A lot of factors have driven down GEO's equity price, and it has reached the pricing of their bonds as well.

COVID-19 crisis. Are you sick of hearing of it yet? Everyone is eagerly awaiting a "return to normal," while exactly when that will happen remains a huge unknown.

In the financial world, we will be seeing the scars of the COVID-19 crisis for a long time. In some instances, it will permanently change the way things are. In some cases, companies have been forced to do things like cut dividends because cash flow was significantly disrupted, while in other cases, companies took advantage of the disruption to implement plans that might have been disruptive on their own.

Disruption In Prisons

Even prisons have not been exempt from the impact of COVID-19. There has been an increase in costs as cleaning costs have escalated, and the main impact to revenue has come from a decline in population at immigration detainment centers. With US-Mexican border travel diminished, there have been fewer detainees. The two publicly-traded prison REITs, CoreCivic (CXW) and GEO Group (GEO) both negotiate contracts that are based on population but have guaranteed minimums. Populations have declined to the point that those minimums are kicking in.

At their Q1 earnings, GEO provided guidance of AFFO for $2.25-$2.35, down approximately 11% from their prior guidance due to COVID-19. That's assuming that populations at immigration detention facilities remain below 70% for the remainder of the year. Likely conservative guidance, but it gives us a picture of the impact of COVID-19.

The fall in price has been more extreme. An 11% decline in guidance is much better than companies in other industries have seen. Many companies have not been able or willing to provide guidance at all. There's more at work here than just COVID-19.

De-REITing

Historically, there have been two prison REITs, and in the future there will be just one. CXW has announced they would be converting to a different corporate structure. We believe this is a case of CXW taking advantage of the mayhem in the REIT sector to make a long-term permanent change that would certainly have been very controversial before COVID-19.

CXW wants to de-REIT (or become a C-corp) because REITs are required to distribute the majority of their taxable income.

Alternative corporate structures could allow the Company flexibility to allocate the Company's substantial free cash flow to the highest returning opportunities which could include debt repayment, prudent return of capital to shareholders, or funding attractive growth opportunities. Source: CoreCivic Press Release – June 17th

In plain English, CXW's share price has been too low to issue new equity – the easiest way for a REIT to grow. CXW had been paying out more than $200 million/year in dividends. They decided that since the dividend was not supporting the share price, that eliminating the dividend would result in additional cash flow that can be used to pay down debt and buy new properties to grow the company and hopefully, increase the share price.

It's important to recognize that CXW's decision was not motivated by a lack of cash flow. It has much more to do with a chronically low share price. CXW's price/FFO multiple has been falling since 2015, making it difficult to raise equity.

Here's a look at CXW's historic multiple:

CXW's management hopes that by de-REITing and demonstrating more growth, that their multiple will improve.

GEO Group

Some have automatically assumed that GEO will follow suit. We believe that's quite unlikely for many reasons.

First, we have seen different approaches toward the dividend in the past. In 2016, CXW cut their dividend from $0.52 to $0.42. GEO raised their dividend at the same time from $0.4333/quarter to $0.4666/quarter. Historically, GEO has been more generous with their dividend.

Second, in the Q1 earnings calls, we also saw very different attitudes toward the dividend. In his prepared remarks, CXW CFO David Garfinkle said:

I'd like to close my prepared remarks with a brief note on our dividend, which currently yields 15%. The dividend declaration is a Board decision, and we are meeting with our Board quite frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following our historical calendar, our next dividend would typically be payable in July, and therefore, we have more than a month before the Board would be required to declare the dividend if it was to adhere to our historical calendar, which simply provides more time to assess the operating environment before making any decisions on capital allocation.

In contrast, when GEO CEO George Zoley was asked about the high-yield of the dividend, he said:

Well, I think, as the second quarter unfolds, shareholders will see a stark comparison between our company and the industry vs. others. We're an essential government service provider. And you correctly stated that our profitability is maybe compressing by 10% 11%, but that's far better than the typical companies throughout the country. And I think shareholders and investors will see a stark comparison as time moves forward this year. And we plan to reach out to the investment community throughout the year in different road shows and talk about the company and remind them of the kind of business we're in, the predictability of our cash flows and the generous nature of our dividend. So we think the economic conditions are in our favor. And in time more and more people will see this and the stock will increase.

Finally, GEO's CEO (and founder) George Zoley certainly has a lot of personal incentive to maintain the dividend as he has been buying shares hand over fist.

With 2.75 million shares owned directly, Zoley is collecting $5.28 million in annual dividends. His cash compensation last year was a little more than $3 million, so his dividends are materially larger than his salary. By contrast, CXW CEO Damon Hininger owns just under 400k shares, most accumulated through stock awards.

For these reasons, we believe it's very likely that GEO is going to remain a REIT, and will continue their generous distribution policy. Now that GEO will be the only prison company with a REIT structure, that could increase demand. CXW has been their main competition for many years and now CXW will appeal to a very different style of investors. It also will impact CEFs and ETFs that focus on REITs, which will now have only one choice in the sector.

Late News: July 7th – GEO declared $0.48 dividend, in line with previous quarters.

What If?

One of the realities of investing is that you always have to accept the fact that you might be wrong. What if GEO decides to follow in CXW's shoes? What alternative is there for dividend investors?

Geo Group Inc 2026 Notes 6.00% CUSIP: 36162JAB2 are trading with 7.8% current yield, and a YTM (yield-to-maturity) of about 12%.

Trading at approximately $0.75 on the dollar, bonds have to be paid regardless of what the corporate structure is. While dividends are voluntary, interest is not. This is a great option for more conservative investors either alongside GEO common shares or instead of common shares.

Debt Structure

GEO's debt is primarily in bonds and their credit facility which includes a $776 million term loan and a $900 million revolving line of credit. As of the end of Q1, GEO had $490 million outstanding on that line.

Here's a look at their maturity schedule.

Source: GEO Supplement

There's no secret as to why the 2026 bonds are trading at a much lower price than the 2022 or 2023 bonds. The large spike in maturities in 2024 include GEO's term loan and their revolver. The market has been concerned about GEO's ability to refinance that amount as BNP Paribas and several other banks declared they would no longer lend to the private prison industry after the current contract is up.

In their Q3 earnings call, GEO disclosed that the banks which have made up those announcements account for approximately 25% of the facilities capacity. Additionally, Moody's has not seen it as a serious enough concern to downgrade them from B1. Moody's described the backlash as "a concern" but cited the fundamentals and liquidity as "solid."

GEO is at 5.0x debt/adjusted EBITDA, which is inline with their long-term history.

Additionally, they enjoy interest coverage at 4.0x. In short, GEO has no issues with being able to make their interest payments. The banks that decided not to lend did so for publicity reasons, not out of concern over the finances. We note that these very public announcements started coming out within months of these banks signing a five-year commitment.

In terms of refinancing, GEO has plenty of options. The 75% of their lenders who haven't said anything could easily take up the slack. There are plenty of banks, private equity, or senior secured bonds could be issued. GEO has a significant amount of real estate that could be used as specific or general collateral if necessary.

We believe that GEO will not have an issue refinancing their debt. With over $2 billion in annual revenue, over $400 million in EBITDA and over 4.0x interest coverage, it's a bit ridiculous that some think GEO will be unable to find lenders.

Shorter Maturities

We like the 2026 bonds because at these deals we want the higher yield as long as possible. Treasury rates are likely to remain very low for several years and the Federal Reserve maintains a very accommodating policy. Therefore, yield is going to get harder to find, so it's smart to lock it in now while you still can.

However, for those looking for a shorter duration, Geo Group Inc 2023 Notes 5.125% CUSIP: 36159RAG8 are also trading at an attractive discount $88.

That's a 5.8% current yield and a 10.2% YTM. Notably, these notes mature before the revolving line of credit and the term loan. So this is a more conservative option with a good yield for the holding time.

Where GEO Goes From Here

GEO's two main challenges are a reduction in border activity and refinancing their credit facility in 2024. The former is likely to solve itself with time. As the world reopens up, there will be more border activity and more need for the temporary holding facilities that GEO contracts to ICE.

Some have the idea that the presidential election will play a major role, however history suggests that the party in power has little to do with demand for GEO's facilities. Ironically, one of the most stagnant periods for GEO's revenue was the first term of George W. Bush. 2008-2016 was quite lucrative.

Data by YCharts

Whatever one thinks about what should or shouldn't be regarding the private sector's involvement with the justice system, the reality is that public facilities are old, getting older, often filled above their intended capacity. While getting a crowd into a frenzy against private prisons is easy, getting voters enthusiastic about spending a few billion dollars on building new ones isn't.

As GEO and CXW have grown, they have grown beyond just prisons. They own community re-entry centers, parole centers, GEO owns an electronic monitoring company for those under house arrest, and CXW bought 28 buildings this year leased to various government agencies including the Social Security Department. They own infrastructure that's vital to the government and is not something that replacing will be cheap, easy or quick.

Everyone can get on board with "improving" the American justice system, even if we can't all agree on exactly what parts need to be improved. However, it's important to recognize that it took decades to develop what exists today, it isn't going to be replaced so easily as the stroke of a pen. GEO will still be needed, their expertise, their physical real estate, their employees are all not so easily replaced.

Any effort to fundamentally transform the system will be a long-term one, and GEO can easily adjust to fit into a new role if that is what the government decides is necessary. The bottom line is that neither GEO nor CXW are going anywhere soon. They provide services and infrastructure that's mission critical to the US government and the governments of several states.

The blip created by COVID-19 will dissipate and revenues will continue to climb, as they have for the past 20 years. It's amazing that a company with such strong cash flow, from governmental sources, is trading at such a low multiple. Even their debt is trading at a discount. This provides us numerous options to profit.

We love the GEO common equity. It has enormous upside and a huge dividend. Those who are dependent on income might be a little gun shy given how CXW decided to transform and eliminate their dividend. We believe GEO is unlikely to follow in the near future, however if CXW's efforts prove very successful and their share price takes off, then maybe GEO follows in a couple years.

The 2026 bonds are very attractive for a source of reliable income regardless of whether or not GEO decides to follow in CXW's footsteps. For the most conservative investors, the 2023 bonds allow you to cash out before GEO has to grapple with the maturity of their credit facility.

The combination of political rhetoric, COVID-19, and CXW's surprise decision have conspired to make GEO very cheap at every level of their capital structure. More conservative investors should take advantage and invest in the GEO bonds which provides a very unique buying opportunity! The yield of +10% is unlikely to last long.

