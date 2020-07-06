Keep in mind that valuation multiple's are really quite stretched, but present market conditions are very tolerant of that but this might not last forever though.

While there is headwind from the collapse in elective procedures, this is temporary while the enhanced benefits of remote monitoring will endure post-pandemic.

The company sees surging demand for its remote monitoring technology and solutions from the pandemic and much of this is likely to last post-pandemic.

Medical monitoring device maker Masimo (MASI) is experiencing a net tailwind from the pandemic, and that is likely to stick even after the pandemic subsides as the cost and efficacy benefits of their remote monitoring technology are considerable and demonstrated in the pandemic.

Masimo is one of the better growth stocks, with a history of delivering reliable growth and operational performance:

Data by YCharts

However, the pandemic has the potential to mess this neat, near linear development up quite a bit.

COVID-19 impact

There are various vectors and products that have been impacted by the pandemic and it's not all bad news for the company.

Elective procedures

SET pulse oximeter

Radius PPG

Rainbow SpHB

TNI Medical acquisition

Single use sensors

SafetyNet

Margins due to shift in product mix

Most obviously, elective procedures have been put on halt in many parts of the world, roughly 50%-75% decline (although it's unclear whether these figures refer to the US alone or the world, probably the former).

Management expects these to come back to 75%-100% in August, September, and states that the company will benefit from that because there is a lot of pent-up demand. But given what is happening on the ground in much of the US, perhaps this is too optimistic a view.

Given that blood oxygen level is one of the most (if not the most) critical variables for COVID-19 patients, it's no surprise the company is experiencing increased demand for its SET pulse oximeter.

False alarm rates used to be 70%-90% before this crucial piece of innovation was introduced, making it all but useless outside of an operating room. They are now below 5%, vastly expanding usefulness in a variety of settings.

Here is what these measure, from the company website:

With Masimo rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry sensors connected to rainbow®-enabled devices, clinicians can noninvasively monitor total hemoglobin (SpHb®), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), and oxygen content (SpOC™) in addition to oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), pulse rate (PR), perfusion index (PI), and pleth variability index (PVi®).

Another advantage is that this hemoglobin monitoring helps save limited blood supplies as it reduces unnecessary blood transfusions. Blood supplies have reduced significantly as there is a large decrease in blood donation as people stay at home.

The company is offering Rainbow SpHb licenses (which normally sell at $8K) and SpHb sensors at reduced charge at no additional charge for the duration of the pandemic.

What's also a notable result of the pandemic is that while the demand for sensors has decreased due to the decline in elective procedures many hospitals outside of the US have shifted to the use of disposable sensors.

So while sensor orders were down 12% in the US, it was up 95% in the rest of the world (as the US is a much bigger market, overall, orders are up 13%). It remains to be seen whether this trend continues after the pandemic though. This increased demand for sensors also boosted gross margin (see below).

SafetyNet

Masimo has taken things a step further with the introduction of its SafetyNet, a remote monitoring system developed to prevent Opioid patients from dying from overdoses. This has now been fast-tracked and approved by the FDA for home use for COVID-19 patients. From the company website:

Being able to monitor patients remotely and now even at home enables hospitals to safe scarce beds for the most severe cases but still monitor these patients, even from their homes.

While introduced only very recently, there are already 76 hospital deployments of SafetyNet and another 650 in the pipeline. It is not yet a big revenue spinner though.

The company is also offering COVID-19 production kits, including (Q1CC):

Root, Rad-97, Radius PPG and Patient SafetyNet enabling our monitors and wireless sensors to better support clinicians in managing the surge of COVID-19 patients in the hospital settings

And their Radius PPG tetherless and wireless sensor enables hospitals to move patient monitoring equipment outside the patient's room, avoiding having to enter the room to read equipment, which saves PPE.

What is the upshot of all this? Well, that's both simple and pretty dramatic; orders (including backlog) are up 87% compared to last year, capital orders are up 360%, orders of technology boards are 2.5 times those of last year. Not all is positive though (Q1CC):

Nearly everything we track is positive, except for things such as new contracts for either conversion of hospitals to SET or renewals of the existing agreements, as well as Hospital Automation agreements and sensors for elective surgeries which have slowed as hospitals hunkered down for COVID-19 patients and their own staffs protection.

One result is that CapEx has notably increased in their facilities in Mexico, Switzerland and Irvine, in order to meet all this demand.

Management sees a brighter future after the pandemic than before as the importance of remote monitoring has been impressed on many institutions enabling hospitals to increasingly concentrate on critical care.

The company is also acquiring innovative German ventilator maker TNI Medical, which certainly looks like a well-timed acquisition (PR):

TNI’s novel softFlow technology is designed to provide high flow, warmed and humidified respiratory gases to spontaneously breathing patients suffering from serious pulmonary conditions. The softFlow technology provides efficient, quiet and comfortable respiratory support by generating a precisely regulated, stable high flow of room air or a mix of room air and oxygen.

Q1 results

A quick look back at the Q1 figures, from the earnings deck:

There was a small revenue beat and a bigger ($0.06) EPS beat, coming in at $0.97 (non-GAAP), mostly due to margin expansion.

Margins

Data by YCharts

There was also an impact on margins from the pandemic which rose 360bp from last year to 69% (non-GAAP) from a shift in the product mix towards adhesive sensors, which carry a higher margin.

As a result, management is expecting lower gross margin in Q2 as some of this is expected to reverse. The company is experiencing some uplift in operating margin because of ongoing cost reductions which already lifted non-GAAP operating margin by 230bp to 26.3%.

Cash

Data by YCharts

There is a notable widening of the gap between operational and free cash flow, which is the result of increased CapEx.

Interest rates have also come down in a notable way, which has reduced the interest income on the company's short-term investments, declining by 18% to $2.8M. At the end of Q1, the company had $656M in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

It's clear that valuation metrics are on a notable upward trend and although the above valuations are in GAAP and backward looking, they are nevertheless really quite substantial. This year analysts expect an EPS of $3.39, rising to $4.07 next year, providing the shares with a still hefty 56 forward multiple.

The high multiples aren't a surprise of course. The company is a reliable growth company with a history of beating quarterly expectations. We are a little troubled by the level of these valuation metrics, the minimum we are inclined to say is that there isn't much upside for further multiple expansion here.

But this isn't necessarily true for the immediate future; with interest rates close to zero and the market flooded with liquidity, money has to go somewhere and the stocks of reliably performing companies like Masimo are a main destination.

Share based compensation is leading to some dilution, but nothing really substantial:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

While the company has suffered from a sharp reduction in elective procedures, this has been made up and then some by the influx of COVID-19 patients. And those waiting for elective procedures haven't gone away; when the pandemic subsides there will likely be a substantial pent-up demand.

While the timing of these cross-currents is difficult to predict which is why management has withdrawn its 2020 guidance, the company is benefiting from increased relevance as a result of the pandemic.

The increased importance of remote monitoring solutions that the company excels in and keeps innovating like its new SafetyNet has been demonstrated in the pandemic, and is an obvious tailwind that is helping the company and this trend is likely to stick after the pandemic has subsided, albeit probably not with the same intensity as during the pandemic.

One could argue that valuation multiples are really quite extended and that there is little room for upside, but then again, one could have argued that at various points in the past as well (and in fact, we did just that).

With the likes of Shopify (SHOP) selling at 70x sales, who are we to say that there is no room for further multiple expansion? Investors should keep in mind that the present, exceptionally permissive investor climate isn't going to last forever though.

What is going to last is that reliable growth companies will always be in demand for investors, and Masimo looks like it will be in that universe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.