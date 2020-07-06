High demand for cybersecurity products and IT solutions puts Cisco under the lights for the coming period.

Introduction

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is one of the leading tech companies providing IT, networking, and cybersecurity solutions. Despite its record annual revenues of over $51 Million in 2019, the stock remains at levels below its record high price of $82 reached during the dot-com bubble in March 2000.

While the COVID-19 pandemic was emerging, Cisco was well-positioned as many corporate buyers increased their cybersecurity networks due to remote working. Moreover, WebEx, the company's video-conferencing software saw a huge increase in daily users.

Cisco has a strong balance sheet, with cash and short-term investments of $28.6 billion at the end of last quarter, and is able to meet its dividend and financial obligation without major liquidity concerns.

Based on the Free Cash Flow model, we reached a fair value for the company of $50.89, after taking into consideration the possible decrease in revenue in the coming fiscal year.

Source: cisco.com

Revenue breakdown

In 2018, Cisco changed its reporting segments and started dividing its revenue into five major business segments: Infrastructure platforms, applications, security, other products and services. As depicted in the below chart, Infrastructure Platforms is the largest business segment for Cisco, accounting for 58% of revenues for fiscal year 2019.

Source: 10K, chart by author

Market Share

Cisco is a global key player in the IT network market. In the first quarter of 2020, the company had a dominating 52% market share in the global Ethernet switch market. In the WLAN market, Cisco's market share stood at 44.2% during the third quarter of 2019. Furthermore, the company had a 6.8% market share in the cloud IT infrastructure market in 2019.

Source: statista.com

The company's main competitors in the IT network market are Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson.

Dividends, Buyback and Acquisitions

In recent years, Cisco has heavily reinvested its cash by constant stock buybacks, various acquisitions expanding its revenue base and steady dividend payments.

Source: TIKR graph by author

In its most recent quarterly results, Cisco revealed that it repurchased $981 million of its own shares, and the remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under its buyback program is $10.8 billion with no termination date.

On the acquisition side, each year Cisco declares its intent to acquire new companies which improve its efficiency and increase its competitive advantage. In fact, revenue growth over the years was attributed to successful acquisitions which expanded Cisco's revenue base, and currently amid COVID-19 pandemic and the expected slow growth, many tech companies are considered good targets that might be acquired at low prices. In addition, closing the most recent quarter with over $10 Billion of Cash and Equivalents gives Cisco plenty of room for additional acquisitions.

Weaknesses and Risks

On the competition side, Cisco faces fierce competition from global players like Huawei, ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF), Arista (ANET) and Zoom (ZM). In fact, Arista successfully managed to be the substitute of Cisco and the primary supplier of networking solutions for the tech giants Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Furthermore, Cisco's market share in the conferencing software service dropped in the first quarter of 2020 to 37% from 43% a year earlier. This market share was lost to Zoom's video conferencing software which increased from 13% in Q1 of 2019 to 28% in Q1 of 2020.

Due to its frequent acquisition activity, Cisco faces high integration risks in addition to recording high level of goodwill and net intangible assets on its balance sheet. As of April 2020, the company recorded $33.45 billion of goodwill and $1.74 billion of other intangibles, and these figures might be subject to impairment losses in the coming periods.

All these threats, in addition to others not mentioned in my article, might gradually erode the company's profitability margins and hit the company's bottom line.

Valuation

Despite the excessive digital transformation of major companies in the recent quarter, Cisco's management expects a year-over-year revenue decline in the range between -8.5% and -11.5%. In our valuation model, we will assume a 10% decline for the fourth quarter ending in July 2020. Thus, we estimated revenues for FY 2020 to reach $49,232 Million and an operating income of $14,121 Million. For the coming years, we assumed a negative growth of -7% for FY2021, then a growth in revenue is assumed to reach 5%, 4%, 3% and 2.5% for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively. Beyond FY2025, we assumed a terminal growth of 2.5%. We applied a gross profit margin of 36.8%, which is the average gross profit margin of the previous four years.

In addition, we calculated how much SG&A, R&D and depreciation constituted to the company's revenue over the last four years and we assumed that those expenditures will remain stable at this average rate over the coming five years. We assumed a -45.3% reinvestment rate, which is the average reinvestment rate between 2017 and 2019. As such we reached the below projected operating income and free cash flows.

Based on Cisco's quarterly filings, long-term debt stood at $16,084 Million. The current market cap of Cisco is $193,608 Million based on 4,243 million diluted shares outstanding and a market price of $45.63.

We will assume an after-tax cost of debt of 2.69% and a required return on equity of 8.65% by applying the capital asset pricing model based on the below figures:

Risk free rate of 2.28%, which is the year to date daily return of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Cisco Beta of 0.98

Market Risk Premium of 6.50%

According to the above assumptions, the weighted average cost of capital is estimated at 8.19%. In order to account for additional risks that might jeopardize the company's operations, we will adjust the cost of capital by adding a 1% risk adjustment spread. So, we will use 9.19% as a discount rate in order to calculate the present value of Cisco's free cash flows.

By discounting all the projected Free Cash Flows, we estimate an operating value for Cisco of $221,641 Million.

Cisco's cash position is $10,367 Million, long-term debt outstanding is $16,084 Million and the company has no minority interest. As such, we estimate a fair value of $50.89 per share.

Finally, in our valuation model, we did not account for the fourth quarter of FY 2020 and we assumed it is already priced in the current market rate.

Conclusion

Recurring revenue is key for Cisco's future strategy. Despite the expected decline in revenue this quarter and during the coming year, the company might benefit from the fast shift to work-from-home strategies implemented by various companies across the globe. This shift might boost the demand for its security services in addition to its WebEx conferencing products.

As per our valuation, the company is undervalued at current market prices, and might have more than 10% potential increase in price over the coming period.

Looking ahead, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) are all considered promising opportunities where Cisco can benefit from its large market share to boost its future growth.

Source: cisco.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: There are risks associated with investing in securities, including loss of principal. As such, before buying or selling any stock, we recommend doing your own research and reach your own conclusion or consulting a financial advisor. The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only.



This article uses company filings, third-party data, and academic research. These may contain approximations and/or errors.