We've seen an incredible rally this year in shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), seen in the chart below, which has recently become the world's most valuable automaker. One of the reasons why is that the company was able to report very strong Q2 delivery figures after ramping two new models, helping to avoid large unit declines other automakers are seeing during the pandemic. Bullish investors don't see competition as a major factor currently, but this angle could become an increasingly larger risk for Tesla depending on what happens this fall.

In the third quarter of 2018, Tesla hit 200,000 electric vehicle sales in the US. This started the clock on the rollback of the $7,500 Federal EV tax credit, which first halved at the start of last year and completely expired for the company's consumers at the end of 2019. General Motors (GM) hit the limit in Q4 2018, but no other automakers have hit the limit since.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Ford (F) will likely be the next two vehicle manufacturers to reach the limit, but probably not this year with auto sales pressured by the coronavirus. As more electric vehicles are introduced, a number of automakers could hit the 200,000 level in the next couple of years. In late 2019, there was an effort by Democrats to expand the Federal EV credit package as part of a larger new energy plan. Here were the key parts as detailed in that article:

Raise the threshold from 200,000 EVs to 600,000 EVs.

The EVs Tesla and GM sold in 2019 that only qualified for reduced partial credits wouldn’t count towards the new 600,000 threshold.

Reduce the credit from the current $7,500 to $7,000.

A plan like this would certainly have helped Tesla, including for the launch of the Model Y this year. Fast forward roughly seven months, and the situation is a bit different. Republicans are losing political momentum, and if we get a Democratic sweep this November, the possibility of a new EV bill becomes a bit greater. That gets me to Tesla's situation, estimated in the chart below.

Tesla does not report its actual vehicle sales in the US, so we have to use external site estimates like this. InsideEvs put Tesla at a little more than 543,000 US deliveries at the end of last year, and CleanTechnica estimated that the company sold another roughly 37,000 S/X/3 units in Q1 2020. The Model Y also got to some customers in that quarter, although there was no estimate on the site for this model. If the Model Y represented a few thousand, it would put Tesla's total around 585,000 units using these two site estimates.

Unless the Fremont factory had been closed for basically the entire quarter, assuming the above numbers are mostly accurate, Tesla would have passed 600,000 during Q2 2020. With the new Model Y continuing to ramp and more versions likely coming over the next few months, it's certainly possible that Tesla could get over 700,000 US deliveries by the end of 2020. By the time the Democrats get a bill through, perhaps there's even an 8 handle on things.

Unfortunately for Tesla, it would be the only automaker above the 600,000 unit mark if the above mentioned bill were passed in similar form. The company could also miss out if the level were even raised another 100,000 or so units, depending on timing. That would allow the two US auto giants, as well as all other global auto manufacturers, to have a $7,000 credit edge on Tesla. This would certainly make up for some of the supposed "cost advantage" that Tesla currently has on the field. Tesla could also lose out a bit if certain manufacturers have a longer runway to work with when it comes to launching electric pickups, especially if the Cybertruck wouldn't have access to any federal credits.

I'm not here today to say that Tesla would die if a bill like the one proposed late last year were to pass sometime in early 2021. Many other automakers are still early on in their EV pursuits, but expanding the current program to 600,000 units would certainly help narrow the gap moving forward. This isn't necessarily a reason to sell Tesla shares today, and they could certainly go higher as the year continues. However, this is a risk investors should consider and watch out for depending on how the election plays out this November.

