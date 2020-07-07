Buffett Buys Pipelines: A Ringing Endorsement For Midstream

Don't confuse off-the-cuff statements of the past to the space. There is a lot of long-term value to be had in midstream.

This is one of Buffett's most meaningful purchases in recent memory. It involving energy is a signal to generalist investors to take another look at the space.

Despite Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) already having some solid exposure in energy infrastructure (Kern River, Northern Natural Gas), many generalist investors have often cited "Buffett-isms" as reasons for not investing in midstream. I've heard it all before, whether it be critiques of key metrics like EBITDA or DCF that form the anchor of the industry or the simple fact that fossil fuels are a dying industry - and dying industries are to be avoided.

However, the signal that Berkshire Hathaway would be acquiring Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) assets for nearly $10,000mm has thrown all of that on its head - especially since the Oracle of Omaha was critiqued heavily for "missing the rally" in the indices from March. While he might not have been buying common stock en masse, it is all but certain this deal was in the works for some time now. In my view, this should send a signal to investors that with a little mindful due diligence, energy is an investable sector - and potentially an extremely profitable one.

Buffett Quotes To Live By

Made in the early 2000s, and a quote that sees a lot of circulation, Buffett stated that "we won't buy into companies when someone's talking about EBITDA". Charlie Munger, in less tactful terms, called the metric "bullshit earnings". It's a common retort I've heard echoed from many investors that are cautious on investing in energy - particularly since a lot of the vitriol from these value investing juggernauts relates to the exclusion of depreciation. The idea that GAAP depreciation overstates actual asset depreciation is a cornerstone of the midstream space, with distributable cash flow ("DCF") often making substantial revisions to what is booked according to accounting rules. Earnings just look awful otherwise, and investors won't find any North American pure play in midstream citing anything other than EBITDA or DCF. Given the quotes above, why would anyone that values the Oracle's opinion take a chance?

Likewise, other Buffett-isms have made their way into the mainstream investing ethos. Actually, one of my favored statements (and one I think many ought to listen to), Buffett said that,

"Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be a more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."

It's incredibly relevant; the disposition effect is a notoriously common reason why many investors underperform benchmarks. Given that energy, to put it bluntly, has been an outright terrible investment for many years now, many have had a lot of reason to cut these as losers that simply might not recover.

It's not just a recent issue. The sector is the worst performing within the S&P 500 (SPY) by far across most timeframes, stretching back many years. Even for those with a long-term mindset, it just has not paid to invest in energy. Sure, it makes sense to "be greedy when others are fearful", but energy has seen perpetual fear. Berkshire itself backed out of financing a major Canadian project, Énergie Saguenay, in no small part due to environmentalist pushback and political pressure. Simply put, there has been little to no shift in the long-term trajectory of pricing and valuations in midstream energy, and it has quite frankly scared many away.

Taking A Chance On Midstream

Given all of that, color even me a bit surprised to see the news that Berkshire Hathaway would be dropping $9,700mm to pick up nearly all of the Gas Transmission and Storage assets from Dominion Energy. The deal includes nearly 8,000 miles of pipeline and nearly a trillion cubic feet of storage, with key assets including:

Dominion Energy Transmission, which operates a sprawling network of 3,900 miles of pipeline in six states. This includes the aforementioned massive storage footprint as well as a variety of firm transport assets (West Loop, Supply Header).

Questar Pipeline, a 2,500-mile pipeline that connects older, legacy production areas (Uinta, Piceance, others) with company utility customers in Wyoming and Idaho. Overthrust and White River Hub (venture with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)), both of which are supporting assets that help connect producers in these regions with other major pipelines (including Kern River, already owned by Berkshire) are included in the deal.

Iroquois Pipeline, a joint venture with TC PipeLines (TCP) that brings natural gas from eastern Canada into the New York City area, an asset that has become key in recent years, given malcontent in the Northeast to build more supportive natural gas infrastructure.

A 25% interest in Cove Point, one of the first LNG import terminals to make the switch to export a little more than two years ago. Today, the facility continues to push out substantial exports with a daily output capacity of 1.8 Bcf.

Unfortunately, Dominion Energy does not provide much of a breakdown on the earnings profile of its assets, at least in a way that most of us are used to looking at in mergers and acquisitions ("M&A"). Segment earnings are broken down, but there a lot of moving pieces, given only a partial interest in Cove Point is being sold, there are some other minor assets are being retained, and earnings activity related to Atlantic Coast, the multi-billion dollar pipeline that has now officially been cancelled (topic for another day). Back of the napkin math from my end puts the EBITDA multiple on this transaction at roughly 9.5x, a pretty healthy multiple that is supportive of current valuations of owners of interstate natural gas pipelines. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Targa Resources (TRGP), MPLX (MPLX), DCP Midstream (DCP), Energy Transfer (ET), and many others all trade at a discount to that valuation.

This purchase is also an endorsement of American LNG, somewhat of a pivot away from the stance that Buffett took with Énergie Saguenay. LNG arbitrage prices between American and European/Asian markets are currently low or, in some cases lately, non-existent. This has led to a wave of cargo cancellations on take-or-pay contracts through at least October, if not longer if futures prices begin to stop being supportive. The willingness of Berkshire Hathaway to take a step into the LNG market at a time when pessimism is so great - even with the twenty year take-or-pay contracts supporting most existing infrastructure like Cove Point - is a signal that the Oracle believes healthy spreads return to this area of the market.

It's also a heavy endorsement for domestic natural gas production and consumption. Buffett is not buying into natural gas with a five, ten, or even twenty-year mindset. It's easy to see why Berkshire is taking this path; Dominion owned several key lines, many of which are integral to the supply chain here in the United States. With a little work, investors can find parallels in other asset owners, and I think that is the opportunity at hand here today. Asset valuations across energy, but particularly in midstream, remain extremely compelling.

