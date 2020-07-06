It's Hard To See A Break-Out With Smaller-Caps Lagging (Technically Speaking For July 6)

The latest ISM services number increased 11.7 points to 57.1. Business activity increased 25 points to 66; new orders increased 19.7 points to 61.6. 14 of 18 industries were expanding. The anecdotal comments were mostly positive (emphasis added):

“Surprising recovery to sales volume over the past four weeks.” (Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting)

“Sales have picked up tremendously. Sporadic supply issues. Biggest concern for us is lumber shortages.” (Construction)

“Advertisers are starting to place more advertisements and the media business is turning around. Generally, we are at the end of the employee furloughs and layoffs. Our work efforts have been focused on navigating COVID-19. We are now shifting to value-add projects. We are cautiously optimistic, although as we get closer to the presidential election, we are on guard of unprecedented civil and social unrest.” (Information)

“Activity level is holding steady, with the potential of a rebound in the near future.” (Mining)

Not all industries are so buoyant; there is still concern about the virus. The general trend, however, is the data and events are moving in the right direction.

The pandemic -- which has already caused a number of retail bankruptcies -- has further clouded the outlook for retail (emphasis added):

Malls were already facing pressure from online shopping, but analysts now say that hundreds are at risk of closing in the next five years. That has the potential to reshape the suburbs, with many communities already debating whether abandoned malls can be turned into local markets or office space, even affordable housing. “More companies have gone bankrupt than any of us have ever expected, and I do believe that will accelerate as we move through 2020, unfortunately,” said Deborah Weinswig, founder of Coresight Research, an advisory and research firm that specializes in retail and technology. “And then those who haven’t gone bankrupt are using this as an opportunity to clean up their real estate.”

This means that REITs -- which are a traditionally conservative and defensive sector -- aren't as safe.

The UK's Financial Reporting Council has issued an edict that accounting firms must separate their respective audit practices by 2024. During the last few years, there have been several very high-profile audit failures. The most recent is Wirecard, which suddenly lost over a billion dollars of cash. News stories reported that auditors failed to check the company's back records for three years. The FRC guidelines have two goals:

Objective 1: Improve audit quality by ensuring that people in the audit practice are focused above all on delivery of high-quality audits in the public interest.



Objective 2: Improve audit market resilience by ensuring that no material, structural cross subsidy persists between the audit practice and the rest of the firm

The mandates also have this key desired outcome (emphasis added):

Auditors should act in the public interest and work for the benefit of shareholders of audited entities and wider society; they are not accountable to audited entities’ executive management and are not (nor viewed as or considered to be) consultants

These are very big changes. I would expect a fair amount of industry pushback.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: There's good and bad news above. The good news is that equities were higher, thanks to rising Chinese stocks and a stronger US service sector. But the gains weren't evenly distributed. The QQQ was higher by 2.44% but the SPY gained 1.5%; smaller-caps gained less than 1%. Treasuries were off modestly. 9 of 11 sectors were higher; aggressive sectors occupied the top six spots.

Let's start with today's chart: After gapping higher at the open, the SPY traded sideways for the rest of the day. Ideally, we'd like to see the index continue moving higher. But -- we'll take the win. The 30-day chart shows two trends. First, prices rallied from mid-May through early June. Since mid-month, however, prices have been trending sideways. This looks like a standard consolidation move after a rally.

Despite the positive spin on recent news, I still think we're in the middle of a consolidation period. Take a look at the daily charts of the three smaller-cap indexes: The micro-cap index is still below its downward sloping trendline. Small-caps are also consolidating, as are ... ... mid-caps.

In addition, the smaller-cap indexes are having a hard time getting away from their respective 200-day EMAs, which are acting as a center of gravity for prices. So long as smaller-caps lag, it's hard to see a major break-out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.