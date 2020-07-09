We Are Buying The REIT Armageddon

We present five reasons why now is a great time to accumulate shares of deeply-discounted REITs.

This correction is a second chance for those who missed bargains in April and May.

In early June, we posted a Market Update for members of High Yield Landlord in which we explain that we would slow down our accumulation strategy following the 50% surge in REIT valuations:

However, since then, the REIT market has suffered another correction, causing it to drop by ~13% over the past two weeks:

This has led many of our members to ask us:

Is now a good time to take advantage of the sell-off and accumulate more shares at discounted prices?

The answer is a clear yes. “Whether we are talking about socks or stocks, we like to buy quality merchandise when it is marked down” is a famous quote from Warren Buffett that applies well to this situation.

Unless you were planning to sell in the near term, the recent correction is really just an opportunity is disguise to accumulate more and profit in the long run.

Below we present five reasons why now is a good time to buy the sell-off.

Reason No. 1: Anything Can Happen in the Short Run. But Only One Thing Can Happen in the Long Run

We do not have a crystal ball and cannot tell you what will happen in the short run. The market could crash to even lower levels or it could bounce back much higher. As Ray Dalio explains in a recent interview, timing the market is more challenging than winning a gold medal in the Olympics.

We cannot do it and we openly admit that.

However, we are landlords, not traders. This implies that we have time on our side. And if you look back at the past 50 years of REIT history, you will find that REITs always have fully recovered from every single crisis, without exception.

That's a 100% success rate. Moreover, some of the past crises were much worse than the current one. As an example, in 2008-2009, REITs entered the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded with overleveraged balance sheets. At the worst possible time, banks stopped working and REITs could not refinance debt. Yet, even then REITs fully bounced back within a few years.

In comparison, today’s crisis is much less concerning. REITs have stronger balance sheets than ever before and liquidity for years. Rent collection rates have temporarily dipped due to mandated lockdowns but this is not putting the entire sector at risk like it was in 2008-2009.

While we cannot know what happens in the short run, we are very confident that REITs will fully recover from this crisis, just like they have from every other crisis in the past. A second wave could delay the recovery, but it does change the long-term trajectory of high-quality REITs. It's only a question of time, and therefore, we are happy to buy more shares after the recent correction.

If you are offered dollar bills for 50 cents, you don’t refuse it just because it may be offered at an even cheaper price tomorrow. If you are confident that true value will be eventually reflected, you hold patiently and profit in the long run.

Reason No. 2: Valuations Remain Highly Opportunistic

REITs were cheap in early June. And they are even cheaper now after the recent correction. We look at sector valuations from three different angles:

P/NAV valuation: Most REITs trade at 20%-60% discounts to NAV. Only the large and mega REITs trade at close to NAV. We generally favor smaller and lesser known REITs which trade at near-50% discounts to NAV for superior margin of safety.

source

P/FFO valuation: On average, REITs trade at ~14x FFO, which compares very favorably to the S&P 500 which trades at 24x earnings. Moreover, most of the smaller REITs are priced at less than 10x FFO, with many at even below 5x FFO. That's quite exceptional when you consider that we live in a 0% interest rate environment.

source

10-Treasury Yield Spread: During this crisis, dividend yields have expanded while Treasury yields have compressed. As a result, the yield spread is now at the highest in 10 years. At the exception of the Great Financial Crisis, the yield spread has never been greater:

As we put this crisis behind us, and things gradually return to normal, the valuation of REITs also will normalize. This means that they will reprice closer to NAV, ~20x FFO, and much smaller yield spreads. The long-term reward potential is very significant from the current valuations.

Reason No. 3: Recent Results Are Very Encouraging

The market is pricing long-lasting pain, but things already are starting to improve. We are now gradually reopening the economy and the early results are very encouraging. It turns out that people are not happy staying at home 24/7 after all.

People are glad to finally get out of their houses to shop, dine, play, and connect with others. We are social creatures and the lockdowns did not change our human DNA.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) recently noted that its South Carolina properties are back to 80% of pre-crisis traffic already within weeks of reopening.

Similarly, Macerich (MAC) noted that several of its properties already are back to near-normal levels of traffic. Quoting the CEO:

"Significantly, several centers are demonstrating a strong return to business, with traffic numbers approaching near normal levels. For example, South Plains Mall in Texas, one of the earliest Macerich centers to open on May 1, experienced 93.5% of year-over-year traffic on Sunday, June 14. Similarly, Vintage Faire Mall in California's Central Valley reported 97.1 % of year-over-year traffic on the same day, after being fully open since May 22." said Tom O'Hern, CEO, Macerich.

source

Beyond the increasingly strong traffic posted by mall REITs, the retailers themselves also are posting very encouraging results.

American Eagle (AEO) is back at ~95% of business as the same period a year ago.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) already is running at ~75% of normal sales.

Macy’s (M) and Nordstrom (JWN) also are describing better than expected sales at their reopened physical stores.

source

The REIT market is pricing significant and long-lasting pain. Yet, the results paint a very different picture. Things appear to be quickly improving for even the most affected property sectors (e.g malls).

This does not mean that it will be a steady road to recovery with no hiccups from here. But it does tell you that the fears of permanent behavioral changes were way overdone.

Reason No. 4: Rent Collection Rates Have Started to Recover

REITs collapsed in March because rent collection rates were unusually low. However, now that properties are reopening, it also means that rent collection rates are set to improve. A number of REITs already have reported improvements.

Here are two examples from our Portfolio:

STORE Capital (STOR) noted that it has collected 76% of June rents, as compared to just 64% of May.

(STOR) noted that it has collected 76% of June rents, as compared to just 64% of May. Armanda Hoffler Properties (AHH) reported 87% June rent collection, compared to 85% in May and 84% in April.

Most REITs have not yet reported June collection rates because the month is not over yet. Retail REITs such as MAC had only a ~20% collection rate in April / May because its properties were all closed. However, now they are all open. It does not mean that rent collection will jump back to 100% overnight, but it's reasonable to expect things to gradually improve from here.

As more REITs report improvements in rent collections, we expect the market sentiment to reflect that.

Reason No. 5: Yield-Starved Investors Will Return

Right now, the market is fearful, and there's more cash sitting on the sidelines than ever before:

Eventually, this cash has to make its way back into the market. Investors are starved for yield, interest rates have hit 0%, and REITs are one of only investments left that offer high income.

The Fed recently noted that it expects interest rates to remain at near 0% for at least 2-3 years. Yet, a lot of investors absolutely need yield. Think about retirees, insurance companies, pension funds, etc…

As this money shifts back to REITs and other similar vehicles, we expect significant yield compression. As we noted earlier, the current yield spreads are the highest they have ever been at the exception of the Great Financial Crisis. For a company like STORE Capital (STOR) to reprice from a 6% yield to a 3% yield, it would need to double in value. And it would still offer a historically yield spread relative to the 10-year Treasury.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.