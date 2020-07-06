In the long-term, Tesco cannot win the price war and it will continue to lose market share, with Aldi expanding its physical estate aggressively.

British supermarket Tesco went through a difficult period several years ago and under chief executive Dave Lewis worked hard to return to health. One of the long-term challenges which has dogged Tesco throughout is the rise of foreign discounters, specifically Lidl and Aldi. The company has recently claimed progress in its battle with Aldi, but I don’t think it will make meaningful, sustained progress in fighting back the progress of Lidl and Aldi

Tesco and the Competitive Landscape

The U.K. basically has four main local supermarket brands at size: Tesco, Asda (owned by Wal-Mart(WMT)), Sainsbury’s (JSNSF, JSAIY) and Morrisons (MRWSF, MRWSY). Through a combination of mergers and takeovers over the years, they have come to dominate the main part of the large-scale grocery shopping landscape, though there are several smaller but sizeable players such as Waitrose (higher end) and the Co-op.

Within this, Tesco is the largest player by a considerable distance. It operates across a variety of formats which mean that as well as the traditional supermarket space, it has presence in more recent growth areas such as compact urban minimarts (Tesco Metro) and convenience.

It’s helpful to understand too that Tesco is a world-class retail operator. So while it went through a sustained rough patch around five years ago, this isn’t some parochial, backwards-facing operation but a talented retail organization with deep expertise. From their Clubcard loyalty programme to the integration of online and offline shopping, they are in excellent shape (although their overseas operations have tended to be more problematic than those in the British Isles).

In the high twenties, Tesco’s percentage share of the U.K. grocery market remains unmatched. However, it has been falling year on year for many years.

Source: Statista

The main source of this share loss has been two German discounters, Aldi and Lidl.

Why Aldi and Lidl are Such Tough Competition

The U.K. grocery market has long been brutally competitive so it can be hard to understand why Aldi and Lidl represent an existential threat to some of the more-established participants.

If you are familiar with their operations in Germany, which form the playbook for their U.K. setup, you will be familiar with why they do so well. Key reasons include:

Pricing is sustained at low prices. This is not just promotional pricing, or high-low pricing, but noticeably low prices year after year.

Product quality is good. They stock well-known brands, but a lot of what is instore is their private label. That tends to be high quality and the food in particular has an excellent reputation for quality, which is burnished by the stores’ German provenance as British shoppers believe that Germans know quality food.

The store setup is simple. This is particularly true of ranging. You can do a full shop at Lidl or Aldo but the range is much slimmer than in an equivalent Tesco. It’s around a tenth of an equivalent supermarket or a thirtieth of a hypermarket, according to this article. That makes things easier and cheaper, from buying through rotation to stock turnover.

Costs are low. While Tesco does a good job on costs already, Aldi and Lidl do better – stores tend to have less staff and are markedly smaller (in my town, for example, the Lidl is in the old store Tesco vacated when it purpose built a far larger store).

Branding matters in some sections of the U.K. market, so one thing both chains have done well is create brands which reduce the possible social embarrassment of shopping at a discount store. Their own label products often have quasi-brands the shops have created to make them seem like branded items, something Tesco copied with its launch of Stockwell, Mrs. Molly and other similar house brands several years back.

If you still don’t see how this might work in practice, consider the cult U.S. supermarket Trader Joe’s. Although pitched at a more premium level, it employs all of the above Aldi moves because it is owned by… Aldi. (Aldi also has Aldi-branded fascias in the U.S. while Lidl also launched in the U.S. several years ago).

Tesco’s Shifting Strategy to Fight Aldi and Lidl

Over the past several decades, to fight Aldi and Lidl (and some other smaller discounters which haven’t all had the same staying power), Tesco has alternated between high-low promotional pricing and every day low pricing. Neither works that well in my opinion: if it uses high-low pricing, consumers split their basket between Tesco and Aldi/Lidl in many cases, while if it uses every day low pricing it struggles to create excitement or to have as compelling a value proposition as Aldi/Lidl, whose price-quality combination often feels better.

The discounters have taken what I think is a smarter approach, combining EDLP pricing with a promotional calendar focused on trial and quality. For example, Lidl has a calendar of themed weeks – this week is “Eastern European week” where they promote items from a certain theme, often geographical. That creates excitement, drives footfall and allows them to increase volume of slow-moving lines, without resorting to much deeper discounting.

Tesco’s current move is a price-matching programme focused on Aldi with a “red dot” icon, reminding shoppers through the store of the programme. In its most recent trading statement, the company trumpeted the early success of this programme.

Source: company Q1 trading statement

The period roughly coincided with lockdown, so how representative it is of typical shopping periods remains to be seen in coming quarters. But still this update is interesting. First, note that it has been over a decade since the chain saw net switching gains from Aldi – a sign of the huge challenge that they face. While the other metrics sound promising, the question is whether they will translate to profitable sales, and that is not something on which the company elaborated.

However, whatever Tesco does on pricing, the underlying strength of the Aldi business model which I outlined above will not change. Additionally, Aldi has a significant store opening programme. It has also been trialling a smaller format (Aldi Local) to play in the convenience space, although I am skeptical of whether it will ever get the economics to work in this notoriously tricky format (low basket size, high costs) – Morrison’s and others tried and failed. Aldi is targeting 1,200 stores by 2025 and this does not seem to have been dented by COVID-19. That will still be far below Tesco, with c. 4,000 stores, but closing the gap (although Tesco has not stopped: it also plans 150 new Express stores in the coming three years, according to its last annual report).

A Bright Spot for Tesco: Online

One weakness Aldi and Lidl have is their concentration on a physical store estate at a time when online grocery shopping is growing its mainstream position. Neither has a full online shopping proposition – Aldi does let some customers order online from a curated set of products, but that is a much more restricted offering than Tesco’s full online operation which is going from strength to strength.

During the recent lockdown, Tesco’s online sales jumped a lot higher from an already high base.

Source: company Q1 trading statement supplemental data pack

Arguably this isn’t bad for Aldi, as if Tesco shoppers do more online shopping, the profitability of the store estate will fall, which won’t be true for bricks and mortar focused Aldi. But in fact, Tesco uses a blended model for fulfilling online orders, whereby a small number of warehouses complement instore picking from hundreds of shops in its existing estate. For that reason, an increase in the amount of its business done online doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a drop off in store activity or store closures: the stores will switch from serving customers to being used to fulfil online orders.

Conclusion: Heads Aldi Wins, Tails Tesco Loses

Despite the recent positive news about improved value perception for Tesco versus Aldi, I don’t yet see evidence that Tesco is turning the tide, let alone winning the war. Aldi’s smart strategy and consistent value proposition makes it hard for Tesco to win whatever pricing strategy it adopts. In some ways this is helpful: having as sharp a competitor as Aldi and Lidl has clearly forced Tesco to improve its own performance over the years. Long-term, however, the gradual dripping of Tesco maket share every year to Aldi and Lidl looks set to continue, whatever Tesco says about the success of its “Red Dot” pricing initiative. Online is one front where it has a real advantage and it may look to expand that further while it still has the lead.

