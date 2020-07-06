Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) has soared over 2,000% YTD amid an acceptance to the Russell 3000, joining Operation Warp Speed, and the possibility of an effective COVID-19 'tablet' vaccine. The COVID-19 hype in other small-cap, speculative vaccine players like Novavax (NVAX), Inovio (INO), and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has fueled similar strong rallies. Yet, Vaxart is producing a completely different style of vaccine technology, which could, if it shows efficacy and safety, could unlock a realm of possibilities for COVID-19 and with other viral infections as well.

Vaxart's technology surrounds orally deliverable tablets that act as a vaccine; these tablets are "designed to generate broad and durable immune responses, including mucosal and systemic responses." This technology is similar to how any typical tablet/pill works, yet includes a TLR3 agonist to stimulate immune response to the viral load.

All of Vaxart's tablets are created using "replication-incompetent adenovirus type 5 (Ad5) vector that delivers two payloads to the cells of the mucosal epithelium of the small bowel." The two payloads co-delivered to the mucosal receptors in the small intestine include the pathogen protein antigen as well as the TLR3 agonist to create that specific immune response.

Now, Vaxart is still in a very preclinical phase, not only with COVID-19 but also with its other proprietary vaccines for norovirus, influenza, RSV, and HPV. Yet the company has still shown a glimpse of safety and efficacy within those viral tablets' early stages of development that could be translated over to a successful COVID-19 tablet. But for COVID-19, safety looks to be of prime importance, and while doses of over 400 patients showing a "consistently favorable safety and tolerability profile" still is promising. Efficacy is being demonstrated - the influenza tablet is comparable to the best-selling injectable vaccine, yet also has created a much-needed mucosal response; as well, "norovirus-specific fecal antibodies at day 180 post-immunization" show that the tablets can create a long-term antibody persistence.

So, Vaxart's technology creates a mucosal response - this is probably one of the most important, differentiated feature that could set this COVID-19 vaccine development attempt apart, and probably one of the reasons behind Vaxart's addition to Warp Speed. Since tablets are enterically coated, the delivery of the pathogen protein and TLR3 doesn't occur until the small intestine, where the mucosal response system begins.

The mucosal immune response is part of the body's front line system, the innate immune system, which works within the mucosal membranes to provide a broad-ranging (not specific) response. Having a vaccine targeting both this and the adaptive immune system to provide a targeted, pathogen-specific response could create a broad range of highly effective therapies. Vaxart stated that its technology has "the potential to offer superior protection against airborne viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 by triggering both mucosal and systemic immunity" - it might be the only current COVID-19 candidate that will be able to introduce a front-line response that works directly with the mucosal membranes, such as those lining the nose and mouth.

In contrast to a typical vaccine, a tablet offers stability at room temperature. This facilitates distribution and storage since the tablet does not need refrigeration, a typical component of normal injectable vaccinations. Should the COVID-19 tablet prove safety and efficacy in clinical trials, two of the new FDA requirements, the ability to ship and distribute large doses of tablets worldwide would be far easier.

Vaxart has also reached an agreement with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow to mass-produce tablets. The agreement includes "lyophilization development and large scale manufacturing including tableting and enteric coating for Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine" and an aim "to manufacture a billion or more doses per year." Should this be feasible, the mass production would "enabl[e] a greater portion of the population to be protected" bringing us closer to the herd immunity that we need.

Vaxart is now among the highly-selective Warp Speed crowd, alongside major drug makers AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as well as other speculative play Moderna (MRNA). The operation is offering billions of dollars of support in its quest to provide 300 million or more doses of a vaccine by January 2021. By choosing the "most promising countermeasure candidates and providing coordinated government support", the operation is streamlining funding and trial times to search for a safe, effective vaccine with the ability to produce hundreds of millions of doses in a quick turnaround time.

Unlike some of the names mentioned above, which are already moving through clinical trials and showing positive data (Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE/BNTX); Moderna; Inovio), Vaxart is still in its preclinical, IND filing phase, leaving it behind the pack. Yet Vaxart now has the support of Warp Speed and multiple government agencies, which is very necessary, given Vaxart's minuscule $30 million cash balance as of its last quarterly report. Warp Speed designation could provide the very funding that Vaxart needs, without having to turn towards dilution or debt yet; but should Vaxart fail to convince the government of the safety and efficacy of its tablets, it could spell disaster.

Other risks aside from Vaxart being behind far behind its peers in Warp Speed in clinical trials (as well as Regeneron (REGN) now starting Phase III trials of its REGN-COV2 cocktail against COVID-19) lie within its status as a clinical stage biotech. Vaxart does have federal support, but that's only for its COVID-19 tablet; trials can only be accelerated so much, and Vaxart is still lagging its peers. Should a different drug or cocktail show efficacy and safety, Vaxart's technology might not be needed for COVID-19, even though it does provide an alternative method to an injection. If that's the case, then Vaxart is back to relying on its early stage trials for norovirus and influenza for a path to market.

Vaccines take time, lots of it. And Vaxart doesn't necessarily have the cash to push its four current vaccines each through Phase III trials from the current preclinical and Phase I status; it will need funding from somewhere. Equity dilution is a common step that many small-cap biotech companies resort to after publishing good data and moving on in clinical trials, but debt issuance could also be possible if needed. Even with potential issues raising capital, Vaxart still needs to show continued positivity within COVID-19 and its four other early stage vaccines in order to progress. Otherwise, Vaxart could make a trip down the defunct lane.

Vaxart could also be a potential acquisition target - with a market cap of ~$830 million, it's still quite small but could be apt for a huge potential market not just within COVID-19 but within its other viral candidates should all pass through clinical trials with top-of-the-line data. Vaxart has the benefit with its inclusion in Warp Speed that shows the upper-level faith in the tablet platform technology to provide those high levels of doses of effective vaccines.

To conclude, Vaxart is a unique developer of a proprietary vaccine technology, using enterically coated tablets to stimulate an innate immune response through the mucosal system, which most injectable vaccines lack. Since COVID-19 is a respiratory spread virus, increasing the immune response within the mucosal membranes in the nose and mouth could be much more effective than an injectable vaccine. Vaxart has shown safety and efficacy within its early studies in norovirus and influenza, and it needs to be able to transfer that over to its COVID-19 tablet in order to meet the new FDA guidelines. Operation Warp Speed is now backing Vaxart's tablet technologies, which provide funding and streamlined development times, as well as the trust and faith in the company from the government. Vaxart's tablet technologies could be the game changer in the COVID-19 vaccination race, as it provides a unique immune response compared to the other vaccine candidates in Warp Speed.

