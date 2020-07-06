In the spring of 2019, I wrote an article recommending BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) at around $16.50. I began by admitting that even though the market valuations of staffing companies don't fare well in recessions, I could not realistically predict our next recession (and would not even try).

Less than a year later, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced a recession that reduced the market value of BGSF by more than 25%. Nevertheless, I'm ready to double down on that recommendation because BGSF's return on unleveraged net tangible assets (ROUNTA) remains irresistible even in a market riddled with uncertainty.

Not enough investors focus on ROUNTA or even understand it. In a nutshell, ROUNTA gives us a clear view of the profitability of a company's (or business unit's) day-to-day operations by bypassing long-term debt, equity financing, and accounting goodwill and intangibles. After approximating a company's long-term ROUNTA, we assess other factors (debt among them) to help create an intrinsic valuation. For more details, see my Seeking Alpha blog post titled Why Buffett Prefers ROUNTA to RONTA, in which I explain how and why Warren Buffett's investing success is centered around ROUNTA. The takeaway relevant to this article is that pre-tax ROUNTAs under 20% are bad, from 20% to 50% are solid-to-good, from 50% to 125% are very-good-to-excellent and over 125% is terrific.

In that blog post, I also explain how in 2007, See's Candies (a subsidiary of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)) had a monstrous pre-tax ROUNTA of over 200%.

Incredibly, the ROUNTA of BGSF's Real Estate (RE) segment hovers around 150%.

In this article, we'll start with an overview of various staffing companies' respective ROUNTAs, dive deeper into BGSF to estimate its ROUNTAs by segment, and conclude with an explanation of my new intrinsic valuation for BGSF.

From 30,000 Feet, Straight into the Weeds

Figure 1 - Return on Unleveraged Net Tangible Assets for 14 Staffing Companies

Source: Companies' 10-Ks (except Randstad (OTCPK:RANJF) (OTCPK:RANJY) and Adecco (OTC:AHEXF) (OTCPK:AHEXY), both foreign, for which I used their Annual Reports)

Negative ROUNTAs should always be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. In 2015, ASGN Incorporated's (NYSE:ASGN) negative outcome was due to a negative denominator (UNTA). This happens from time to time and is impressive enough for me to value ASGN's long-term ROUNTA even more highly than Randstad's. In Volt Information Sciences' (OTC:VOLT) case, however, pre-tax losses yield a negative numerator (RO). That is bad. Figure 1 is merely a starting place.

Note BGSF's 5-year 50%+ ROUNTA. As discussed below, it is both impressive and deceptive.

We want to couple a good ROUNTA with growth and no more than modest debt. Whereas calculating ROUNTAs and debt ratios take only a few moments of deductive reasoning, predicting future growth is difficult. In my 2019 BGSF article, I explained why the staffing industry and the apartment industry are both poised for sustained growth (and noted that BGSF RE provides staffing services for apartments.)

I didn't address RE's incredible ROUNTA because no one would have known what I was talking about. However, with the ROUNTA explanation now complete in the referenced blog post, readers can integrate this discussion of RE's terrific ROUNTA into their appreciation for the growth horizon of a segment that provides staffing services to managers of B- and C- class apartments. (About 70% of RE's placements are of the maintenance crew variety with the remainder being leasing agents.)

Of course, the economic acyclicality of B- and C- class apartments is substantiated by being in high-demand before our current recession and remaining in high demand now (see here for regular updates on apartments' rent delinquency as well as occupancy from the National Multifamily Housing Council). In terms of our current recession, if an apartment unit's HVAC breaks down, its repair is essential. In fact, the more people shelter in place, the more apartment HVACs are used and the more they break down. With regard to leasing agents, virtual showings have become the norm - something that won't change after COVID-19.

(I also hope to address BGSF's anti-fragile nature in a future article. Nassim Taleb's concept of anti-fragility applies beautifully to the apartment industry in economic terms because the harder times get, the more occupancy rates increase for apartments, especially B- and C- class apartments. As such, I argue apartments are counter-cyclical. Since BGSF RE provides staffing services to B- and C- class apartments, it is also anti-fragile and counter-cyclical.)

Even though BGSF's aggregate long-term ROUNTA is 50%+ (see Figure 1), none of BGSF's three segments achieve ROUNTAs close to 50%. The star of the show, RE, is weighed down by the other two segments, Professional (Prof) and Light Industrial (LI). The company sent me a schedule of all three segments' assets and liabilities to help me put together the following breakdown. I used 2019 revenue splits (RE = 33%, Prof= 42%, and LI = 25%) to proportionately assign the remaining home office assets and liabilities across those three segments to create the below NTAs. To get the UNTAs, I added the long-term debt of $27M back into the NTAs using the same 33/42/25 split. To get pre-tax returns, I simply took the operating earnings by segment from the 2019 10-K, subtracted home office expenses (proportionately) and subtracted interest and finance charges (proportionately).

2019 BGSF RONTA and ROUNTA by Segment

Real Estate

NTA = $4.9M

UNTA = $13.8M

Pre-tax earnings = $12.7M

RONTA = 276% (!)

ROUNTA = 92%

Professional

NTA = $4.9M

UNTA = $16.3M

Pre-tax earnings = $3M

RONTA = 61%

ROUNTA = 18%

Light Industrial

NTA = $1.6M

UNTA = $8.4M

Pre-tax earnings = $1.9M

RONTA = 119%

ROUNTA = 22%

That these are estimates bears repeating, as it gives us a chance to reflect on Buffett's large bands of bad, solid-to-good, very-good-to-excellent and terrific ROUNTAs: We are not splitting hairs.

Regarding growth, RE's story has been fantastic. In 2009, RE's revenues were approximately $10M; in 2019, they were almost $100M. That's a CAGR of 25% over 11 years. Going forward, we can expect around 10% CAGR. Barring a return to the dark ages, it is difficult to imagine our society without B- and C- class apartments. In fact, the harder times get, the more they will be in demand. Profit margins in such a fragile economy would certainly decrease, but it is hard to imagine revenues plummeting. The likelihood is that they would hold firm or increase.

Again, there are substantial details about BGSF in the spring 2019 article. Here, we are focused on its ROUNTA.

Like See's Candies, RE has funded its own growth while spitting off gobs of capital for headquarters to attempt to allocate intelligently. Thus far, management has used those funds to pay fat dividends as well as acquire other staffing companies. Management has also employed moderate debt to help fund those acquisitions. Like See's, BGSF RE needs no debt. By including long-term debt in the above calculations, I am intentionally skewing RE's ROUNTA downward and its RONTA upward. In my mind's eye, a stand-alone, debt-free RE segment has been running its RONTA and ROUNTA north of 150% in recent years.

Thus far, I have largely ignored BGSF's other two segments in my analysis. My reasoning is simple: RE is worth more than the current market cap for the entire company, so investors can simply buy the stock because of RE and get LI and Prof for free. But Prof is an area of growth for the company and deserves a few words, which I offer in the below revised valuation of BGSF.

Revised Intrinsic Valuation for BGSF

With an additional year of studying BGSF under my belt, I'm revising my original valuation, the worst part of which was the 15% growth rate I expected from RE through 2023. That was too aggressive. Even the 12% growth I expected from 2024-2027 was too much. As you can see in Figure 2, I have lowered growth rates across the board for RE. In fact, I lowered them enough to merely negate the 5% discount assigned below in 2036. I suspect I have over-corrected my original growth estimates. Recall that servicing B- and C-class apartments are acyclical in nature, so I don't include recessions in RE valuations. During such hard times, margins will shrink but revenues should hold up well.

Countering my downward revised growth, I'm revising my original 4.5% owner earnings (OE) margin upward. That margin has been running between 6% and 7% in recent years. I'll bump it up to 5% for our long-term average.

Discounting cash flows in ultra-low interest rate environments is unfair. With these low rates (the current 10-year treasury bond yield is .7%), our central banks are, effectively, pulling future earnings forward. I have long held that rates will again rise to more normal levels (4%-8%), and I have long been wrong. The recession of 2020 only anchors these low rates down for the foreseeable future. I'm using a 3% discount through 2022, then normalizing it to 5% as of 2023. This discount method is very conservative for at least the first part of the holding period, which adds to our margin of safety.

Figure 2 - Intrinsic Valuation of BGSF Real Estate Segment

This revised intrinsic valuation of RE ($239M) is about $80M (or 25%) below the estimate I offered in the spring of 2019 - an honest though embarrassing markdown caused primarily by lowered future growth. (Note: COVID-19 doesn't play a meaningful role in this markdown). Of course, these are mere estimates.

As of July 5, 2020, the market cap for the entire company was $102M. Stocks like these should trade at significant discounts to intrinsic value - but this discount is too much. If we focus strictly on RE, we are buying an anti-fragile, counter-cyclical, debt-free growth company with a ROUNTA above 150%. If I could afford to buy only the Real Estate segment (leaving LI and Prof out of the deal) for $102M, I would do it. Thankfully, Mr. Market has afforded us a substantially better deal if we buy it in bits and pieces.

We can quickly value Light Industrial as it is a commodity business that won't grow and carries an unimpressive ROUNTA. Its $75M of 2019 revenues likely netted down to about $2.5M of owner earnings (3% OE margin). Note that 2019's margins ran on the high side. The company has admitted it can't sell this segment for a decent price, so it holds onto it to help pay some bills. I'll ballpark its intrinsic value at $20M.

Substantially different from my original valuation is our more complete dive into the Professional segment. The hot ticket these days throughout all the staffing industry is I/T placements, which is the focus of BGSF Prof. This has been the biggest area of growth for the staffing industry as a whole because of a massive, behind-the-scenes shift towards the cloud that corporate America has instituted along with the rest of the world. It is a huge and growing field as more and more companies, non-profits, and governments hire temporary help to implement major technology changes to streamline their back-office functionality. Such major implementations can run from a few months to a few years. Quite often, companies don't want to hire full-time I/T help only to later terminate employment upon the completion of a project. Temporary staffing companies that can place I/T professionals address this issue seamlessly and can keep the same talented workers on their payrolls as they go from one client company to the next. (See my discussion of the gig economy in last year's article for more context.)

For millennia, technology has led to structural changes in local and world economies; our current shift from on-site to off-site high tech follows suit. An increase in cloud computing has caused a mismatch between the high demand for tech placements and the low supply of workers. Thus staffing firms that can locate talent are in high demand. This structural change has been slow in the making. Crises have a way of speeding up structural changes. Stated differently, the inertial forces that cheer for the status quo find their power stifled by crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly accelerated corporate America's recognition of the benefits of relying less on hard-wired computers and more on remote technology (shifting from '00s to '20s technology). Corporate America's recognition should be expected, but even governments and healthcare systems now see what they must do. I now better appreciate the benefits of BGSF being a serious and soon-to-be-national player in the I/T staffing space.

BGSF made two acquisitions in this space near the beginning of 2020 and has made it clear it is searching for more. While Prof's margins are not as good as RE's, they are still good (I estimate a long-term 4% OE margin below, see Figure 3). Unlike RE's 100% organic growth, Prof will buy growth through acquisitions, which is fine, but it is worth pointing out why I hold Prof accountable for virtually all of BGSF's debt load. Let's imagine the company pays out $13M in dividends next year. RE's 2021 profits will pay for about half of that. The other half will come from Prof (mostly) and LI (a little). Remember, RE can fund its own organic growth. Prof is the group buying companies, which is where the debt has entered. I am totally fine with the modest debt that the company has carried. (Be warned: BGSF will issue new stock from time to time to pay down the debt. Its philosophy is to acquire, prove to the market, and issue shares. While I disagree with this philosophy, I won't fight it.)

As indicated above, in addition to Prof's growth via acquisitions, there is plenty of organic growth to be had in the tech space.

Included within Prof is a small Finance and Accounting (F&A) group that wouldn't bear mentioning except that it gives us the opportunity to address the cyclicality of Prof. F&A is clearly cyclical: At the beginning of the 2020 recession, F&A's business dried up quickly. But the I/T placements for Prof were less affected than you might think. Why? Because those tech workers can all work remotely, and corporate America needs more technology. Many assignments were kept.

While the long-term macro trend for tech placements is promising, no one knows what to expect from this business during the current recession. I am hopeful but ignorant. Hence, I'll use very conservative revenue assumptions in my valuation. If we adjust Prof's reported 2019 revenues to include the 2019 revenues of the previously mentioned acquisitions, the pro forma 2019 total approximates $150M. As you can see in Figure 3, I'm bringing that down to $100M for 2020 for the sake of being conservative. In the spring 2019 BGSF article, I explain how badly recessions can affect staffing companies (not RE) and how quickly they snap back, as reflected in my projections for '21 and '22. I don't know how long this shift to the cloud will last or what to expect from tech placements long term, so I suggest an 8% average through most of the rest of this decade before shifting back to a much more ignorant 3% growth rate being overwhelmed by a 5% discount in 2031-which severely hurts my valuation. By including two more recessions over the next 20 years, I am in no way predicting them, I am simply acknowledging recessions exist (and now include three recessions rather than two for this 20-year sample, adding further to our margin of safety).

Figure 3 - Intrinsic Valuation of BGSF Professional Segment

Last year, I wasn't excited about Prof, and I'm still not excited about its unimpressive ROUNTA. However, I now see potential (COVID-19's accelerating of corporate America's shift to cloud-based technology helped me see it). If you are not sold on BGSF RE but are interested in tech placements, you should also check out RHI, ASGN, and KFRC.

If we add the intrinsic valuations of all three segments (RE = $239M, LI = $20M and Prof = $117M) we get an estimated intrinsic valuation for BGSF of $376M.

I like the staffing space in general and have come around on I/T placements specifically, so even though BGSF Prof's ROUNTA is unimpressive, I am hopeful this unit can continue to improve. Prof and LI, of course, obscure RE's monstrous RONTA and ROUNTA. That obfuscation is a bonus and part of the game when investing in microcap stocks. The vast majority of microcap investors simply do not have the time or resources to dig deep enough into this little $300M-revenue company to see the power of the Real Estate segment. I would pay as much as $24/share for BGSF as of July 2020. I mention that $24 cap to make a point: its current, extremely depressed price is a gimmie. Microcap companies like these should trade well below their intrinsic valuations (it's too hard for Mr. Market to tell the winners from losers in this space). Further, all staffing companies are trading low these days. That all translates to today's market cap of $98M for all of BGSF as an incredible bargain.

When BGSF gets closer to $1B in market cap, exponentially more investors (institutions among them) will take note-which should asymmetrically raise its valuation. Of course, that delayed reaction from the market allows us time to use BGSF's fat dividend to purchase more shares of BGSF at these extremely discounted prices. BGSF's valuation in terms of TTM P/E over the past two-or-so years has ranged from 5 to 24 (TTM pre-tax earnings are currently $17.5M on TTM revenues of almost $300M). I expect that TTM P/E range to be somewhere between 10 to 35 by the time its revenues approach $750M (with pre-tax earnings around $50M)-which will take from 8 to 15 years. The growth estimates I offer are straightforward. The incrementally increasing TTM P/Es can be confusing thanks to unpredictable and gyrating market prices. As such, I offer the following simplification: paying twice the current market price is a bargain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.