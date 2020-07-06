Quick And Dirty Mortgage REIT Discounts For July 6th, 2020

The tables in this article provide the discount using trailing book value (Q1 2020). Our ratings are based on discounts to current projected book values (as of 6/30/2020).

We're going bullish on CHMI and NRZ. Both trade at discounts greater than 30% to our current estimated book values.

The market isn't too positive on mortgage REITs with exposure to MSRs. The discounts to book remain much larger there.

Bargains still exist in the sector, but you've got to know where to look.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.98 $4.65 $4.55 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.91 $6.07 $5.54 (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.89 $14.55 $12.93 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.86 $16.07 $13.87 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.86 $7.50 $6.43 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.84 $11.10 $9.32 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.72 $6.96 $4.99 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.65 $13.73 $8.90 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.56 $5.28 $2.96 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.29 $2.63 $3.39 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.77 $15.06 $11.58 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.75 $12.45 $9.30 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.71 $3.41 $2.43 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.67 $5.02 $3.36 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.64 $2.69 $1.72 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.59 $4.34 $2.56 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.18 $15.16 $17.90 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.67 $10.71 $7.20 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.65 $3.89 $2.53 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren't the only mortgage REITs who should see book value higher as today than it was on 3/31/2020.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed. In some cases they will be up quarter-to-date, in other cases they will be down.

As of 05/07/2020, management's estimate for IVR book value was $2.25 to $3.25. As a reminder, shares of IVR just closed at $4.47. The earnings release indicates that as of 5/31/2020 the book value should be between $2.65 and $3.15.

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

You may notice that we write about these topics quite frequently. Why? Because share prices swing hard, especially when there is panic in the sector. The difference in price movement can be massive.

That level of volatility is NOT usual when we look at a period that spans years, but it is quite normal in the period that began in late February and runs through at least today.

The MSR Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs with MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights) are still trading at much lower than average price-to-book ratios. Yes, prepayment rates may increase with lower mortgage rates. Sure, that could be a challenge. However, these mortgage REITs moved to trade at huge discounts to book value and have only partly recovered.

CHMI

We will start with CHMI. This is a mortgage REIT for investors who want the big discount to book value, but want to avoid the non-agency MBS exposure. You're looking at a mortgage REIT which combines agency MBS with MSRs. If mortgage rates increase, they win on the MSRs and lose on the MBS. If mortgage rates decrease, they expect to win on the MBS and lose on the MSRs. Consequently, the MSRs create a very viable hedge for the MBS.

Here is the index card for CHMI:

NRZ

Another alternative is NRZ. NRZ has reduced its risk exposure since March 2020, but still has some credit risk in their portfolio. For investors who are comfortable with having some credit risk in the portfolio, NRZ has outperformed often in past years since they also have a business for mortgage origination.

Here's the outlook:

NRZ is trading at a large discount to book value. That has been quite unusual for the mortgage REIT's past. Prior to March 2020, NRZ regularly traded at a premium valuation.

We have a small position in NRZ. It was much larger, but we closed out a chunk of it in early June:

That wasn't our entire position being closed out, but it was a bit more than 80% of the position. The result is NRZ having a weight closer to 1.05% in our portfolio today. It had peaked at about 6.4%.

Think it is strange we closed part of our position but have a bullish rating today? We closed those shares at $8.78. Today, the price is $7.20. If the price was $8.78 today, we wouldn't be picking NRZ to highlight because it would be so close to our neutral line.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren't careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, follow me.

Ratings:

Bullish on common shares of CHMI and NRZ

