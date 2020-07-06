Saudi Arabia Returns To The Role Of Chief Swing Producer

This week's EIA oil storage report is going to be quite hideous considering the consensus is expecting a draw of 3.6 mbbls while we have a build of +9 mbbls. This is the last week for very elevated Saudi crude imports and with exports dropping back below ~3 mb/d due to timing, the market could be surprised by this.

As for the short term, OSP increase won't have much of an impact. Oil-on-water has started to drain in size with floating storage the only remaining variable to be eliminated before onshore storage starts to draw.

Saudi crude exports dropped from ~9.6 mb/d in April down to just ~5.5 mb/d last month. July and August exports are likely to remain the same due to higher internal-needs.

The target this time is still US crude storage and with US shale damaged from the credit crunch and lower prices, Saudi's policy will have a greater effect.

Welcome to the swing producer edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Following a very brief oil price war, Saudi is once again back at it again in trying to rebalance the oil market. Its target this time is the US and with US shale being structurally damaged thanks to a combination of the credit crunch and lower prices, Saudi's move to lower the US crude storage inventories will have a much greater effect this time around.

In April, we saw Saudi export ~9.6 mb/d crude and out of that, it exported ~1.3 mb/d to the US. We are now finally seeing the last of the VLCCs unload in the Gulf with this week's report being particularly ugly due to timing issues.

Since then, Saudi's crude exports dropped substantially to just ~5.5 mb/d in June. July is expected to be around ~5.5 to ~6 mb/d due to higher need for power burn. And with lower oil production comes lower associated gas production, so the end result is that Saudi will have to use more oil for power burn.

The focus once again is shifting to the US with much lower crude exports targeted for the Gulf Coast, where all the excess crude storage is at the moment.

Source: Bloomberg, Aramco

For example, if we look at what the Saudis are doing via their August official selling price strategy, we can see clearly that Saudis are trying to open up the export arb out of the US, while simultaneously disincentivizing Middle East imports.

And because Aramco sets the benchmark for other Middle East producers, the increased OSP will squeeze refineries in the US and deter them from buying Middle East crude. This will have the added benefit of forcing them to draw down excess inventories in the US.

For now, it's very clear that the Saudis are firmly back in the swing producer role. And the target this time is US crude storages. In fact, we ran some figures over the weekend suggesting that if US oil production peaks out at ~11.5 mb/d, we could see a record draw season ahead of us even if refinery throughput tops out at ~15 mb/d.

Obviously, COVID-19 second wave concerns will weigh on demand in the short term. Gasoline demand has already started to fall in states that are being impacted, so the net effect will be important to watch.

Short Term

For those currently long oil, we would be careful of the short-term report implications. Fundamentally, we will reverse the build we see this week, but just a heads up.

