us. The funds remain stable and we see no distribution issues in the next couple of months. Our focus remains on the changes in borrowing as we've seen more variability more recently than in many years prior. Focusing on the funds that have, all else equal, increased their borrowing during this crisis means you are adding a degree of safety to your portfolio.

Among muni CEFs, we still think there are better options out there as the valuations are high. The three national muni CEFs from PIMCO are all well above the buy under threshold on the muni core tab.

In the taxable funds, again, no concerns for distributions now that PHK, PGP, and RCS have cut significantly. But valuations are spread out with PTY, PCM and PCN a bit overvalued and PKO a bit undervalued. With PKO the fund increasing borrowing the most during the crisis while at the same time not being recognized for it given the cheaper valuation, it makes the fund the one to focus on for your next PIMCO dollar.

Quick Update

The three funds that cut saw some additional weakness in price since we wrote this report. In fact, for the prior two weeks in our Weekly Commentary, we discussed how PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) was getting close to our buy price. It didn't quite reach that $5.82 level that I was looking for as investors bid it back up last week.

The price went from $6.09 back to $6.59 in four trading days, an increase 8.2%. The premium is back over 10.6% and the yield 9.30%. To me, there's better value in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) with its 11.1% yield than in RCS. We think investors can wait on RCS and capture shares at or below $6.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.