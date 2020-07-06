'Widow & Orphan' Income Factory: 6-Month Results And Portfolio Upgrades

Several years ago, I introduced our "Widow & Orphan" Income Factory portfolio as appropriate for investors with a more moderate risk/reward profile. "More moderate" is a relative term in the sense that it targeted an average distribution yield in the 8% range, which was lower and arguably less risky than the more aggressive Income Factory that I had been managing and reporting on that targeted distribution yields in the 10-11% range. (In my book, The Income Factory [McGraw-Hill, 2020], the "moderate risk/reward" model portfolios are conceptually based on the Widow & Orphan portfolio I had introduced here on Seeking Alpha.)

I named it "Widow & Orphan" with tongue firmly in cheek, given that it is still a relatively high income portfolio and eschews the sort of traditional low-yielding assets (government and corporate bonds, etc.) that one might initially assume would be in a true W&O portfolio. Since it is all closed-end funds (25 of them) from 8 different asset classes, there is tremendous diversification by issuer, by fund manager, and by asset class. It is also mostly "fixed income" of one sort or another, where the hundreds of companies in which we are ultimately investing mostly only have to continue making fixed payments at the level that they are already making (interest and dividends) in order for our investment "bets" to pay off. We are not looking to them to grow their cash flows, but plan to create our own growth through reinvestment and compounding.

This makes it essentially a "bet" on corporate managements here in America and around the world "muddling through" and keeping their companies alive through whatever volatile economic period lies before us. I think this fits the comparison I often make of "betting on horses to merely finish the race" as opposed to "betting on them to win, place or show," which would be more analogous to investing in growth stocks. (Here is an article from respected money managers AllianceBernstein making the point about the stability of high-yield debt earnings over time, especially if bought when spreads are wide and yields are relatively high.)

Per the "Rule of 72," an 8% distribution yield, reinvested and compounded, will double every 9 years (in other words, 72 divided by 8 = 9), so a $100,000 portfolio, for example, would generate an income of:

$8,000 in Year 1,

$15,992 in Year 10,

$34,525 in Year 20

$74,538 in Year 30, and

$160,922 in Year 40, by which time the original $100,000 portfolio will have grown to over $2 million.

Widow & Orphan: Six-Month Results

The jury is still far from out on how our current market cycle will end and what gyrations still lie ahead of us, but here is how the W&O portfolio has performed so far this year. Its total return on a Net Asset Value basis has been a minus 10.9% for the first six months. Its total return on a market price basis has been a negative 14.5%. That means the prices of the funds have gone down more than the prices of the assets held by the funds, which explains why the discounts have widened out so substantially.

That is a two-edged sword inasmuch as the bigger the "paper loss" differential between the market price total return and the NAV total return, the bigger the discounts (and higher the yields) on reinvesting and compounding the distributions.

The bigger that discount between net asset value (i.e. the value of the assets in the fund that you are buying that "work for you" by producing income) and the market price (what you pay to buy those assets), the more of a "bonus yield" you receive when you buy that fund.

A great example of this is Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC). ARDC pays a yield of 8.2% on its NAV, which is the net value of the assets that are "working for you" as an investor. But because we can buy the fund at a whopping 15% discount, the distribution we receive represents a 9.6% yield on the amount we actually invested. This means not only higher income for us, but less risk, since - in general - assets paying investors 8.2% (the REAL yield on the assets in the portfolio) carry less risk than assets paying 9.6%. So, the difference, that extra 1.4%, is a "bonus yield" we are earning but not actually taking additional risk in order to receive.

An extra risk-free 1.4% earned over several decades is a big deal in terms of income growth and wealth accumulation. Using the Rule of 72 (which we used earlier to determine that a 9% return would double and re-double every 8 years) our 8.2% return would double and redouble in just under 9 years (because 72 divided by 8.2 equals 8.8), but a 9.6% return doubles and redoubles in about 7.5 years (because 72 divided by 9.6 equals 7.5). Over 30 or 40 years, that extra 1+% yield makes a big difference in how much (and how fast) an investor's income and wealth can accumulate.

Last week, I published an article that described the senior corporate loan asset class, one of 8 asset classes represented in our W&O portfolio. In it, we examined 23 closed end funds in the senior loan space, focusing on key attributes like price, discount, portfolio credit risk, and distribution coverage, and identified 13 of them as our "short list" of candidates for our various portfolios, including the Widow & Orphan.

Here, I have them ranked by the size of the "bonus distribution yield" investors receive as a result of the price discount, although that is an arbitrary classification and readers may have their own personal priorities about whether another quality, like distribution rate, discount, coverage rate, or credit quality is most important. One fund that appeals to me in particular is Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities (VTA), which like ARDC mentioned earlier, has a big discount (over 16%) and also an attractive yield just over 10%. Its bonus yield is 1.6%, reflecting the fact that we are collecting a 10.1% cash yield while only taking an 8.5% level of risk.

This chart (below) shows the current Senior Loan asset class section of our Widow & Orphans portfolio.

Three of the existing senior loan funds - ARDC, Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) and THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) - are also on my Senior Loan Short List, and I see no reason to replace them in the W&O portfolio. But I would like to replace the two Apollo funds Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF). Apollo is a very experienced credit shop, but distribution yields below 7% seem a bit skimpy in the current market for two funds that each have close to 90% of their assets in credits rated single-B and below. As I explained in last week's article previously cited, lower-rated loans can actually be attractive and reasonably prudent assets if well secured, held in a highly diversified portfolio, and managed by seasoned credit professionals.

But if you are going to take that level of risk (single-Bs and below, which represents the lower half of the non-investment grade segment) then you should get paid for it. As readers can see from the above "short list" or from last week's article, most funds, like the two Apollo funds, that hold largely (say 80% or more) loans in the single-B and below category are paying distribution yields in the 9% and higher range. Investors willing to accept loan yields down in the 6-7% range have other choices with better credit profiles (i.e. a higher percentage of double-B credits), like some of the Eaton Vance and Nuveen funds. The two Apollo funds may be solid holdings, but other funds with similarly rated underlying portfolios seem to be paying investors considerably more to hold them.

Two such funds are VTA, already mentioned, and BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies (FRA). FRA pays a distribution of 8.46%, which is 1.2% higher than the "natural" yield on its portfolio, if purchased at full price (i.e. at its NAV price). Without its price discount of 13.8%, FRA would only be paying us a distribution yield of 7.3%.

So, effective immediately, I am replacing AFT and AIF with VTA and FRA in the Widow & Orphan portfolio. Both have higher cash yields without any apparent increase in risk compared to the two Apollo funds, and neither has decreased its distribution so far this year (although nothing is guaranteed; cross your fingers!).

Looking Ahead

In the weeks to come, I will be reviewing additional asset classes, as we just recently did Senior Loans, with a view to tweaking or otherwise changing the composition of our Widow & Orphan portfolio. I also will be reviewing or creating additional model portfolios, most likely:

A more aggressive Income Factory

An "Income Factory Light" that blends elements of a traditional Income Factory and a dividend growth portfolio, for investors who want some of the advantages of both strategies

An eclectic, super-diversified "hunker down" portfolio for those who need an income stream but want to hedge our bets as much as we can and have the fewest eggs possible in any one basket.

This is the scariest, most uncertain market environment I have ever experienced, with political, economic, medical and financial challenges still facing us and little relevant past experience to guide us. That's why I believe I need to provide more alternative strategies, thoughtful options and "deep dives" than ever into important asset classes and other topics. I appreciate all your feedback and support, especially ideas you have about particular themes or issues you'd like me to address.

Later this month I expect to launch a "boutique" Marketplace service called "Inside the Income Factory." It is designed for followers who want a more continuous look at "how the sausage is made" and prefer to see articles like this one and last week's Senior Loan piece on a regular, more frequent basis. It will provide real-time alerts on portfolio changes and dialogue on topics germane to our investment decisions.

