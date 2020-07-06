Investment Thesis The Dividend Radar is a free list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Broadcom is a top buying opportunity with strong earnings, revenues, cash flow, and total trailing returns.

Broadcom is a Dividend Contender that has performed both as a dividend growth & dividend yield stock and has outperformed the S&P index during the last 10 years.

Dividend Radar is an automated list of dividend-paying companies that have increased their payouts for a minimum of five consecutive years. It is an excellent resource for mining opportunities.

Investment Thesis

The Dividend Radar is a free list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers that was introduced to the Seeking Alpha community in an article co-produced by FerdiS and myself on May 15, 2020. Since it is fully automated, the Dividend Radar is the most accurate, comprehensive, and complete list of dividend growth companies available.

We have continued to publish Dividend Radar every Friday, and we have made it available for download on Portfolio Insight. We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback, as evidenced by over 4,000 downloads, hundreds of comments, and many direct messages.

This automated list contains over 772 companies (Champions, Contenders, and Challengers) that have been paying increasing dividends for at least five years. I demonstrate how to use this list, with added value-added metrics, to produce Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) as my top buying opportunity.

The Approach

Using the June 30 version of Dividend Radar, let's choose the following criteria to filter the current list of companies:

At Fair Value or in the Margin of Safety

3 Year Trailing Total Returns greater than 5%

5 Year Trailing Total Returns greater than 7%

10 Year Trailing Total Returns greater than 10%

Consecutive increasing dividend streak at least ten years

I elected to go with the above rates of return to ensure that each company outperformed the S&P index during the last three-, five-, and 10-year periods ending 6/30/2020. Three companies match our criteria:

Allstate (ALL)

Anthem (ANTM)

Broadcom (AVGO)

The next step is to compare the stock performance of the three tickers for the 10-and-a-half-year period ending June 30, 2020 with the S&P index.

Figure 1: Total Returns

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

This graph shows that AVGO outperformed ANTM, ALL, and the S&P index by a wide margin as of June 30, 2020. The final portfolio balance, calculated on a total return basis (capital appreciation and reinvested dividends), and the 10-and-a-half-year CAGRs are shown below in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Portfolio Value

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

AVGO has been a dominant stock performer, notwithstanding the impact of the current pandemic.

I also believe that it is vital to perform trend analysis for two of the more important metrics for dividend investors, one-year, three-year, five-year, and 10-year CAGRs, for both total trailing returns (TTRs) and dividends paid.

Figure 3: Total Trailing Returns as of June 30, 2020

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

On a TTRs basis, AVGO has demonstrated superior stock performance during the past one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods. The pandemic initially impacted AVGO; however, since mid-March 2020, the stock has increased over 90%.

Figure 4: Dividend Growth as of June 30, 2020

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

AVGO shows remarkable dividend growth during the periods indicated above (both ANTM and AVGO 10-year CAGRs will be reached this year). The current FY 2020 AVGO annualized dividend payment currently projects to be an increase of 16% over FY 2019.

AVGO presents an exciting buying opportunity due to its compelling stock performance and superior dividend growth. The next step is to perform additional fundamental research on AVGO, both on a quantitative and qualitative basis.

Fundamental analysis: AVGO

Business Profile - Let's take a look at how Broadcom began as a company in 1991, completed its IPO in 1998, and evolved into AVGO after being acquired by AVAGO Technologies in 2016. AVGO (the combination of Broadcom & AVAGO Technologies) has acquired 38 companies during the past 29 years, with 10 of those acquisitions taking place since 2010. AVGO's acquisition strategy, successful integration of the acquired companies, and strong operating results are the three forces that have propelled the company's performance.

Figure 5: Broadcom Today

Source: Company Presentation

AVGO - the combined entity of Broadcom and Avago - boasts a highly diverse product portfolio across an array of end markets. Avago focused primarily on radio frequency filters and amplifiers used in high-end smartphones, such as the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy devices, in addition to an assortment of solutions for wired infrastructure, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets. Legacy Broadcom targeted networking semiconductors, such as switch and physical layer chips, broadband products (e.g., television set-top box processors), and connectivity chips that handle standards such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The company has acquired Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec's enterprise security business to bolster its offerings in infrastructure software and security.

Today AVGO provides:

Infrastructure software Data Center: Networking, Compute, & Storage Connectivity Broadband: End-to-End Solutions Wireless: Device Connectivity Portfolio

CEO Hock Tan has held his position since March 2006, first for Avago and then for the combined company after the merger between Avago and legacy Broadcom. Previously, he was chairman of Integrated Device Technology. Tan boasts both a technical and financial background, holding bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering while also serving in a bevy of financial roles at Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and a few venture capital funds. This background has come to the forefront in Tan's aggressive string of acquisitions, a strategy that we think will persist.

Figure 6: Non-GAAP Earnings per Share

Source:Portfolio-Insight.com

Non-GAAP earnings per share have shown tremendous growth during the past 10 years, although FY 2019 shows deceleration that I expect to continue through FY 2020. Analysts' estimates (gray bars) forecast high single-digit increases in 2021 and 2022. The blue shading for the CAGRs indicates results consistent with the best-performing stocks.

Figure 7: Revenue Growth

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

Revenue growth is fueled organically, and through acquisitions, AVGO has committed to pursuing additional opportunities. Although the recent efforts to acquire Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) were not successful, past efforts suggest acquisition activity, perhaps as early as FY 2021. Analysts' estimates (gray bars) forecast mid-single-digit increases in 2021 and 2022. The blue shading for the Revenue CAGRs indicates results consistent with the best-performing stocks.

Figure 8: Free Cash Flow per Share

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

Free cash flow results per share have been impressive. The three-, five-, and 10-year CAGRs are consistent with the best-performing stocks. These levels must be maintained going forward to help finance additional acquisitions.

Figure 9: Dividend Growth

The blue shading for the CAGRs indicates results consistent with the best-performing stocks. It should also be noted that AVGO is the top-rated dividend growth stock on Dividend Radar. I also included the estimated annualized payment for FY 2020, based on the most recent quarterly amount. If we use this estimate, the 10-year CAGR would be 50.5%.

So, on key performance metrics such as non-GAAP Earnings per Share, Revenues, Free Cash Flow per Share, and Dividends, AVGO has performed in the top 20% of all stocks. Based on the last 10 years, it is one of the best performing stock on Dividend Radar.

Fair value - I begin the deeper dive into the research of AVGO by examining the fair value over the most recent 10 years, ending June 30, 2020. Several tools could be used to determine fair value; however, for this analysis, I chose to use Portfolio Insight and Dividend Yield Theory.

Following Benjamin Graham, I prefer to think of fair value as a range, not an absolute, so I look at how the market has historically valued the stock. Figure 10 (below) plots the daily closing price of AVGO (green line) against its "fair" price based on average ten-year trailing P/E (purple line) and a "fair" price based on an average P/E of 15 (blue line). This graph shows the fair value range of AVGO beginning in 2010 and forecasted through 2022, based on the latest analysts' estimates.

Figure 10: Fair Value

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

Below the blue line is in the margin of safety, and it represents the ideal place to purchase a stock. The recent price drop that occurred during March 2020 positioned AVGO as a potential buying opportunity. There has been a significant increase in share price since that time; however, AVGO still appears to be undervalued.

Many dividend investors like to consider several sources when estimating the fair value of a particular stock. I frequently use the relationship between the current yield compared with the average five-year dividend yield.

Figure 11: Dividend Channel

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

The Dividend yield theory is simple and intuitive. It basically says that for blue-chip dividend stocks, meaning those with stable business models that don't significantly change over time, dividend yields tend to revert to the mean. In other words, a stock's dividend yield fluctuates around a relatively fixed level over the years that approximates fair value. If the stock's current yield (blue line) is far enough above its historical yield (red line), then the stock is likely undervalued. And if its yield is beneath its historical norm, then the stock could be overvalued. From Figure 11 above, since the current yield is greater than the 5-year average yield, it appears that AVGO is undervalued.

Peer Analysis-Morningstar recently indicated that two of the main competitors are Marvell Tech (MRVL) and Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Figure 12: 5-YEAR Performance CAGRs

TTRs (%) Dividends (%) EPS (%) Revenue (%) MRVL 23.4 Frozen 12.3 -4.7 SWKS 5.8 28.8 13.8 2.5 AVGO 22.1 54.1 34.2 30.4

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

Currently, both MRVL and SWKS are overvalued, MRVL's dividend has been frozen since 2013, and SWKS has shown material weakness in their revenues and trailing total returns.

The key performance metrics would seem to suggest that AVGO continues to outperform its competitors.

Figure 13: Total Trailing Returns

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

Based on an initial investment of $10,000 on June 30, 2010, Figure 13 shows what the portfolio value for each ticker would have been as of June 30, 2020. The 10-and-a-half-year CAGR would have been 33.7%, 24.3%, 6.5% for AVGO, SWKS, and MRVL, respectively.

Qualitative Assessment - AVGO is a shareholder-friendly company, as evidenced by the outstanding total trailing returns and the high growth rate in the dividends paid to shareholders, particularly during the past 10 years.

The salary and incentive compensation plans align the interests of the Board of Directors and senior management team with the shareholders' interests.

Figure 14: Target Pay Mix

Source: Company DEF 14A

From the above chart, the CEO and other named officers' long-term incentive compensation comprise approximately 80% of total compensation. Based on the Target Pay Mix, senior management's pay is aligned with shareholders' interests.

There is a strong operating culture, led by a young (average age 53 years old) and experienced senior officer management team. Most importantly, Mr. Tan is a highly skilled and experienced CEO. Mr. Tan is one of the best CEOs in the business, based not only on the track record but the company's positioning for the road ahead as well.

There is a loyal customer base; AVGO is the dominant player in the markets they serve, so the Narrow Moat rating is well earned.

Risk Assessment

Apple accounted for 25% of revenue in fiscal 2018, illustrating the sizable impact any potential design loss for its RF filters or other products sold into the iPhone may have on AVGO.

Although AVGO has had a long track record of making successful acquisitions, the key will be can they continue to make accretive acquisitions. Acquisitions are a key driver of growth.

Our substantial indebtedness could adversely affect our financial health and our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations or potential acquisitions, could limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry, and exposes us to interest rate risk to the extent of our variable rate indebtedness and prevent us from fulfilling our obligations under our indebtedness.

Who will become the person who eventually will replace the highly successful Hock Tan as the next CEO? Succession planning will become one of the most important considerations and decisions the Board of Directors will make.

Summary

My investment thesis: Dividend Radar Champions, Contenders, and Challengers companies are an excellent source to uncover potential stocks to buy.

I used the list to source the candidates, then selectively apply several filters to produce the three top-performing companies that have outperformed the S&P index during the last three-, five-, and 10-year period ending June 30, 2020. I compared the performance of the three stocks based on total trailing returns and dividend growth. AVGO emerged as my top buying opportunity subject to performing additional research.

I used fundamental analysis to show AVGO has outperformed its peers and the S&P index. Also, I have shown that AVGO's growth trend in revenues, dividends, EPS, TTRs, and free cash flow per share has demonstrated outstanding performance. I summarize this analysis by focusing on the four money charts.

Figure 15: Money Charts

Source: AVGO Company Presentation

The non-GAAP measure EBITDA focuses on the operating decisions of the business because it looks at profitability from its core operations before the impact of capital structure, leverage, and non-cash items such as depreciation are taken into account (CFI). Free cash flow per share signals

a company's ability to pay debt, pay dividends, buy back stock, and facilitate the growth of the business. Also, the free cash flow per share metric can be used to give a preliminary prediction concerning future share prices. (Investopedia)

In essence, these charts can also be used as leading indicators to understand AVGO's ability to continue to be profitable and to develop the required cash flow to fund acquisitions and pay dividends.

The Board of Directors and management interests are aligned with the interests of the shareholders. Modest salary levels, coupled with strong incentive compensation plans, are the strongest indication. Shareholders have been rewarded through increasing dividend payments and significant capital appreciation since 2010.

AVGO generates excess cash flow and uses it to fund acquisitions and fund internal growth. The CEO has indicated his intention to continue with this strategy. Excess cash flow coupled with a relatively low payout ratio (52%) implies that dividend growth will likely continue, although not as high as with the recent trends.

AVGO is a constituent of the S&P index, Russell 1000 index, NASDAQ 100 company, and a member of the Dividend Contenders. Finally, Morningstar has awarded AVGO a Narrow Moat rating.

Broadcom Inc., an American designer, developer, manufacturer and global supplier of a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products, is my top choice as a buy.

You should perform your research to determine if AVGO is a fit for your portfolio. I am not recommending that you buy AVGO. I currently own AVGO and QCOM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.