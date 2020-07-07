Under the ABB Way (the new organization structure), the goal is to reach $300 million organizational costs and have less than 1,000 employees by 2021.

Over a week ago, I came across a robotics industry article that I was analyzing to see if my robotics industry projections needed to be updated. As in most research-focused articles, at the end of the article was a list of companies that the article applies to, and ABB Ltd. (ABB) was on this list. Years ago, I had studied ABB a little, and I chose not to invest in it. Though I do not remember the exact reason why I did not invest in ABB, I do remember that it had to do with its financials. I will cover in this article information that I learned from the company's investors and analysts webcast, and a general overview of its operations.

General Overview And Past Operational Performance

Since March of 2020, ABB has been under the direction of Bjorn Rosengren. Under his plan called ABB Way, an improved version of the ABB-OS idea, the company is organizing itself into 18 divisions that will report to four business areas that will then report to corporate. Currently, the company is moving towards this new org structure from its current structure, as seen in Figure 1.

Figure 1 - ABB's Org Structure

Source: ABB's CEO First Perspectives Presentation

The Electrification business unit (referred to as EL BU) is composed of five divisions, represents about 45% of ABB's total revenue, and has 48% of the company's employees. Total revenue per employee is about $254,545 for the whole company. EL BU's revenue per employee is $239,622.

Distribution Solutions division is EL BU's largest division in terms of revenue, and it is focused on providing medium and low voltage control & protection products. The Smart Power division produces low voltage breakers & switches, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and power protection products. Smart Buildings division is responsible for the miniature breakers, building automation, and wiring accessories production. Installation Products division is just that, a division that makes products to install electrical equipment. The last and smallest division of the EL BU is the Power Conversion division, which builds DC power solutions for computers and servers.

ABB's second-largest business unit is Motion (referred to as MO BU) with net revenue of $6.5 bn (about 23% of total revenue). MO BU's most recent net revenue per employee figure was $325,000, about 28% more than the company's average. This business unit has six divisions, and its focus is on drives, electric motors, and generators, and motion control (utilizes ABB Ability software).

Industrial Automation (referred to as IA BU) is the third-largest business unit and accounts for about 22.5% of the company's net revenue. IA BU has almost 22,000 employees, and net revenue per employee is about $286,364, which is higher than that of the company. IA BU supplies its customers with integrated automation solutions across process, electrical, motion, and digital. IA BU has five divisions, and some of its client industries are the mining, pulp & paper, cement, and Marine & Ports.

The smallest business unit in ABB is the Robotic & Discrete Automation unit (referred to as RA BU). RA BU's net revenues in 2019 were $ 3.3 bn, about 12% of total net revenue. RA BU produces the most net revenue per employee than any other business unit in ABB ($330,000). In this business unit, there are only two divisions, which are the robotics and machine, automation divisions.

The source for the information in this section is located in this document.

ABB's CEO: First Perspectives

In this part of the article, I will cover the meeting ABB had for its investors and analysts. I used two sources to produce the below text, the presentation, and the webcast.

The first half of 2020 information

According to Mr. Rosengren, ABB's robotics business unit should suffer the most during the first semester as its client industry is the automotive industry. The CEO also said that their other business units would be affected by the coronavirus but less than the robotics.

During the webcast, the company mentioned that all of its factories remained up and running during this semester. I see several possible scenarios occurring because they decided to stay running. First is the possibility that the company will have a significant increase in inventory. In the webcast, the CEO mentioned that the company experienced difficulties delivering its products because a majority of them are delivered via airplanes. The last possibility is that these factories reduced their operating hours to prevent a significant increase in inventory but at the expense of an increase in SG&A.

The divisions remained in contact with their customers via web conferences during this period. The company noticed that its customers accepted this method of communication, and maybe it will be able to reduce travel costs in the future.

In the last ten years, the company has not created a lot of value for its shareholders.

From 2009 until 2019, EPS had a CAGR of -6%, and the company knows it needs to change this trend.

To increase shareholder value, the company implemented the decentralized operating model. By implementing this model, the divisions will have more autonomy to make the decisions that are best for them. They will also be fully responsible for their portion of the P&L, balance sheet, and CAPEX. This model will also allow for faster decision making and should reduce SG&A expenses.

The company understands the importance of revenue growth but does not plan to focus on this until each business unit is stable and profitable.

They will grow their business units organically or through acquisitions, but the company does not plan to make any substantial acquisitions in the short term.

The new organization structure should not decrease cross-division collaboration, shared resources, and joint projects, according to the company.

The company may divest a couple of divisions in short to mid-term, and the cash from the divestitures will be used to increase shareholder value via share buybacks.

CFO: First Perspective

In 2018, ABB's corporate had around 18,000 employees and $1,100 million in corporate expenses. Under the ABB Way (the new organization structure), the goal is to reach $300 million in organizational costs and have less than 1,000 employees by 2021.

Under the ABB Way, there are no regional organizations, no country organizations, and no central business function (marketing and sales and Logistics, etc.). Corporate's only focus will be on financial and strategic activities, and managing KPIs of each division.

ABB's Financial Performance Since 2010

Throughout the First Perspectives webcast, the company mentioned many times how it is trying to reduce its corporate expenses. One way that it plans to do this is by reducing the number of employees. From 2010 to 2014, the company's average SG&A to Revenue was 14.6%. Its average from 2015 to 2019 was 17.8%. To put this problem in a better perspective, net revenue had a CAGR (2010-2019) of -1.34%, and SG&A expenses' CAGR was 1.28% during the same period. Most of the companies I have analyzed usually have SG&A expenses growing at a slower rate than the net revenue, a trend commonly known as economies of scale. In the case of ABB, it is experiencing diseconomies of scale.

In December 2018, the Company announced a two-year restructuring program with the objective of simplifying its business model and structure through the implementation of a new organizational structure driven by its businesses. Source

As mentioned in the above quote, 2019 and 2020 are restructuring years for the company. In this program, the company will no longer operate under the 3D matrix corporate structure, and as of 1Q20, it is no longer using this structure. The company gave an estimate that the reorganization would cost $350 million. Looking at this from a quarterly perspective, this project has already passed the halfway point (5 out of 8 quarters have passed). Yet, the company has only expensed $172 million of the $350 million expenses. There could be two reasons for this: one, the company overestimated how much the restructuring would cost, or the company underestimated how many employees it would need to operate its new structure. In my opinion, it is the latter.

Figure 2 - Number of Employees

2018 2019 June 2020 Employees 146,600 144,000 @ 110,000

Source: Company's Financials

Just looking at figure 2, and a person would say that I am crazy to think that the company underestimated how many employees the new corporate structure would need. You have to dig deeper to understand. The company divested its Power Grids division to Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), and this divestiture reduced the company's headcount by about 36,000 according to its press release. Here is the math: 110,000 + 36,000 = 146,000. So technically, the company increased its headcount back to 2018 levels. The result of the divestiture should be a decrease of $10 million in revenue and an increase in SG&A as a percent of sales. In the short term, the company's SG&A expenses as a percent of sales will be higher due to the factors mentioned above.

Figure 3 - Fixed Asset Turnover

My fixed asset turnover, "FAT," takes into account the company's average net PP&E, Goodwill, and intangible assets. Usually, you would only use PP&E, but I have seen cases where analysts included Goodwill and intangible assets. I believe that because the company is a technology-based company, I should include all three in this calculation though they are not technically all fixed assets.

As seen in figure 3 (green line), the company's FAT ratio continued to decrease after the announcement of corporate restructuring. The FAT ratio is essential to understand if the company uses its assets efficiently. As the short-term trend shows, the company is still not efficiently using its fixed assets when compared to pre-2015 financials.

Conclusion

As my readers know, I am very bullish on the robotics industry. That being said, robotics only accounts for 12% of the company's total revenue, and its robotics division is highly dependent on the demand from the automotive industry. In my article on FANUC, I presented the reader with my belief that the automotive industry will reduce its need for robots in the short term due to the low demand for its product.

In the webcast, Mr. Rosengren mentioned that the company only had short-term goals, but he believes that long-term goals are necessary for the company to succeed. It worries me that these divisions are becoming more decentralized, and they are without long-term goals to point them in the right direction.

Currently, I am neutral on ABB and leaning towards bearish. If my figures are correct, the company increased its headcount, which should increase the SG&A expense ratio and further decrease its EPS. I do recommend that you follow this company via Seeking Alpha as in the next couple of years, financial performance may improve.

