Insiders Are Not Buying The Recovery Right Now - Most Informative Insider News (June 2020 Update)

The increase in total value purchased was primarily caused by IPOs in the Health Care sector. Also, the financials sector saw a strong amount of insider purchases for the month.

June 2020 saw 946 insider purchases, significantly lower than the 5-year average, indicating that insiders are not significantly buying the recovery in the stock market.

Insider activity is very interesting to follow up as literature has proven that stocks which insiders purchase outperform the market significantly on average. Also, insider purchases are informative to explain market movements as they have been able to predict the bottom well, given the record activity in March 2020. I will provide informative monthly follow-ups of all purchases and lists of the highest market cap and value purchases from now on.

Total June 2020 Insider purchasing activity

In June, the number of insider purchases was lower compared to the five-year average (946 purchases vs average of 1041) and significantly lower compared to May, indicating that insiders are not buying the strong recovery yet.

However, there were many high-value purchases in the Health Care sector (yellow bar) primarily caused by IPOs, which pushed the value purchased significantly higher than the average ($1.5 bln vs $988 mln). Insider activity in the financials industry was also significantly higher than on average, which could be caused by the weak recovery of these stocks.

(Source: Robbe Delaet research based on Insiders.com; value in $mln; insiders = the officers, directors and 10% owners of the firm; filtered based on purchases between $5,000 and $100,000,000 to reduce data noise)

Top 10 insider purchases by market cap in June 2020

Next, I will provide a list of the highest market cap insider purchases. The IOF rating is the rating based on the Insider Outperformance Formula, created by the author. This formula is based on several factors and picked out the 216 winning insider purchases between 2014 and 2017, yielding an annual excess return vs. the S&P 500 of 12.90%. As such, stocks rated positively by this formula are more likely to yield strong returns. Stocks rated negatively are likely to underperform the market based on empirical evidence.

1. T-Mobile US (TMUS)

Insider: Ronald D Fisher; Resigned director Purchase: $36,050,000 for $103/share Current price: $106.01

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $147.5 bln 26.1 6.54% 0% 7.83%

2. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Insider: Paliwal Dinesh C; Director Purchase: $499,983 for $54.50/share Current price: $59.14

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Positive $133.82 bln 9.60 8.95% 3.30% 12.43%

3. Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Insider: Ronald D Fisher; Chairman of Board Purchase: $23,291,085 for $164.69/share Current price: $179.68

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $127 bln 39.7 2.38% 0.41% 6.88%

4. United Parcel Service (UPS)

Insider: Tome Carol B; CEO Purchase: $1,003,233 for $99.33/share Current price: $114.36

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $98.6 bln 23.2 2.45% 3.53% 17.96%

5. Cigna Corporation (CI)

Insider: Foss Eric J; Director Purchase: $1,023,018 for $187.37/share Current price: $190.49

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $70.3 bln 14.6 11.68% 0.02% 9.26%

6. CME Group (CME)

Insider: Shepard William R; Director Purchase: $218,885 for $178.10/share Current price: $165.27

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $59.26 bln 25.4 3.28% 2.01% 7.48%

7. Uber Technologies (UBER)

Insider: Robert Eckert; Director Purchase: $497,400 for $31.60/share Current price: $30.68

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $53.2 bln NA -8.38% 0% -45.32%

8. Truist Financial Corp. (TFC)

Insider: Qubein Nido R; Director Purchase: $379,800 for $37.98/share Current price: $36.42

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $49.1 bln 10.3 9.41% 4.94% 4.33%

9. Analog Devices (ADI)

Insider: Evans Bruce R; Director Purchase: $55,618 for $126.14/share Current price: $121.24

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $44.7 bln 40.2 4.81% 2.06% 8.93%

10. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Insider: Arboleda Mauricio Leyva; President Purchase: $3,513,210 for $28.47/share Current price: $28.53

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $40.2 bln 34.5 4.39% 2.09% 4.62%

Top 10 insider purchases by value in June 2020

1. Continental Resources (CLR)

Insider: Hamm Harold; Chairman of Board Purchase: $109,492,0000 for $16.66/share Current price: $18.30

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $6.7 bln 17 4.34% 0% 8.03%

2. Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)

Insider: Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L.C.; Majority shareholder Purchase: $84,000,000 for $28/share Current price: $45.73

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $16 bln 13.3 -1.15% 0% 21.84%

3. Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

Insider: RA Capital Management, L.P.; Majority shareholder Purchase: $80,000,000 for $20/share Current price: $48.35

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $1.66 bln NA -4.36% 0% -45.3%

4. Nikola Corp. (NKLA)

Insider: Ubben Jeffrey W for ValueAct Purchase: $50,000,000 for $10/share Current price: $57.19

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $20.6 bln 953 -0.14% 0% 1.15%

5. Progenity (PROG)

Insider: Athyrium Capital Management, LP; Majority shareholder Purchase: $49,999,995 for $15/share Current price: $8.80

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $397 mln NA -35.85% 0% -1114%

6. NantKwest (NK)

Insider: Soon-Shiong Patrick; CEO Purchase: $44,965,200 for $12.12/share Current price: $11.99

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $1.3 bln NA -4.84% 0% -47.95%

7. Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Insider: Redmile Group, LLC; Majority shareholder Purchase: $39,999,992 for $28.31/share Current price: $36.21

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $3.1 bln NA -3.82% 0% -46.07%

8. Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

Insider: EPIQ Capital Group, LLC; Majority shareholder Purchase: $38,080,000 for $14/share Current price: $27

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Negative $875 mln NA -3.32% 0% -104.6%

10. Axis Capital Holdings (AXS)

Insider: Davis Charles A; Director Purchase: $32,610,430 for $42.20/share Current price: $39.48

IOF rating Market cap P/E ratio Free cash flow yield Dividend yield ROIC Neutral $3.3 bln bln 11.7 2.83% 4.15% 6.2%

The informativeness of insider activity

Why should you care about insider activity? First, it is an interesting indicator for general market movements. For example, the record March purchases were informative for oversold markets.

Second, individual stocks with insider activity outperform the market, proven by empirical evidence. This is caused by two factors. Insiders are better value investors as they buy stocks at undervalued valuations, and insiders are also able to trade based on their superior insider information about their company. I found that all insiders on average yielded an excess return of 2.89% annually compared to the S&P 500 index during the period 2014-2017.

However, not all insider purchases are equally informative. Over the past months, I have done a lot of empirical research to create a formula which picks out the most informative insider purchases. This formula picked out 219 winning stocks out of a pool of 3,526 stocks that outperformed the S&P 500 by 12.90% annually. The formula is exclusive to Insider Opportunities members. This shows that picking the best stocks with insider purchasing activity can yield strong returns.

(Source: Robbe Delaet research; excess return = one-year return after the insider purchase subtracted by the S&P 500 return; chart shows the difference in returns for five portfolios of 705 stocks based on several variables)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.