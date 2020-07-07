Grains continued to be in the crosshairs of the trade war between the US and China in Q2. The two sides signed a “phase one” agreement on January 15, which raised hopes that 2019 would be a better year for farmers in the US. China is the world’s most populous nation, while the US is the leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. However, the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus created perhaps the most significant risk-off event since the Great Depression in the US. Beginning in late February, markets across all asset classes declined precipitously, and grains were no exception. The grain markets feed the world, and we are heading into the peak of the 2020 growing season in the US at the start of Q3. The path of least resistance for all agricultural markets is a function of the weather conditions in the leading growing areas. The number of coronavirus virus cases were rising in the US at the beginning of the third quarter. The grain sector of the commodities market posted a small gain during Q2 thanks to oats and rice futures markets. People require nutrition, and the potential for higher prices is always a function of supplies that depend on workers to produce crops and favorable weather conditions in the northern hemisphere. At the same time, bottlenecks at ports in the southern hemisphere may be creating some supply issues around the globe. Inventories remain at elevated levels going into the heart of the growing season in the US and other countries, but the increasing population of the world depends on bumper crops each year.

A composite of the grain sector posted an 11.50% gain. In Q1, grains fell 3.81%, making it the best performing sector of the commodities asset class for the quarter. In Q2, they rose by only 2.97% and were 1.32% lower over the first six months of this year.

There were abundant supplies of agricultural commodities in 2018 and 2019 to feed the world, and while trade issues weighed on prices, the grain sector posted gains during both years. In Q2, the global population rose by around 20 million, according to the US Census Bureau. In 2000, two decades ago, six billion people inhabited our planet. Today, the number has grown over 27.6% and continues to rise, making the demand side of the equation for food a continually expanding factor. Grains are essential food for people, and anything short of a bumper harvest around the world creates the potential of food shortages, and that danger rises each year. In 2020, the world will consume more food than it did in 2019, and less than it will require in 2021. Therefore, the demand side of the equation for the grain sector will continue to increase while supplies are a year-to-year affair. The weather is always the most critical factor in the path of least resistance for grain prices each year. The sector faced an atypical dynamic in international trade over the past two years. In 2020, it faces a global pandemic as well as the deterioration of relations between the US and China.

The United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, and a significant exporter of wheat to areas all over the globe. The impact of Coronavirus sent markets across all asset classes into a deflationary spiral. Governments and central banks around the world employed unprecedented amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus to keep the global economy afloat while scientists and health professionals raced against the clock to save lives. The bull market in stocks was a victim of the virus that continued to spread infection and death around the world at the end of the first quarter of 2020. In Q2, stocks came roaring back on the back of the stimulus, but grain prices remained under pressure.

As we head into Q3, the focus will continue to be on the health and wellbeing of the citizens of the world. When the spread of the virus slows, and treatments and a vaccine becomes available, the world will need to pick up the pieces of an economic disaster not seen since the 1930s. When it comes to the grain markets, the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the US and other producing nations in the northern hemisphere over the coming weeks will determine the path of prices. So far, it seems that 2020 will bring another year of sufficient supplies to meet global requirements.

Oats, rice, and soybean oil futures all posted gains in Q2, but all of the other members of the sector moved lower on a quarter-by-quarter basis. CBOT and KCBT wheat and soybean meal were the leading losers for the quarter than ended on June 30 as they all posted double-digit percentage losses.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) moves higher and lower with grain prices. Since most of these commodities are all in contango, meaning that deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, when the market does not move, the ETN loses value as it rolls nearby futures to the next active month.

Corn

Corn was 3.40% higher in 2019. In Q1, the price of corn futures fell 12.12%. In Q2, corn was 0.66% lower and fell 12.70% over the first half of 2020. On June 30, continuous contract corn futures were trading at $3.3850 per bushel.

Source: CQG

Corn traded in a range of $3.0025 to $4.0475 so far in 2020. As the weekly chart illustrates, technical resistance remains around the $4.00 per bushel level, with support at $3.00. At the end of Q2, the price of corn was below the midpoint of the range as we head into Q3. The price momentum on the weekly chart was trending higher.

In Q1 2020, the impact of Coronavirus weighed on the price of the grain as energy prices plunged, in Q2 the decline in oil into negative territory and rise to the $40 per barrel level caused some volatility in the corn futures market, which recovered with the price of gasoline and ethanol.

Coronavirus and a decision by OPEC and Russia to flood the market with the energy commodity. In Q2, nearby NYMEX oil futures fell into negative territory for the first time in history on April 20. Nearby corn futures fell to the low at just above $3 per bushel as oil reached its bottom. Corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol in the United States, which provides support for the grain. Ethanol traded to a high at $1.645 per gallon level wholesale it Q2 2019, but it traded to 79.9 cents per gallon in April 2020. Nearby ethanol futures recovered to $1.22 per gallon level at the end of Q2. Ethanol futures rose by 33.92% in Q2, which helped corn to rally off the $3 bottom.

The path of least resistance for the price of corn during the coming weeks will depend on the weather in the US and northern hemisphere, but increasing population means the world depends on more output each year. Trade considerations and volatility in energy markets could cause volatility in the corn futures market over the coming months and throughout the second half of 2020. Corn is going into Q3 with energy prices rebounding. Mother Nature and the weather across the fertile plains of the US is always the most significant factor for the price of the coarse grain. However, the corn market is running short of time when it comes to the potential for a significant rally in 2020 as crops will become less vulnerable to dry conditions over the coming weeks. The window for a substantial move to the upside is closing as we are in the heart of the summer season.

Soybeans

In 2019, soybean futures moved 6.86% higher. In Q1, the oilseed futures fell by 6.04%. In Q2, they were only 0.20% lower, and down 6.23% over the first six months of 2020. Soybeans traded in a range of $8.0825 to $9.8275 per bushel over the first half of 2020. The beans hit a new low for the year in Q2. Nearby soybean futures settled on June 30, at $8.8425 per bushel.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart was heading for an overbought condition at the end of the second quarter while the monthly chart displayed a neutral condition as we head into the US peak growing months in the US.

Crushing soybeans create two products, soybean meal, and soybean oil. Soybean meal was 2.07% lower in 2019. In Q1, the product that is the primary ingredient in animal feed moved 7.02% higher but in Q2 it dropped 10.95% and was 4.53% lower over the first six months of this year.

Soybean oil was 25.19% higher in 2019. The price of soybean oil futures fell 21.69% in Q1. In Q2, soybean oil gained 3.59% but was still 18.88% lower in 2020 as of the end of June. Nearby soybean meal closed at $286.30 per ton on June 30, 2019, and soybean oil closed at 27.98 cents at the close of the second quarter. Soybean meal underperformed the beans in Q2, while soybean oil outperformed the raw oilseed, a reversal of fortune from Q1. The economics of crushing beans into products decline, which typically weighs on the margins for companies like Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM).

Support for soybean futures on the weekly chart is at the April 2020 low at $8.0825 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $9.49, the high from late 2019. As of the end of Q2, soybeans were trading at $8.8425 per bushel after flirting with the $9 level in late June.

Trade with China, the weather over the coming weeks, and the global pandemic will together dictate the path of the price of soybean futures over the third quarter of 2020.

Wheat

The price of CBOT (soft red winter) wheat moved 11.03% higher in 2019. In Q1, CBOT wheat rose 1.79%, but in Q2, it moved 13.85% lower. CBOT wheat declined by 12.30% over the first half of 2020 and traded in a range from $4.6825 to $5.9275 so far this year. The price of wheat fell to a new low for this year in Q2.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart displays that price momentum was in oversold territory at the end of Q2. Technical resistance is at the 2018 high at the $5.93 level with support at the $4.1625 per bushel, the April 2019 low.

Nearby hard red winter wheat futures, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) closed at $4.3550 per bushel on June 30, 2020, and was 11.66% lower in Q2 after a gain of 1.44% in Q1. Over the first six months of 2020, the hard red winter wheat futures declined by 10.39%. KCBT wheat was 0.56% lower in 2019.

Demographics, when it comes to population growth continues to put upward pressure on demand, and the world will need another year of a bumper wheat crop around the globe in 2020 to keep the price from running away on the upside. Coronavirus will continue to pose a threat to demand.

Oat futures rose 26.21% in Q2 and were 14.21% higher so far in 2020. They rose by 6.09% in 2019. Rice futures moved 3.35% higher in Q2 and were 10.43% higher over the first six months of 2020. Rice moved 30.11% higher in 2019. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $14.505 on June 30. Rice tends to trade by appointment in the US futures market as the contracts lack liquidity.

Grain prices are going into Q3 after a period of price weakness throughout much of 2020. However, the rallies in the leading grain and oilseed futures at the end of June could be the start of a recovery. The weather over the coming weeks will determine the path of prices, but it is getting late in the new-crop cycle for dry conditions to impact prices dramatically. Meanwhile, the demand side of the fundamental equation continues to expand as it is a function of population growth.

The bottom line

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. We are in the heart of the 2020 growing season, as the global pandemic and friction between the US and China continues to dominate the price action in the agricultural commodities that feed the world. The one sure thing is that the demand for grains will rise as it is a function of demographics. The prices of most of the leading grain futures market reflect ample supplies, but the weather and ability to plant and transport grains around the globe in the face of a pandemic are the crucial factors for prices. The coronavirus could cause some dislocations in grain markets as they have in the animal proteins in 2020. The US dollar weakened in Q2, which is supportive of prices.

The individual corn, soybean, and wheat ETFs offered by the Teucrium family of funds tend to do a good job replicating price action in the grain futures markets. However, when the forward curve in contango where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices long positions in ETFs, futures or options on futures reflect the cost of the term structure. If the prices do not move to the upside, and even if they remain static, many of the products lose value.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) moves higher and lower with the price of grains. The fund summary for JJG states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

The grain sector posted a 2.97% gain in Q2.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of JJG illustrates, it moved from $42.60 at the end of Q1 to $40.06 at the end of Q2, a loss of $2.54, or 5.96%. The lower performance reflects the price action in the wheat market over the second quarter.

I believe that the long-term trend in this sector of the raw materials asset class that feeds the world is higher. Meanwhile, 2020 is shaping up to be another year where supplies will outstrip demand, keeping prices from running away on the upside.

A far more robust and comprehensive review of the grain sector together with an outlook for Q3 is available to subscribers to The Hecht Commodity Report.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.