Thesis

The manufactured housing sector provides a rare combination of stability and potential for future growth. High rental collections amidst the coronavirus pandemic, as well as strong rental rate growth, make the manufactured housing sector an attractive investment opportunity. Manufactured Housing Properties (OTCPK:MHPC) is designed to benefit from emerging demographic and economic trends, including the rise of the baby boomers, migration to the southeast, and lack of new affordable housing supply. The company distinguishes itself from other publicly-traded manufactured housing REITs with its focus on the southeast and its ability to make acquisitions that will have a high impact on its bottom line results. At current prices, MHPC is undervalued, as its stock price is not reflective of the market potential that the company is positioned to benefit from.

Sector April rent received Industrial 98% Manufactured homes 97.10% Apartments 93.30% Office 92.70% Healthcare 88.30% Free standing retail 70% Shopping centers 47.10%

Industry Dynamics

MHPC is a beneficiary of the current affordable housing crisis. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, manufactured housing composed of nearly 35% of single-family housing at its peak. Since then, production has decreased and now consists of just 10% of single-family homes. Complementing the decline in the manufactured housing stock is the limited supply of lower income housing in general. The low-rent housing stock has decreased both in total size and as a share of the total housing stock. One of the main causes of reduced low income supply is restrictive zoning. Such has been imposed by local municipalities that have sought to limit their exposure to manufactured housing. Lack of supply of new housing has led to record occupancy in the manufactured housing space, allowing for rental rate growth well above inflation.

Baby Boomer Growth

In particular, the aging baby boomers, who will consist of a much larger share of the population over the next couple decades, are exactly the demographic manufactured housing most appeals to. Of the 6.7 million manufactured home residents nationwide, nearly half of the heads of households are aged 55 and above. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on nursing homes. Clustering elderly people in a defined area has led to high rates of COVID-19 transmission, as 40% of deaths from the virus have occurred in nursing homes. Perhaps aging citizens will look to alternatives to senior housing. Manufactured housing communities offer a much less densely-populated and affordable living environment.

Company Specific Factors

Though one of the primary reasons I like MHPC is because of its sector focus, I see promise in how the company distinguishes itself from some of the publicly-traded manufactured housing REIT peers. The three main ways in which MHPC separates itself from these other companies include geographic concentration, future portfolio growth, and the ability to achieve greater efficiencies of scale.

Market Potential

MHPC is concentrated in the best region of the country: The Southeast. The region will benefit from strong population growth, as it is expected to well outperform other regions of the country in terms of net migration.

The Southeast is also more affordable relative to other regions across the United States. The Southeast has a home price-income ratio that ranges mostly around 3-4, below the national average of 4.13. Lower home prices relative to income levels demonstrate the enhanced ability that MHPC will have to drive rental rate growth.

Portfolio Growth

MHPC has made significant strides in increasing the size of its portfolio since going public. While the company owned just one property at the end of 2016, they now boast a portfolio of 20 properties. MHPC's portfolio is dwarfed in size by its publicly-traded peers. However, MHPC's strategy differs from the other three, as they focus on smaller deals selling at higher cap rates. While higher yielding properties may be associated with higher risk, MHPC's portfolio has maintained strong rental collections and rate growth without compromising occupancy stability.

One of the consequences of the company's fast growth strategy is high corporate expenses. Such expenses make up a larger share of revenues compared to its peers. However, management mentioned that they currently have their full team intact and foresee greater efficiencies to be achieved in this area going forward. Improvement is demonstrated in first quarter 2020 results.

Item UMH SUI ELS General and administrative % revenue 0.068531 0.074336 0.034397

Item % revenue (OTCPK:MHPC) 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Corporate payroll and overhead 0.515183 0.414795 0.24304

Source- UMH, SUI, ELS, and MHPC 2019 10-K Filings

Further efficiencies in this area will be critical to ensuring profitability in the next few years, as NOI margins are stable in the 60% range. If the company can keep corporate expenses around Q1 2020 and continue high acquisition volume, profitability is within reach in the near term.

DCF and NAV Model Results

One of the main methods I like to use to value companies is forecasting their future results. The financial model I made uses an array of assumptions to project future results.

The assumption inputs in the model are generally optimistic. They account for certain factors that could be hard to predict. For example, the company could reduce its cost of capital by refinancing existing notes payable and using proceeds to pay off preferred shareholders (series A and B). Such would be contingent on continued rising NOI levels and cap rate compression, and it is management's plan to redeem the series A and series B preferred stock. Additionally, given that the company is not currently issuing common stock, I forecast that this trend continues. Future acquisitions are funded by 75% debt and 25% preferred stock.

Key results to take away from the model include that profitability is within reach in the near term. On a funds from operations (FFO) per share basis, I cannot foresee the company trading below a 15 multiple within the next few years, assuming the stock price does not change. Rental rate increases at 4% annually, combined with slightly higher NOI margins and corporate expenses flatlining, have the potential to lead the company to profitability. Rising NOI levels and cap rate compression, combined with significant future acquisitions, will have the potential to propel higher asset fair values.

I view the company to be trading a little over 1.5 times net asset value. The company's NAV premium will likely be sustained in the mid-term, barring a decline in the company's stock price, assuming the company meets its 2020 target of generating $4.1 million in NOI. The cap rate assumed is 6.5%, which management mentioned on our call that they view closer to 6%.

Potential Things to Watch: Leverage, Management, Liquidity Risk

MHPC is a small company with very little operating history. There are several factors and potential concerns to watch as they continue to expand. One of the major risks facing the company is high leverage levels. The company has taken on significant debt to fund its acquisitions. Preferred stock proceeds have also been used heavily to purchase communities to complement debt and will be redeemed. Given that the manufactured housing sector has seen cap rate compression and rising NOI, high leverage levels have not been a concern so far. The fair value of MHPC's assets is likely much higher than the gross book value. The going concern principle listed in the company's 2017 10-K is no longer listed. However, recent cap trends suggest that the coronavirus pandemic may be pushing average cap rates higher on manufactured housing properties.

Given the sustained occupancy rates and rent collection levels that manufactured housing properties have maintained, combined with zero interest rates, I am not too concerned about this trend persisting. Management mentioned that they believe the market is at a standstill, as acquisition volume has come to a halt. Should a long-term recession lead to lower rent collections and reduced demand, putting significant pressure on rental collections and rental rates, MHPC's leverage levels would become a significant concern.

In addition to high leverage levels, MHPC's management team should be evaluated closely. With the exception of the CFO, Michael Anise, none of the executive officers have any experience running a publicly-traded company. Taking an unknown microcap company on the OTC markets and expanding it to a major exchange represents untreaded waters for much of the executive team. Additionally, the company has extremely high insider ownership. 70% of the company is owned by one shareholder, Raymond Gee (company CEO). In order to secure financing for four of their communities, Gee has received loan guarantor fees and is the owner of MHPC's leased corporate offices. None of these actions appear to represent self-dealing on behalf of the CEO at the expense of the company, and the CEO also does not receive a salary. Gee's 70% ownership is certainly an indicator that he is significantly invested in the future of the company. But it is important to be mindful of actions taken by management, especially when such a large percentage of the company is owned by one individual.

Lastly, a big risk in investing in a microcap like MHPC is liquidity concerns. MHPC is very lightly traded, and small transactions can lead to large swings in the company's stock price. In just the last few days, the company's stock price has spiked from $2 to $2.75, back to $2.05 with just over 2,000 shares transacted. The thinly-traded nature of the stock results in massive bid-ask spreads, potentially preventing prospective sellers to transact at market price. While liquidity risk is certainly a concern and must be monitored if one is looking to buy or sell shares, I urge investors to focus on the fundamental value behind the company, which can often diverge from stock price. Just under two months ago, the stock price traded at $.20 per share, allowing for an amazing potential buying opportunity as well.

Conclusion

MHPC is certainly invested in a very favorable area, as demographic and economic trends should bode well for the manufactured housing sector over the next few years. The company's focus on higher cap rate communities in the southeast allows more potential accretive investment opportunities than its peer manufactured housing REITs. If the company can maintain a high volume acquisition strategy, I definitely see the potential for earnings growth. At a current market valuation of $25.3 million, the stock price is still attractive. However, I think the recent spike diminishes its margin of safety. The gap between what I deem the company's intrinsic value to be and current stock price has shrunk. The stock has been extremely volatile over the past few months, even going as low as $.20 per share in May. If the stock drops back in the range of a $17-20 million valuation, barring no change in company performance, I would be much more intrigued to add shares.

Aside from the common shares, MHPC is currently raising funds for its series B preferred stock offering. The preferred stock has a monthly yield of 8% and will pay 1.5x the amount purchased when redeemed. To pay off the preferred shares, management will have to refinance their debt, which will be contingent on higher NOI levels. Looking at the return potential of this offering, one could certainly see it as a lower risk, but potentially higher returning means of investing in MHPC compared to the common stock. A minimum investment of $5,000 is required, and additional details about the offering can be found at myipo.com.

Additional disclosure: Some of the information in the article was obtained through two interviews with management. We talked in total for around an hour regarding the company.