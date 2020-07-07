Large-Cap Royalty Streaming Companies And Their Historical Performance - 2020 Edition

Two of these companies have CEOs hired in the past year, so tracking CEO performance is not very informative at this point. However, we present it, nonetheless.

This article compares the three large-cap royalty streaming companies to determine which ones stand out from the others based on historical performance.

I am in the process of doing a series where I present the historical returns of companies in the gold mining industry. As one example, I looked at the historical returns of a few of the junior gold mining companies here. It has been a worthwhile exercise as it reveals which companies have performed well in the past, which could be indicative of what the future holds.

I also break out each company CEO's performance to understand which leadership teams have performed well in the past and which ones have not.

Analyzing the historical performance of companies and their leadership teams is a great way to narrow down the search for which companies you want to understand better. Understanding historical performance isn't necessarily where the research should end, however.

In this article, I am examining the large-cap royalty streaming companies to see which ones stand out above the rest. As you will see from the historical returns, the royalty streaming business presents an incredible opportunity in the current macroeconomic environment we have found ourselves in the past decade. I recently wrote an article that highlights the opportunities that can be found with royalty streaming companies.

Here are the results of my research.

Source: Created by the author using each company's FY19 financials

First, I wanted to understand where each company's revenue came from, so that if a person was more bullish on one of the metals versus another, they could target that metal. This can also be an explanation for one company's relative outperformance versus another company. As you can see, each company is more weighted towards gold with silver taking second place.

Source: Created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance

Large-Cap Royalty Streaming Company Rankings by Market Cap

Franco-Nevada (FNV) Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Royal Gold (RGLD)

Source: Created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance

Large-Cap Royalty Streaming Company Rankings by 1-Year Total Return

Wheaton Precious Metals Franco-Nevada Royal Gold

Source: Created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance

Large-Cap Royalty Streaming Company Rankings by 3-Year Total Return

Wheaton Precious Metals Franco-Nevada Royal Gold

Source: Created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance

Large-Cap Royalty Streaming Company Rankings by 5-Year Total Return

Franco-Nevada Wheaton Precious Metals Royal Gold

Source: Created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance

Large-Cap Royalty Streaming Company Rankings by 5-Year Total Return

Franco-Nevada Royal Gold Wheaton Precious Metals

Source: Created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance

Large-Cap Royalty Streaming Company Rankings by Combined Years Total Return

Franco-Nevada Wheaton Precious Metals Royal Gold

This was a difficult ranking between Royal Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals due to the fact that Royal Gold has outperformed over a 10-year horizon, while Wheaton has outperformed in each of the other time frames. In this case, I am favoring the "what have you done for me lately" mentality.

Source: Created by the author using data from Bloomberg

It is difficult to glean any helpful information from the comparative CEO performances below due to the fact that two of the companies have hired new CEOs in just the past year.

Royal Gold's William Heissenbuttel was hired in January 2020 and has a background in corporate finance and has worked for Royal Gold for the past 25 years. Previously, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Royal Gold.

Franco-Nevada's Paul Brink was hired in May of 2020 and has a working background in finance and was college-educated in mechanical engineering. Most recently, Mr. Brink was the COO and, before that, was the SVP of Business Development at Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton's Randy Smallwood was hired in May of 2017 and has been with the company since its founding in one capacity or another. Most recently, Mr. Smallwood was a President in the company. His educational background is in geological engineering. Since becoming CEO of WPM, he has received 2019's CEO of the Year award from Business in Vancouver's BC.

Source: Created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance

Clearly, Randy Smallwood has a bit of a head start on the other two, so this may not be that indicative of future performance. However, it does say that Mr. Smallwood is off to a good start during his brief 3-year tenure with the company.

Source: Created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance

Once again, due to the brief time period that two of the three CEOs have been with the company, this doesn't provide very much valuable information. We will continue to track it in years to come to see what it says about each CEO's performance.

Conclusion

Regardless of which company you prefer to own among the group, the royalty streaming business model has been a winner over the past decade. This has even been proven in a difficult gold price environment, which further highlights the advantages of the business model.

Franco-Nevada has clearly been on a multi-year tear recently. It begs the question of valuation, and if it may be overvalued relative to its peers as well as just plain overvalued. As I said at the beginning of this article, historical performance is a good place to start with some analysis, but it should not be where your research ends. Franco-Nevada, in particular, is intriguing as I'd like to understand the cause for its recent outperformance.

Since each company has performed very well relative to other companies in the general gold mining space, this analysis may not have been as useful in differentiating between companies, but rather it is useful in highlighting the superior business model of royalty streaming.

The next article in this series will focus on small-cap royalty streaming companies such as ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF).

Other Historical Performance Articles

Silver Mining Companies

Large-Cap Gold Mining Companies

Junior Gold Mining Companies

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was created using opening price data for July 2020 as the price from which the rates of return were calculated. The total return for different time horizons used the corresponding year's July open price. Even though the charts say total return, no dividends were factored in this analysis. However, looking at dividends revealed that each company paid between 6% and 7% worth of dividends over the past decade so they were very comparable in their dividend payments.