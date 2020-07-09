Recent Preferred Stock IPOs That Look Interesting

(This report was produced by Landlord Investor for the Yield Hunting marketplace service on June 18.)

After a lull in March and April, the preferred stock IPO market has come roaring back. A number of companies have issued preferreds, mainly in the banking and insurance sectors.

You may have heard of flipping IPOs in the common stock market. A similar phenomenon exists for preferreds. The idea behind IPO flipping is that IPOs are typically a little underpriced to ensure their successful debut, to make sure the underwriter doesn't get stuck with unwanted inventory, and to protect the underwriter's reputation for IPOs. This is especially true for the first preferred stock issued by a company since they want to establish a reputation for strong performing preferreds in case they want to issue additional preferreds later on. The downside of recent IPOs is they are more volatile on market pullbacks until the ownership base has crystallized.

Preferred stock IPOs debut in the over-the-counter market with a temporary symbol and the IPOs are only marketed to institutional investors. After one to three weeks, they transition to the NYSE/Nasdaqwith a permanent ticker at which point retail investors start becoming broadly aware of the new issue. The easiest way to look out for IPOs is to monitor the website innovativeinvestor.com. You can set up an RSS feed so new articles are automatically pushed to you.

The below table summarizes some recent IPOs.

Issuer Ticker Coupon Rating Price Cumulative Qualified Industry Hancock Whitney HWCPZ 6.25% BBB-/Baa3 25 Yes (BOND) No Bank Athene ATH-C 6.375% BBB- 25.10 No Yes Insurance Brighthouse BHFAO 6.75% BBB-/Ba2 25.35 No Yes Insurance American Equity AEIHL /AEL-B 6.625% BB 23.90 No Yes Insurance Atlantic Bank AUBAP 6.875% N/A 24.60 No Yes Bank United Bank UCBIO 6.875% N/A 24.60 No Yes Bank

Hancock Whitney 6.25% (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) -- Investment Grade

HWCPZ is junior subordinated notes with a maturity date of 2060. Junior notes rank in between senior unsecured notes (typical par $1,000 institutional bonds) and preferred stock. As with all debt, interest payments are cumulative, and while some junior debt allows for a deferral of interest payments, these do not. The notes have an investment grade rating from both Moody's and S&P.

Hancock Whitney is a Mississippi-based regional bank with a $2B market cap and operations focused in the Gulf Coast region. Given their regional focus, they have above average exposure to energy loans.

The 6.25% coupon is attractive for investment grade bank debt. HWC has another baby bond outstanding (HWCPL) that has a 5.95% coupon and trades around par. Financial institution preferred stock always is non-cumulative, so with financials I always prefer baby bonds over preferreds, all other things equal. As a point of comparison, Capital One Bank preferreds have a split investment grade rating (BB/Baa3) and yield around 5.5%, so 6.25% is attractive in comparison. Bond ratings take into account Capital One's larger and more diverse operations, so the comparison is a fair one.

Athene Insurance (ATH-C) -- Investment Grade

This preferred stock has a 6.375% coupon until it's callable in five years at which point it resets to 5.97% plus the five-year Treasury rate for the next five years if not called. While I'm not a fan of legacy fixed to floating preferreds because they mainly will reset to a lower rate when floating, this issue has little downside even if rates go to zero. Furthermore, most FTF preferreds reset off of three-month LIBOR which is usually significantly lower than the five-year Treasury.

Athene is a Bermuda-based provider of individual and group annuities with a market cap of $6.3B. Some people view the Bermuda base as a negative as they are not subject to as much regulatory scrutiny as US-based insurance companies. Nonetheless, as an NYSE-listed company they are subject to SEC regulations and their subsidiary Athene USA is subject to US insurance regulations.

Private equity firm Apollo owns 35% of Athene. One negative that mainly applies to common stockholders is that Athene's investment portfolio is managed by an external manager owned by Apollo. This is an inefficient arrangement that increases Athene's expenses to Apollo's benefit.

The 6.375% coupon is attractive given the investment grade rating from S&P (they are not rated by Moody's). Typically, investment grade banks and insurance companies have yields below 6%. ATH has another preferred ATH-A which has a nearly identical coupon of 6.35%. While I do not recommend ATH-A since it's fixed-to-float with a poor spread when it floats, it has traded strongly in the past with a 52-week high of $29.10. ATH-A was trading above par recently but fell slightly below par after ATH-C was announced.

Brighthouse (BHFAO) -- Split Investment Grade

Brighthouse is an annuity and life insurance provider with a $3.1B market cap. The common stock has been a battleground with bulls pointing to the huge discount to book value and bears saying BHF does not properly account for the cost of hedging. David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital is a notable bull on the stock. Opinions on their credit rating also are split with S&P giving it an investment grade (BBB-) and Moody's giving it two notches lower at Ba2.

The questions are with BHF's primary business line which is variable annuities that have performance guarantees. The guarantees could prove costly if the stock market performs poorly, so BHF hedges this exposure. During bull markets, BHF's GAAP earnings can look bad since those hedges drag down earnings. In contrast, in bear markets like during Q1, earnings explode higher along with the value of the hedges. In Q1, BHF's GAAP earnings were $47.11 per share which exceeds the price of their shares (currently in the $30s). That said, those GAAP earnings are illusory because if the stock market remained depressed, they would have large liabilities related to the performance guarantees on their annuities. Non-GAAP earnings which excludes the effects of hedging were a more reasonable $2.60 per share.

While it's difficult to say whether bulls or bears are correct about the common stock, BHF has proven itself through this bear market. It does not seem like a stock market swoon would be bad for them, and if the stock market is performing well, the losses on their hedges would not create an existential threat. BHF management also has proven itself adept, increasing their hedging position in Q1 prior to the stock market crash.

The 6.75% coupon is very attractive for a BBB-rated security. Arbitrage Trader recently did an article on BHFAO demonstrating that it has the highest yield of any BBB- security in the financial services sector. BHF has another preferred (BHFAP) with a slightly lower 6.6% coupon but it trades at a higher price, so there's a convergence opportunity for BHFAO. The sister security BHFAP has traded strongly in the past with a 52-week high of $29.40.

American Equity Insurance (AEIHL / AEL-B) -- High Yield

AEL is an Iowa-based provider of annuities with a $2.1B market cap. Their primary product is a fixed index annuity which tracks the performance of an equity index with a minimum performance guarantee. They have a conservatively-managed $54B investment portfolio with an average credit rating of A-. Their debt profile has trended positively with senior debt/total capitalization of 15.6% in 2018, 13.4% in 2019 and 12.9% in Q1 2020. Common stockholder equity has steadily risen over that time period.

AEL-B is another fixed reset similar to ATH-C. When it's callable in five years, the coupon will reset with a generous 6.297% spread to the five-year Treasury. So, even if rates go to zero, there's little downside and should rates rise, you either get a higher coupon or the added security of getting your principal back in a fixed timeframe with a call.

The 6.625% is reasonably attractive for a BB-rated financial services preferred stock. AEL has another preferred (AEL-A) which has traded at a yield of 6.35% to 6.75% during May and June. At a price of $24, AEIHL currently yields 6.9%. While similar in current yield, AEL-A has a much inferior five-year Treasury spread of 4.322% when it resets in 2024.

Atlantic Bank (AUBAP) and United Bank (UCBIO) -- Unrated

These two community bank preferreds are quite similar with the same 6.875% coupon. They are unrated by the major rating agencies. They are the first preferreds issued by both banks.

What I like most about these preferreds is they represent a very small part of the capital structure. UCBIO has a liquidation value of $100M vs. a common stock market cap of $1.5B (15x coverage) and AUBAP is $172M vs. AUB's market cap of $1.8B (10.4x coverage). I consider 5x common stock coverage to be good and 10x to be excellent. In general, I ignore stockholder equity as shown on the balance sheet and focus on common stock market cap. The market's valuation of the company's equity is more accurate than what's on the balance sheet. This is particularly true for banks since the balance sheet doesn't necessarily reflect the full extent of future defaults.

UCBI recently issued 2030 senior notes at a rate of 5%. Average BB bond yields are 4.6% and average B yields are 6.3%, so the 5% coupon implies a credit rating of around BB-. The preferred coupon is at a 187 bps spread to the senior notes which is a reasonable level of compensation for the higher risk of the preferreds.

AUB has most of its operations in Virginia which has a stronger and more resilient economy than average (and I'm not just saying that because I live in Virginia). Its capital ratios have a sufficient cushion over the "well capitalized" regulatory minimum (which is higher than the "adequately capitalized" level). The total risk based capital ratio is 12.4% vs. the well capitalized min of 10.5%. Its common equity Tier 1 ratio is 9.7% vs. well capitalized at 7%.

A number of small banks have recently tapped the preferred market for capital. They are probably showing up their balance sheets ahead of a likely wave of defaults. While higher than expected (and reserved) defaults are clearly a risk, the "Fed Put" will likely keep banks from insolvency. While no Fed facility is directly targeted at banks, the steeper yield curve and ample liquidity will help banks weather this recession. In this recession, even moderately sized banks are too big to fail.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HWCPZ, BHFAO, ATH.PC, AIEHL, UCBIO, AUBAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.