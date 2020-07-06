The U.S. Stock Market And The U.S. Dollar

Right now, the value of the U. S. dollar continues to decline as confidence has declined in the United States, and may continue to do so through year end.

This performance appears to be connected with the fact that money tends to flow out of the United States as investors believe that risk factors in the world have changed.

Since mid-May, the value of the US. dollar has declined in value as European stock prices have outperformed stock prices in the United States.

James Mackintosh, in the Wall Street Journal, states the obvious,

Perhaps the obvious trade in the world right now is to sell U. S. stocks in expectation that they well be hurt by the new coronavirus wave and buy stocks in Europe where it has been brought under control.”

U. S. stock are much more expensive, even as Europe reopens and many U. S. states reintroduce restrictions on business to control the viral spread.”

Sounds simple and easy.

But, maybe it is not so simple. In fact Mr. Mackintosh goes on to say that things are a lot more complicated than that.

The International Picture

The complicating factor in this picture is the international flow of capital.

I have this factor before. It seems as if investors often move their funds internationally dependent upon how the investment community is assessing the risk factor in the world at any particular time.

If investors get worried about things going on in Europe or elsewhere they move their monies to the United States and when they are more comfortable with things going on elsewhere in the world they move their funds out of the United States.

Global risk seems to be far more important than local risk.

As Mr. Mackintosh states,

“That has created a strong link between moves in the dollar and the relative performance of U. S. and foreign stocks, even after adjusting for the value in dollars—particularly for emerging markets but also the eurozone.”

This, Mr. Mackintosh contends, can explain the recent behavior of relative stock prices in the U. S. and elsewhere.

Eurozone stocks began to beat U.S. stocks in mid-May, leaping 24% in dollar terms from May 15 to the high of June 8 and trouncing the S&P 500’s 13% gain. After that the market was held back by worries about a second coronavirus wave, first in China and then in the U.S., but the S&P slightly outperformed as the dollar strengthened a little.”

This is exactly the point I was making in my earlier article.

Movements In The Dollar Since May

In the middle of May, the U. S. Dollar Index (DXY) was around 110.40. One could acquire one Euro for $1.0800.

It has pretty well been downhill for the dollar since then. On Monday morning, July 6, the U. S. Dollar Index was around 96.50 and one Euro could be obtained for $1.1340. There was a definite decline in the value of the U. S. dollar during this time period.

What seems to have shifted?

It appears as if investors around the world have refocused their attention in the United States from what the Federal Reserve System was doing to the leadership that was coming from elsewhere in the U. S. government.

Before the middle of May, investors had been focusing almost primarily upon the Federal Reserve and what Chairman Powell and the central bank were doing to support financial markets and financial institutions in the United States, but also around the world.

The trust in what Mr. Powell and the Fed were doing was quite high.

In May, investor attention shifted toward what the president and the U. S. Congress was doing…or, was not doing. I picked up this shift in an earlier article.

It appears to be the case that the two major factors dominating movements in this market right now is whether or not Federal Reserve policy will dominate the future. The alternative, as mentioned above, is that focus has been transferred to the Fed to the federal government. If the traders perceive that the US government is not doing its job and that the leadership of the government is failing or has failed, you will see the value of the US dollar continue to weaken. And, this is not the weakness that president Trump had been seeking earlier in his administration. This will be a weakness tied to his presidency and the options for the future.”

So the value of the U. S. dollar has continued to decline.

And, as Mr. Mackintosh has stated, and I reported above, European stocks began to out-perform U. S. stocks in mid-May.

The Future

So, where are investors going to put their money in the future?

Right now, it looks as if the movement in sentiment is away from the United States, to a weaker dollar, and to the European stock market outperforming the U. S. stock market.

What will ultimately be the test, in my mind, is what happens on the solvency front. The efforts by the Federal Reserve has mainly be to guarantee markets sufficient liquidity so that investors and financial institutions can weather disruptions coming from the pandemic-created downturn.

What will drive the future is the possibility of a liquidity crisis turning into a solvency crisis. I believe that a solvency problem is a real possibility. I am not sure the U.S. leadership is prepared for this shock. And, to me, this is the reason for the weakness in the U. S. dollar, a weakness that I believe will only continue, and be reflected in the future of stock prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.