Cash Is Trash; Choose Bond Funds Instead

But investors worried about stocks have poured cash into bond funds/ETFs raising NAVs; thus, especially on a total return basis, bonds appear to be a much better choice.

Since the Fed has as much as promised not to raise rates through 2022, there appears little chance of higher dividends for money market funds.

With the stock market soaring lately in spite of its big dip in February and March, it's anybody's guess where prices might be headed next considering the deep hole the coronavirus has blown in economies around the world. Of course, one should not try to focus on what may merely be transitional trends but on evaluating what the longer-term prospects for any investment might be. With most stocks already up so much over the past decade and generally at high historic valuations, along with what might turn out to be some investors' large measure of overconfidence that the US economy will fully recover rather quickly, I am quite skeptical that most stock fund investors will do particularly well over the next few years.

Many bond funds, on the other hand, have mostly been on a slow and steady climb over the last year and have done especially well since the coronavirus started to adversely impact stocks around the end of February. With money market funds offering close to no return at all, along with the Fed recent promise of keeping interest rates pegged near zero through 2022, investors should think twice about keeping much there. Perhaps they should now have at most half of what they might have had before the coronavirus struck.

It is often reflexive when investors are fearful of stocks, as they were earlier this year, for them to choose to park money in cash. But that appears to be a poor choice under present circumstances. So, what remains for most investors should be a healthier dose of bonds than the pre-pandemic. The Fed promise strongly suggests that the category will continue to do well for quite a while since rising interest rates are the chief enemy of bond investors. While some investors might scoff at the low dividend yields now being offered, they should pay more attention to rising prices as investors send more and more money in their direction, the greater demand resulting in higher prices, or net asset values (NAVs).

Of course, while in the long run, bond funds may not offer as much longer-term potential as stocks, if one is hesitant about stocks going forward, bonds would clearly seem to be a much better choice than parking money in cash. Even if bond fund prices show no further appreciation from here, an investor will still receive dividends that are considerably higher than that of a money market fund.

While not all bond funds will necessarily do well under current market conditions (for example, high yield bond fund performance is highly correlated with stock performance and is down on average close to 3% since stocks cratered), let's look at how some popular funds have been doing since the start of March through June 30 and over the last 12 mos.

Fund (Symbol) 4 Mo. Return Actual 12 Mo. Return Current Dividend Yield Potential 12 Mo. Return Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade Inv (VFSTX) 1.56% 4.85% 1.40% 4.68% PIMCO Total Return Instl (PTTRX) 1.90 8.34 2.04 5.70 Vanguard Inflation-Protected Secs Inv (VIPSX) 2.81 8.00 -0.55 8.43 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Adm (VBTLX) 2.38 8.96 1.37 7.14 Vanguard GNMA Inv (VFIIX) 2.01 5.41 1.71 6.03 PIMCO Real Return Instl (PRRIX) 2.94 8.38 -1.73 8.82 Vanguard Shrt-Term Infl-Prot Sec Idx Adm (VTAPX) 1.00 3.37 -0.30 3.00 Dodge & Cox Income (DODIX) 2.71 8.38 2.78 8.13

Notes: 1. Potential 12 Mo. Return shown is hypothetical beginning Mar. 2000 and based on the assumption that the fund maintains the same 4 mo. rate of return over the next 8 mos.

2. Negative dividend yields for inflation bonds do not include any subsequent adjustment for inflation.

Now, look at how a typical money market fund has done over the same periods along with yield and estimated potential future return:

Fund 4 Mo. Return Actual 12 Mo. Return Current Dividend Yield Potential 12 Mo. Return Typical money market fund 0.13% 1.31% 0.09% 0.39%

Bottom Line: If bonds continue to attract cash, and if the above funds rise at the same rate over the next 8 mos., by March of 2021, the 12 mo. gains would be as shown in the first table. On the other hand, money market returns are almost guaranteed by Federal Reserve policy makers to annually return no better than shown over the next two years or more. Clearly then, under the Fed's promise, investors should shun cash and instead invest in bond funds for the majority of their portfolio that they choose not to invest in stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL OF THE FUNDS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.