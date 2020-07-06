Freeport-McMoRan shares continue to rally together with the price of copper, but I find current levels uncomfortable for new entries.

The things are not as bad as many expected them to be back in March-April.

The last time I wrote about Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), I noted that the company did not face any existential threats but the possibility of a second downside leg in the market worried me.

That was back in April, and now such worries look a bit funny since we all know what happened - the market rallied on hopes of a swift economic recovery, supported by rampant money-printing from the world central banks. I focused on gold-related equities, which was also not a bad idea (taking a look at most stocks in March-April was not a bad idea) but kept an eye on copper names as they rallied together with the price of copper.

Finally, Freeport-McMoRan has issued an update on its operations, providing investors with a chance to evaluate its performance. Here are the key points of the update:

1. Q2 2020 copper sales are expected to be 8% higher than the April 2020 estimate while Q2 2020 gold sales are projected to be 10% higher. Consequently, full-year sales guidance is set to increase from 3.1 billion pounds of copper, 780,000 ounces of gold, and 80 million pounds of molybdenum to 3.15 billion pounds of copper, 795,000 ounces of gold, and 80 million pounds of molybdenum. As it turned out, the hit from the coronavirus was not that big as initially expected. However, it is completely understandable that Freeport-McMoRan decided to be conservative in its initial estimate.

2. Freeport-McMoRan finished the second quarter with $1.5 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $3.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. At the end of the first quarter, the company had $1.6 billion of cash. Even during the acute phase of the coronavirus crisis, there were no fears about the company's financial position. Now, it is clear that Freeport-McMoRan has passed through the most challenging times without any material losses.

3. The company expects to record a loss of $0.03 per share in the second quarter. According to Seeking Alpha Premium, analysts expected that Freeport-McMoRan will report a loss of $0.09 per share.

4. The ramp-up of Grasberg's underground production continues. At this point, the company expects that Grasberg will produce 1.4 billion pounds of copper and 1.4 million ounces of gold in 2020, doubling its production rate compared to 2020. Grasberg's key strength in the current environment is its remote location, so it is well-positioned to deal with the challenges of the pandemic.

5. Cerro Verde (Peru) and El Abra (Chile) are operating in line with the company's April 2020 operating plan. Theoretically, these mines have more risks than Grasberg since Peru and Chile are in the top-6 of countries with the biggest coronavirus outbreak, behind only U.S., Brazil, India, and Russia.

6. The Lone Star project in Arizona, which was 90% complete back in April, is now substantially complete. This project is expected to produce 200 million pounds of copper per year.

Not surprisingly, the stock rallied after the release of the update as the company's results are set to be better than analyst expectations. I'd note that Freeport-McMoRan shares are very close to the levels where the stock started this year. The same can be said about the price of copper. This is a fascinating recovery, but I find current levels uncomfortable for new entries - at least without a material pullback.

It may not happen - just like it did not happen during the rally from mid-March lows - but I think that the market underestimates the potential length of the current crisis and the fact that the world economy will likely stabilize at lower levels after the initial swift rebound which is the basis for recent market upside. In short, I'm neutral on Freeport-McMoRan shares at current levels but will continue to monitor them closely as I believe that copper has solid potential for upside in this decade.

