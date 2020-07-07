With the three sNDA approvals in the next three years, the share price is set to soar.

Continuing with my set of articles on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), this article will concentrate on the analysis of the upcoming opportunities the company is working under. In particular, it will focus on the opportunities in the DRP segment, MDD, and Schizophrenia segments. I will make sales forecasts of individual segments under different assumptions and perform a total company valuation.

In this article, I will be referring to the assumptions I made in my previous article titled: “Acadia Pharmaceuticals: The worst-case scenario for investors” and I will add a couple of new ones for evaluation purposes.

Assumption 1: Pimavanserin prescriptions.

I am assuming that patients who have a chronic disease (e.g. PDP, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, or Schizophrenia) and are prescribed the company’s medication (pimavanserin) will take one 34 mg dose daily for a year and will renew this prescription every year until their death.

So, the patients that the company has in its base will consist of those who were prescribed pimavanserin in the previous years plus patients prescribed in the current year, minus the patients who have died.

This reflects the logic with the total number of patients every year in any disease.

Assumption 2: Price.

The price for a 34mg pimavanserin capsule is $78/daily, which translates into $585/ weekly, $2,340/monthly, and $28,080/ annually.

Assumption 3: Price to Sales ratio.

The general assumptions are for the P/S ratio to stand at the current value of 19.5x in 2020 and gradually move towards the current industry average of 7x by 2030. This implies that, by 2030, the company will have reached its growth stage potential and will have moved into a mature growth stage with average industry valuations and growth pace.

(Source: Chart created by the author)

DRP segment

In the last earnings report, the company confirmed its FDA supplementary submission this summer and the anticipated action date to be around the end of the year.

If approved, beginning of 2021, the company will start distributing pimavanserin for DRP patients, particularly for those experiencing Alzheimer's disease psychosis as it represents most patients struggling with DRP.

Referring to the last earnings transcript, the company indicated that it currently has 180 to 200 sales personnel to leverage and plans to increase this number to between 400 and 500. This reflects preparation for the DRP launch which is scheduled to occur in the second half of 2020.

If the 2020 sales guidance of $435mln is maintained with the current 190 sales representatives, the company will add 3,451 PDP patients consuming pimavanserin over the course of the year ($435mln / $28,080).

The number of Alzheimer’s disease patients in 2021 is expected to be 3.5x times higher (1.82mln/0.51mln) than the expected number of PDP patients.

(Source: ACADIA The Company's Perspectives In Numbers)

Considering the much larger number of patients, my assumption is that with the same efforts and infrastructure (190 sales representatives and distribution network), the company will be able to add 3.5x times more patients relative to the PDP number. This means 12,130 Alzheimer’s disease patients consuming pimavanserin over the course of the year.

In preparation for the upcoming launch of the DRP segment, the company is planning to raise the number of sales representatives to 450. This is 2.4x times higher than the current figure (450/190) so the number of patients that the company will be able to add to its base should be increased proportionally as well.

With 450 sales representatives promoting pimavanserin for Alzheimer's disease psychosis, they should be able to add 29,111 (12,130*2.4x) Alzheimer's disease patients during 2021 (or 1.6% out of 1.82mln patients). Also, I am assuming that starting from 2021, the company should continue to add at least 29,111 patients annually.

Alzheimer’s disease psychosis. Number of Patients in 2021 1,820,000 Pimavanserin consumers generation,190 sales rep. 12,130 (3,451*3.5) Pimavanserin consumers generation,450 sales rep. 29,111 (12,130*2.4)

According to this scenario, the number of patients ACADIA will be treating by 2030 is 291,115. This represents 11.5% of all Alzheimer's disease psychosis patients.

To arrive at the sales forecast, I will be using an annual pimavanserin prescription cost of $28,080.

(Source: Chart created by the author)

Under the above scenario, in 2021, pimavanserin will be generating $820mln in sales from patients struggling with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis. By 2030, this number can reach $8bln.

MDD segment

According to the last earnings report transcript, ACADIA has decided not to enroll any new patients. It will combine existing data from CLARITY-2 and CLARITY-3 Phase 3 studies into 1 study with a pre-specified statistical analysis plan. This was explained by the enrollment progress and the strong similarities in the design of the two studies.

The company has scheduled FDA discussions in Q2 2020 and is anticipating potential top-line results in Q3 2020. If positive, the company will submit an sNDA with combined results and a positive Clarity-1 study.

I will be optimistic and assume that starting from the second half of 2021, the company will be able to distribute pimavanserin for the adjunctive treatment of MDD.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, major depressive disorder (MDD) affects approximately 17 million adults in the United States, with approximately 2.5 million adults (15%) treated with adjunctive therapy.

If we assume that the number of patients struggling with MDD will grow at a rate of 5% annually, then by 2030 there will be 27.7 million people struggling with this disease and around 4.1 million being treated with adjunctive therapy.

(Source: Chart created by the author)

I will be positive in regard to the sales volume for a host of reasons:

The disease is not chronic. Thus, the continuous consumption of pimavanserin is not required and treatment will be limited to 10 weeks at a cost of $5,850 compared to the annual pimavanserin consumption cost of $28,080. The patients’ ages are between 15-44 years, meaning higher employment percentages, higher income, and insurance availability relative to the patients struggling with DRP, Schizophrenia. Pimavanserin does not have a list of negative side effects compared to other adjunctive treatments. Hence, the medication may be prescribed broadly.

I will assume that Acadia and its existing sales force will be able to treat 3% of all MDD adjunctive therapy patients in a particular year. So by 2030, the company will have cured 0.95mln or 23.4% of all patients struggling with this disease. In 2021, since the launch is expected to appear in the second half, I am assuming that ACADIA will cure 1.5% of all 2021 patients struggling with MDD who are treated with adjunctive therapy.

To come up with the sales, I will be using 10 weeks pimavanserin cost, which is $5,850. Under the above scenario, during the second half of 2021, the company will generate $230mln, reaching $715 million by 2030.

(Source: Chart created by the author)

Schizophrenia segment

Acadia Pharmaceuticals is planning to initiate a Phase 3 ADVANCE-2 study in the second half of 2020, assuming a positive outcome and further sNDA submissions in the middle of 2021. Starting in 2022, the company will be able to distribute pimavanserin for patients with negative symptoms of Schizophrenia.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), approximately one percent of the U.S. population suffers from schizophrenia, with around 40-45% struggling with negative symptoms. However, an estimated 40 percent of individuals with the condition are untreated in any given year.

It is expected that in 2022, the U.S. population will be 334.7 million people, 1% of which will be struggling with schizophrenia, which translates into 3,347,000 patients. Out of this number, 60% will be treated for this disease and 45% will have negative symptoms. As a result, the number of patients representing the company's target audience is expected to be around 900 thousand and reach 940 thousand in 2022 and 2030, respectively.

(Source: Chart created by the author)

By that time, the company will have an increased number of sales representatives promoting pimavanserin for DPR and MDD and expanded distribution network.

In 2022, the number of patients with schizophrenia will be around 0.5x times (0.9mln/1.9mln) the number of patients with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis. Using the same logic and calculations, the company should be able to add 14,556 (29,111/2) or 1.6% schizophrenia patients with negative syndromes consuming pimavanserin on an annual basis. By adding 14,556 patients annually, in 2030 the company will be treating 13.9% out of 940 thousand patients struggling with the negative syndromes.

Since schizophrenia is a chronic disease, to come up with sales, I am applying an annual medication prescription cost of $28,080.

(Source: Chart created by the author)

Under the above scenario, in 2022, pimavanserin prescribed for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia will deliver $409mln in sales, reaching $3.7bln by 2030.

PDP segment

Considering the rise in the number of sales representatives, I will be using an optimistic sales scenario for the PDP segment from my previous article. There I assumed the company would capture 10% of total 2030 patients consuming pimavanserin annually in 2030.

Under the above scenario, the company PDP sales will reach $2bln by 2030, from the 2020 estimate of $435mln.

(Source: ACADIA The Company's Perspectives In Numbers)

Sales by segments

The general picture of the estimated company sales by segments looks as following:

(Source: Chart created by the author)

Due to the chronic nature of the disease and the number of patients, Alzheimer’s will be the major driver of company sales, while Adjunctive treatment for MDD will contribute the smallest amount to the company sales.

Total sales

(Source: Chart created by the author)

If the above scenarios are realized, the company sales will reach $1.6 billion in the next year, representing 269% Y/Y sales growth. By 2030, the company sales will be around $14.6bln. On average, company sales will grow 54% Y/Y, with the major acceleration in the mid-term period. While approaching 2030, the company sales are expected to slow to 11% Y/Y growth, which reflects the transmission into the mature company stage with industry-average growth, hence the valuation.

Market Cap and Price/Share

Using the data above and the P/S assumption, it is possible to come up with the company Market Capitalization.

(Source: Chart created by the author)

If the scenario above is maintained, the company market cap will provide significant growth prospects for its investors. Already in 2021, the company market cap has the potential to reach $29bln, representing 246% growth. The market cap will peak in 2028, providing a 1,210% return to its investors. Afterward, however, the diminishing P/S ratio will outpace the Y/Y sales growth and the market cap will fade to $102bln (from the top $111bln), providing a 1,105% return over 10 years by generating an average of 40% Y/Y growth.

The market cap forecast implies a constant value of shares outstanding, which is not possible. If this market cap is translated into price/share, an assumption about additional share issuances should be made.

Over the last 10 years, the company has issued an average of 13mln additional shares Y/Y to fund its operations. It is hard to predict the exact pace of future issues, so I will use 13mln Y/Y growth as the best guess.

(Source: Seeking Alpha company's financials section)

Under the above assumption, by 2030, the company’s total shares outstanding will be equal to 298mln, up 143mln shares from the last figure of 155mln.

With such a pace, the Price/Share chart will be as follows:

(Source: Chart created by the author)

The company price/share will peak in 2026 providing a 753% return to its investor. Holding the company shares until 2030 will deliver a 580% return with an average 32% Y/Y growth rate.

As can be seen above, the pace of dilution is an important variable to monitor, as it impacts the return investors can receive by holding shares of the company. If the company accelerates share issuance above 13mln y/y, the company price/share will peak earlier than 2026. In the case of a slower pace of dilution, an investor can hold company shares for a longer period and expect a higher return.

Investment Implication

The timing in the analysis is consistent with the company goal of getting three additional approvals in the next three years which will drive the mid and long-term growth of the company. In this article I did not describe the upcoming approval of Trofinetide for Rett Syndrome due to the small number of patients, hence sales volume relative to the disease described above.

Risks

The sales and price/share forecasts imply positive outcomes in the Phase 3 studies for Schizophrenia and MDD diseases with further positive outcomes of sNDA submissions. If the opposite proves true, appropriate adjustments should be made to the above sales and price/share forecasts to the negative revisions in price/sales premiums based due to the slower pace of the company sales growth.

Upside

Also, no patients struggling with Lewy body dementia, vascular dementia, or frontotemporal dementia are included in the DPR segment. So an additional analysis can be performed and added to the forecast above to reflect the full DPR segment potential. This segment is 10x times bigger than PDP according to the company statement, while Alzheimer's disease psychosis is only 3.5x times higher relative to PDP.

The company shares are trading near the historical resistance price level of $52/share, and I am anticipating that a breakout and realization of the above analysis will be fueled by positive developments in the sNDA submission for the DRP segment, as this is a key event for short-term and long-term company development.

(Source: Thinkorswim TD Ameritrade Platform)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.